Pakistan still a cheaper country to live in compared to others, says PM Imran

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday claimed that Pakistan was still a cheaper country to live in as compared to many others as he recalled the measures taken by his government to steer the country out of the ongoing inflationary tide.

He made this statement while addressing a ceremony to launch Ehsaas Riayat Rashan Programme in Islamabad.

The prime minister said the prices of petrol and diesel in Pakistan were still cheaper in comparison to Dubai and the UAE despite their oil reserves.

"I promise my nation that as long as you keep giving taxes, we will keep on enhancing the scope of welfare programmes for the people," he said.

He said the government was aiming to improve the lifestyle of the underprivileged segment of the society.

The premier said that families across all provinces, except Sindh, will get health cards by the end of March. "The health cards will be distributed in provinces where PTI is in power," he said.

PM Imran said each family will get a health insurance cover of up to Rs1 million through health cards.

He said people all over the world suffered economic problems due to Covid-19 pandemic, acknowledging that Pakistan was no exception.

"However, our policies saved people from what could have been the worst case scenario."

He said The Economist's normalcy index rated Pakistan's strategy in successfully tackling Covid among the top.

He also spoke of women's rights and stressed on the provision of education and financial assistance to help them prosper.

The premier said no nation could progress without the empowerment of its women.

"My mother played a major role in my progress. If a woman is educated, she can lift the entire family," he added.