Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | March 09, 2022

Main handler of Peshawar suicide bomber among 3 killed in operation: police

SirajuddinPublished March 9, 2022 - Updated March 9, 2022 10:15pm
Volunteers examine the site of explosion inside a Shia mosque in Peshawar. — AP/File
Volunteers examine the site of explosion inside a Shia mosque in Peshawar. — AP/File

Peshawar police on Wednesday claimed to have killed the main handler and two other accomplices of the suicide bomber who blew himself up in a Shia mosque located in city's Kocha Risaldar area last week.

Peshawar Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Ijaz Khan confirmed the development to Dawn.com and said that the trio were eliminated during a joint operation carried out by the Counter Terrorism Department and Khyber police in the district's border areas on the night between Tuesday and Wednesday.

In the operation, he said, the main handler of the attacker who "received him in the provincial capital, provided him stay and guided him" was killed.

The CCPO added that the operation was carried out on the basis of a tip-off and the slain terrorists were also involved in other terror activities.

Read: Officials claim breakthrough as Peshawar blast death toll rises to 62

The blast had shaken Peshawar's Kocha Risaldar area on Friday last week, killing 63 people and injuring several others.

CCPO Khan said while the suicide bomber had been identified, further investigations into the incident were under way. The city police chief said that some facilitators of the bomber had also been arrested with the help of CCTV footage.

Initial investigation reveals that the bomber had a form-B (birth certificate) issued by the National Database and Registration Authority, he said, adding that his residential address was of Peshawar. "His (the bomber) family members also have Pakistani documents," Khan said.

However, all these documents were probably acquired on the basis of fake information, the CCPO said, adding that further investigation would make the situation clearer.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (10)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Nasir S.
Mar 09, 2022 10:19pm
So I guess case closed.
Reply Recommend 0
Kanth
Mar 09, 2022 10:20pm
Will this stop future attacks ?
Reply Recommend 0
Anwar
Mar 09, 2022 10:20pm
Main handler killed, case solved!
Reply Recommend 0
Kashif
Mar 09, 2022 10:34pm
Bravo
Reply Recommend 0
kp
Mar 09, 2022 10:40pm
If indeed they were the perpetrators then put evidence in your senate.
Reply Recommend 0
Majid
Mar 09, 2022 10:45pm
How can anyone believe in this story
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmad
Mar 09, 2022 10:46pm
What is the proof? Police can kill and then attribute terrorism to the dead. Imports is a valid and acceptable proof.
Reply Recommend 0
Hamza Kashif
Mar 09, 2022 10:48pm
Killing them only will not work ... go to the root and point out people and mindset/organization behind these acts. Its high time!
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria
Mar 09, 2022 10:58pm
Very convenient.
Reply Recommend 0
Farhan khan
Mar 09, 2022 10:59pm
Credit goes to Niyazi
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Rocky road for PM
Updated 09 Mar, 2022

Rocky road for PM

THE day of reckoning for the PTI government may be at hand with the submission of a no-trust motion against Prime...
09 Mar, 2022

Forced to flee

YET another humanitarian crisis entirely of human making has compelled more than a million people to flee the ...
09 Mar, 2022

Advancing telemedicine

BESIDES poor management and the lack of medical resources and infrastructure in the healthcare sector, the chronic...
International Women’s Day
08 Mar, 2022

International Women’s Day

WOMEN in Pakistan will be silent no more. Each year on March 8, International Women’s Day, their voices come...
PM’s growing challenge
Updated 08 Mar, 2022

PM’s growing challenge

PRIME MINISTER Imran Khan is under pressure. As political developments unfold at a quickening pace and the ...
08 Mar, 2022

Valuation rates

IT is difficult to welcome the drastic reduction in the property valuation rates the Federal Board of Revenue had...