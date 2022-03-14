MQM-P says still undecided on no-trust move after PPP claims to have 'reached an agreement'

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on Monday claimed to have "reached an understanding" with and decided to work with Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) in the "greater interest of the country" but did not say if their agreement also included any support in the joint opposition's no-trust against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

A PPP spokesperson said the "agreement" was made in a meeting at Zardari House in Islamabad between PPP leadership — including party chairmen Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari — and a delegation from the MQM-P.

The two parties "discussed the current political situation in the country", the PPP spokesperson said. "PPP agreed to all of MQM-P's points of concern."

The MQM-P, in its own statement, acknowledged that the meeting with the PPP was in continuation of the series of political meetings it has held over the past few days but also said that it was yet to decide on its stance on the no-trust move.

"A decision on the political situation, including the no-trust move, will be taken after considering the interests of our people," an MQM-P spokesperson said, adding that the party was still in the process of consultation on the issue.

The spokesperson did, however, confirm that the MQM-P and PPP agreed to have a better relationship to resolve the problems of urban Sindh.

"An agreement was reached to resolve administrative and legal challenges through legislation," the MQM-P spokesperson said.

The meeting between the two parties was also attended by former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Local Government Minister Nasir Hussain Shah, Sindh Information Minister Saeed Ghani and senior leader Sharjeel Memon.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Amin-ul-Haque, convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, senior deputy convener Amir Khan, Wasim Akhtar, Khawaja Izhar-ul-Hasan and Javed Hanif were part of the MQM-P delegation.

The MQM-P and PPP's meeting comes amid a no-trust move against Prime Minister Imran Khan in the National Assembly. Both the ruling PTI and the opposition alliance have been trying to woo the MQM-P, whose seven seats could prove crucial in determining whether the prime minister retains his position or the opposition manages to de-seat him.

'Options are open'

Last week, Prime Minister Imran had visited Karachi to hold meetings with the leadership of MQM-P and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), allies of his government in the Centre.

The Prime Minister's Office had said the premier discussed the current political situation with the MQM-P leaders, who in turn assured him of full support.

Responding to a question later on whether the MQM-P was supporting the no-trust move, party leader Amir Khan had said MQM-P was an ally of the government "but our options are open".

Another attempt by the PTI to woo the MQM-P came on Sunday when Sindh Governor Imran Ismail with his key aides visited the MQM-P headquarters in Bahadurabad. After almost an hour-long meeting, both sides sounded positive while interacting with the media but their thoughts clearly indicated that nothing conclusive had emerged in their discussion.

The MQM-P kept its cards close to its chest keeping all "options" open for the crucial parliamentary process, saying it would take a decision only "in line with national and party interest".

Earlier today, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the PTI had complete trust in its allies in the Centre — Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q), MQM-P, Grand Democratic Alliance and the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP).

"I have been constantly saying and will repeat today that I, as a political worker, believe that all our allies ... [are with us and] and my party and I have complete faith in them.

"We believe they are very refined and honourable people. They have supported us at various points in these three years and we were, are and will remain thankful to them," the foreign minister said.