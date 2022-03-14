Today's Paper | March 14, 2022

Rana Sanaullah warns PM Imran of a shock soon

Published March 14, 2022
In this file photo, Rana Sanaullah addresses a press conference in Lahore. — DawnNewsTV
LAHORE: PML-N Punjab chapter president Rana Sanaullah Khan predicts a surprise for Prime Minister Imran Khan in the near future.

He made a series of tweets on Sunday, saying Imran Khan would suffer the strongest shock of his life to see the people who would vote in favour of the no-confidence motion.

“The [required] numbers for the no-confidence and days of Imran Niazi in power have been completed. The game is over and it’s the end of Imran Niazi’s politics,” he tweeted.

‘Congratulating’ the nation in advance, Mr Khan said that arrangements were complete for sending home the ‘torment’ imposed on them and Imran Niazi was about to get a surprise.

The PML-N leader also advised the prime minister to keep an eye on Information Minister Fawad Hussain Chaudhry and Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid for, what Rana Sana said, the two had begun sending their ‘job applications’ to new employers.

Meanwhile, PML-N spokesperson Azma Zahid Bokhari has warned Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar of his ouster from power corridors after Imran Khan and advised him to hold his ‘farewell’ meetings as soon as possible.

Referring to Mr Buzdar’s meetings with 130 MPs during the last three days, Ms Bokhari said the meetings were being held on the ‘save the power’ agenda; otherwise, both Imran and Buzdar had been ignoring their party’s parliamentarians for the last four years.

She said Mr Buzdar had eaten as much mutton pulao and deer meat at the CM’s mess as he could and it’s time for having daal roti in jail.

Published in Dawn, March 14th, 2022

