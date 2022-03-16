MQM-P wants Shehbaz, Maulana to ‘own’ future pact with PPP

HYDERABAD: The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan that attributes its newfound bonhomie to Pakistan Peoples Party to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz president Shahbaz Sharif and Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, wants the two leaders to ‘own’ its possible future pact with PPP.

The party though has not yet taken a clear position on the opposition’s no-trust move and prefers to remain non-committal till things get clear. The party leadership was closely watching developments in Islamabad and within PTI and it “…feels things are not in order within PTI”, said a party source.

The sources in the party said that after MQM-PPP talks, as a test case MQM-P would want implementation of Supreme Court’s verdict on LG system in MQM’s petition to bring LG in conformity with Article 140-A of Constitution through provincial legislation before March 28 when the no-confidence motion was to be tabled.

The leaders, privy to the recently-held meetings including the high profile huddles attended by former president Asif Ali Zardari and his son, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, believe that “both the father and son look positive to what MQM is pressing for”.

“I don’t want to leave a legacy of acrimony to my son and future generation. I want to bridge gulf between the two sides [MQM and PPP]. Everyone should get his right and we should get along with each other,” a party source quoted Zardari as remarking in meetings.

“But everything depends on actions which must conform to one’s deeds if there is sincerity of purpose,” he added.

MQM-P was encouraged to meet Zardari by Shahbaz Sharif and Maulana Fazl’s rare willingness to ‘own’ the MQM-PPP engagement. “If Zardari can speak for PML-Q before PML-N the two leaders can advocate our case,” said one MQM leader, requesting anonymity.

“Senior politicians are told MQM-P has rarely gained from agreements which are often consigned to the bin after its utility is over. So, these leaders have been sensitized to the fact that they need to play their role,” he said without commenting on whether MQM-P had made any commitment to support the opposition’s no confidence motion in return for a future agreement.

The party leaders shared the point of trust deficit with both the senior politicians before deciding to talk to top PPP leadership and going all the way to Islamabad to meet Zardari after a long gap since the latter visited Altaf Hussain’s headquarter in April 2008.

“We had decided if it comes to any engagement we will only talk to PPP chairman and co-chairman in view of our past experiences. Shahbaz Sharif has shown sincerity in talks held. He looks for future engagement as well after fresh elections,” he said but hastened to add “I won’t use the word ‘guarantor’ for the two politicians at this stage.

MQM was part of a no-confidence motion against Benazir Bhutto’s first government in 1989 which failed by 12 votes. Afterwards, MQM faced infamous Pucca Qilla operation in May 1990. The party, however, became an ally of PPP in Sindh in 2008.

One party leader referred to Bilawal’s assertion that he wanted to work with MQM-P considering the fact that Pakistan’s progress was linked with Karachi’s.

MQM-P had prepared a wish list of around 18-19 points which was handed over to PPP co-chairman. The list includes much-talked about implementation of Provincial Finance Commission (PFC), holding of census as planned, undoing of delimitations carried out recently in many urban areas like Hyderabad, implementation of 60-40pc quota in jobs, cancellation of fake domiciles allegedly issued in connivance with administrative officials, admissions to universities, constitutional cover for third tier of local government for which MQM had tabled a bill in upper house of parliament etc.

“We haven’t decided anything yet about the no-confidence motion. A flurry of political activity is under way in Islamabad. The party leaders also met President Dr Arif Alvi. PPP leaders were also willing to visit Bahadurabad,” claimed another source.

With seven seats in National Assembly, MQM-P tops the list of ruling PTI’s allies with numeric strength along with PML-Q, Balochistan Awami Party and Grand Democratic Alliance.

“The party brings it to PPP leadership’s notice that it should always be careful of the fact that MQM is the only representative party in Sindh after PPP, therefore overtures to other smaller forces in Karachi can’t be appreciated,” he said, alluding to Sindh government’s engagement with Jamaat-i-Islami and Pak Sarzameen Party over LG law controversy.

MQM-P was also mindful of the fact that it had to contest against PTI, not PPP, in Karachi in general election to reclaim seats that “were stolen in 2018 polls,” as put by a party hardliner.

Published in Dawn, March 16th, 2022