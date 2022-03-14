DAWN.COM Logo

MQM-P says still undecided on no-trust move after PPP claims to have 'reached an agreement'

Nadir GurmaniPublished March 14, 2022 - Updated March 14, 2022 08:29pm
PPP and MQM-P leadership held a meeting at Zardari House on Monday. — Photo courtesy PPP Twitter
Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on Monday claimed to have "reached an understanding" with and decided to work with Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) in the "greater interest of the country" but did not say if their agreement also included any support in the joint opposition's no-trust against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

A PPP spokesperson said the "agreement" was made in a meeting at Zardari House in Islamabad between PPP leadership — including party chairmen Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari — and a delegation from the MQM-P.

The two parties "discussed the current political situation in the country", the PPP spokesperson said. "PPP agreed to all of MQM-P's points of concern."

The MQM-P, in its own statement, acknowledged that the meeting with the PPP was in continuation of the series of political meetings it has held over the past few days but also said that it was yet to decide on its stance on the no-trust move.

"A decision on the political situation, including the no-trust move, will be taken after considering the interests of our people," an MQM-P spokesperson said, adding that the party was still in the process of consultation on the issue.

The spokesperson did, however, confirm that the MQM-P and PPP agreed to have a better relationship to resolve the problems of urban Sindh.

"An agreement was reached to resolve administrative and legal challenges through legislation," the MQM-P spokesperson said.

The meeting between the two parties was also attended by former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Local Government Minister Nasir Hussain Shah, Sindh Information Minister Saeed Ghani and senior leader Sharjeel Memon.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Amin-ul-Haque, convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, senior deputy convener Amir Khan, Wasim Akhtar, Khawaja Izhar-ul-Hasan and Javed Hanif were part of the MQM-P delegation.

The MQM-P and PPP's meeting comes amid a no-trust move against Prime Minister Imran Khan in the National Assembly. Both the ruling PTI and the opposition alliance have been trying to woo the MQM-P, whose seven seats could prove crucial in determining whether the prime minister retains his position or the opposition manages to de-seat him.

Explainer: How does a no-confidence motion work?

'Options are open'

Last week, Prime Minister Imran had visited Karachi to hold meetings with the leadership of MQM-P and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), allies of his government in the Centre.

The Prime Minister's Office had said the premier discussed the current political situation with the MQM-P leaders, who in turn assured him of full support.

Responding to a question later on whether the MQM-P was supporting the no-trust move, party leader Amir Khan had said MQM-P was an ally of the government "but our options are open".

Another attempt by the PTI to woo the MQM-P came on Sunday when Sindh Governor Imran Ismail with his key aides visited the MQM-P headquarters in Bahadurabad. After almost an hour-long meeting, both sides sounded positive while interacting with the media but their thoughts clearly indicated that nothing conclusive had emerged in their discussion.

The MQM-P kept its cards close to its chest keeping all "options" open for the crucial parliamentary process, saying it would take a decision only "in line with national and party interest".

Earlier today, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the PTI had complete trust in its allies in the Centre — Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q), MQM-P, Grand Democratic Alliance and the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP).

"I have been constantly saying and will repeat today that I, as a political worker, believe that all our allies ... [are with us and] and my party and I have complete faith in them.

"We believe they are very refined and honourable people. They have supported us at various points in these three years and we were, are and will remain thankful to them," the foreign minister said.

Asad Shah
Mar 14, 2022 06:53pm
Ik should resign. He couldn't even keep his allies together let alone the nation. Failure
Reply Recommend 0
Moiz
Mar 14, 2022 06:54pm
MQM is getting 100 Crore rupees in person, and lollypop for general public consumption
Reply Recommend 0
Zulfiqar
Mar 14, 2022 06:54pm
How many times have they agreed to this in the past? One look at Karachi and the answer is there for all to see.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. AsHamed.
Mar 14, 2022 07:00pm
It is time to get baradar's passport ready.
Reply Recommend 0
Mustafa Ahmed
Mar 14, 2022 07:02pm
@Moiz, 100 crore doesnt even buy a mansion in KDA these days.
Reply Recommend 0
Ghani K
Mar 14, 2022 07:15pm
Very soon Zardari will send 'a good will mission ' to London to pay respect to Altaf Hussain.
Reply Recommend 0
Integrity
Mar 14, 2022 07:16pm
Where is Altaf Husain! It is Biryani time!
Reply Recommend 0
Shoaib
Mar 14, 2022 07:17pm
Interest: Country or Clan ??
Reply Recommend 0
Ghaznavi
Mar 14, 2022 07:21pm
In greater national interest. Amazing!
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Mar 14, 2022 07:27pm
@Asad Shah, Ik should resign. He couldn't even keep his allies together let alone the nation. Failure Changing names with same anti government mantra fools no one, except you. Wait to see no confidence Motion vote results.
Reply Recommend 0
Sajjad
Mar 14, 2022 07:28pm
Whatever you say but one thing is clear, Asif Ali Zardari is the lord of politics.
Reply Recommend 0
zarmeena azeem
Mar 14, 2022 07:29pm
@Asad Shah, If he resigns what future do you have for your country?
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Mar 14, 2022 07:29pm
IK, please resign. This will save you from big humiliation and embarrassment during no-confidence motion.
Reply Recommend 0
Omar Khan
Mar 14, 2022 07:31pm
Backstabbers ( Mir Jafar of this century ). Dirty faces of such people and parties are being exposed. They will gain nothing in the long run. IA IK will win big. The nation stands behind IK
Reply Recommend 0
Shaikh
Mar 14, 2022 07:37pm
Shame on MQM
Reply Recommend 0
neo
Mar 14, 2022 07:39pm
Dont blame MQM....but blame those who decided to form an alliance with them & other "electables" in 2018 just so they can rule the country.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Mar 14, 2022 07:40pm
Joke of the century.
Reply Recommend 0
Ibrahim S
Mar 14, 2022 07:42pm
IK soon to be an ex PM should leave gracefully
Reply Recommend 0
Riaz
Mar 14, 2022 07:52pm
What PPP has done for Karachi in the last 18 years? They are now accepting all the demands to remove IK only. Once their (PPP) objectives are achieved they will back out from their promises.
Reply Recommend 0
haris
Mar 14, 2022 07:56pm
As if their previous collaboration have been great for the country since 1988.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali B
Mar 14, 2022 07:58pm
MQM will get stabbed in the back again.
Reply Recommend 0
DK
Mar 14, 2022 08:02pm
Karachites rejected them both and gave votes to PTI and they will for coming elections.
Reply Recommend 0
A. Din
Mar 14, 2022 08:03pm
@Integrity, Biryani plus cash.
Reply Recommend 0
MA
Mar 14, 2022 08:03pm
How about Hamza Shareef meeting Tareeen group at Tareen house.
Reply Recommend 0
A. Din
Mar 14, 2022 08:04pm
@Shoaib, Clan is obvious. Country condition is before your eyes.
Reply Recommend 0
Asim
Mar 14, 2022 08:05pm
Our generational politicians are enemies of the country just like the citizens who support them. A nation deserves what it gets. We are going towards an unrecoverable nosedive.
Reply Recommend 0
haris
Mar 14, 2022 08:05pm
Since 1988 these two parties are working together for the best interest of the country. Karachi and Sindh have since become the beacon for the developing nations under their rule.
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Mar 14, 2022 08:08pm
Game is over for IK. He should better resign now and save himself from the embarrassment of losing no-trust motion.
Reply Recommend 0
Constantine
Mar 14, 2022 08:08pm
Does this mean we’ll soon see the last of IK? The one who joined Japan and Germany, the one who knows india, west and Central Asia more than its own inhabitants? I will miss IK and his silliness.
Reply Recommend 0
Hameed
Mar 14, 2022 08:09pm
Is PPP making MQM MNA the next CM of Sindh?
Reply Recommend 0
Mansoor Khan
Mar 14, 2022 08:09pm
They are weakening Pakistan, want to bring back the corrupt leaders.
Reply Recommend 0
Pakwada
Mar 14, 2022 08:10pm
I think, all parties and every individuals should think, what is good for the country before voting either way.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Hasni
Mar 14, 2022 08:11pm
They are trying to tell us that we are Neutral.
Reply Recommend 0
US Khan
Mar 14, 2022 08:11pm
If MQM goes with PPP, it will be the last nail in their coffin box..
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Mar 14, 2022 08:11pm
In my view, both PML-Q and MQM-P are opportunists and are only interested in their personal benefits and desires. Just look back their respective track records and you will come to know their strategy and mind-set. Be vigilant and act wisely!
Reply Recommend 0
aisha
Mar 14, 2022 08:12pm
Work together for interest of zardari. How can he sit with him when one of their members recently murdered.
Reply Recommend 0
Ishtiaque
Mar 14, 2022 08:12pm
Greed for money and and ministries never goes in the interest of people.
Reply Recommend 0
Rafiq. Islam
Mar 14, 2022 08:14pm
Buyers market it is. Integrity for sale to highest bidder,
Reply Recommend 0
Philosopher (From Japan)
Mar 14, 2022 08:14pm
Inching closer to pull the carpet from pm's shoes.
Reply Recommend 0
Rafiq. Islam
Mar 14, 2022 08:16pm
@Asad Shah, I agree. We as a nation don't deserve honest man.
Reply Recommend 0
Jamil Soomro, New York City
Mar 14, 2022 08:16pm
Outstanding news. The unity between PPP and MQM-P will finally bring peace and progress in Sindh and Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Fragile State
Mar 14, 2022 08:23pm
Working in the interest of protecting their high value assets and ensuring the nation remains uneducated so no questions asked. Did any of these men come up with health cards, social support, cheap housing or expanding institutions in education.
Reply Recommend 0
Shoaib
Mar 14, 2022 08:27pm
No-Trust: None of the Allies will leave the current government, GURANTEED !
Reply Recommend 0
Hussain Nawaz
Mar 14, 2022 08:27pm
Just look at what they have done in Karachi - I rest my case.
Reply Recommend 0
Aziz
Mar 14, 2022 08:52pm
If MQM is really serious they should not settle on anything less than separate province. Otherwise should never talk about separate province.
Reply Recommend 0
MirzaCanada
Mar 14, 2022 08:55pm
MQM-P is waiting for the decision of the most powerful institution.
Reply Recommend 0
Riazullah Baig
Mar 14, 2022 08:56pm
PP and NL have nothing to offer but chaos and dead bodies as they have done it before. PTI may not offer any real change but it has not done any killings of MQM supporters.
Reply Recommend 0
Riazullah Baig
Mar 14, 2022 08:57pm
@Asad Shah, how could MQM forget the killings of its supporters during PP and NL times? PTI has never done anything like that at least.
Reply Recommend 0
Alih Kazmi
Mar 14, 2022 08:57pm
@Zulfiqar, Oh really, and who is running Karachi?
Reply Recommend 0
Alih Kazmi
Mar 14, 2022 09:01pm
@zarmeena azeem, Are you sure what country does Asad Shah belong to?
Reply Recommend 0
Gerry Dc
Mar 14, 2022 09:01pm
MQM-P has taken an intelligion decision joinIng hand with PPP to survive in karachi and rest of sindh rather than supporting PTI for short period of time
Reply Recommend 0

