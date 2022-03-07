Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | March 07, 2022

PML-N dares PTI to convene National Assembly session

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished March 7, 2022 - Updated March 7, 2022 10:26am
Rana Sanaullah speaks to the media in this file photo. — DawnNewsTV
Rana Sanaullah speaks to the media in this file photo. — DawnNewsTV

LAHORE: The PML-N has challenged the PTI-led government to convene a session of the National Assembly if it is confident of enjoying majority in the house.

“If you have the required strength (in the house), then don’t waste time and convene the assembly session immediately for foiling the no-confidence motion (the opposition parties are set to move),” PML-N Punjab president Rana Sanaullah Khan said here on Sunday.

“What made you uproot chairs and remove carpets of the house?” he asked while referring to the renovation work initiated to prepare the capacious National Assembly hall for holding a meeting of the OIC foreign ministers’ conference on March 22.

He implied that the renovation was a tactic to delay the session of the opposition for tabling the no-trust motion.

In a reference to Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak’s claim that over a dozen opposition MPs were in contact with the government to foil the no-trust move against the prime minister, Rana Sana said the government had, in fact, confessed to horse-trading through the statement.

Published in Dawn, March 7th, 2022

Shiraz
Mar 07, 2022 10:32am
Opposition is fighting the wrong battle. Covid, Afghanistan situation, Current Account Deficit, Gas and Electricity load shedding are the biggest matters that need combined govt and opposition attention to solve and reduce. Please focus.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Mar 07, 2022 10:32am
Pathetic looters.
Reply Recommend 0

