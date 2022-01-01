Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | January 01, 2022

Opposition leaders blast PM Imran over 'New Year gift' of petrol price hike

Dawn.comPublished January 1, 2022 - Updated January 1, 2022 04:42pm
A combination photo of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari (L), Prime Minister Imran Khan (C) and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif. — PPP Twitter/PMO/AFP
A combination photo of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari (L), Prime Minister Imran Khan (C) and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif. — PPP Twitter/PMO/AFP

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif blasted Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday for the overnight price increase in petroleum products.

The government increased the prices of petrol and high speed diesel (HSD) by Rs4 per litre, according to a statement issued by the Finance Division late on Friday. The Rs4 increase in the price of petrol is part of a commitment made by the government under an agreement with the International Monetary Fund for a net fiscal adjustment of almost Rs550 billion during the remaining part of the current fiscal year.

Following this development, the price of petrol was increased from Rs140.82 to Rs144.82, that of HSD from Rs137.62 to Rs141.62, of kerosene from Rs109.53 to Rs113.53 and that of light diesel oil from Rs107.06 to Rs111.06, according to the Finance Division's statement.

Bilawal sarcastically referred to the increase as a "New Year's gift" from the prime minister for the people.

He said the premier had claimed that 2021 would be a year of prosperity but "2022 has now arrived [so] where did that claim of prosperity go?"

Every year in "Naya Pakistan" proved to be more expensive than the last and then the government claimed the previous governments were incompetent, the PPP chairman said.

"During the PPP's last government, there was the worst global economic crisis but we did not allow the people to bear the burden of inflation."

"The federal government should immediately reduce the prices of petroleum products in line with world market prices," Bilawal demanded.

He said the only solution to getting rid of inflation was ending Prime Minister Imran Khan's government.

Shehbaz expressed similar sentiments, saying it would have been better for the premier to resign than "drop a petrol bomb on the new year".

"Governments in the world cheapen prices on festive occasions [but] Imran Niazi dropped an inflationary bomb," he railed against the price increase.

Shehbaz said the government could not tolerate the people's joy on New Year's eve. "Another name for the present government is oppression, exploitation and indifference," he added.

Like Bilawal, Shehbaz called on the prime minister to resign instead of "burying the people alive". "Do not punish the nation for your foolishness," he hit out against the premier.

"The tyrannical government must be gotten rid of in the new year to save the nation from inflation, economic catastrophe and unemployment."

"We pray to God that the new year becomes the beginning of the nation's escape from the torments of inflation, mismanagement, economic ruin, hunger, disease, oppression and injustice," the PML-N president hoped.

The criticism by the opposition comes amid Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry marking the beginning of the new year by extending a proverbial hand of friendship to the opposition and acknowledging the need to "reduce bitterness" in the country's politics.

The information minister, in a bid to smooth relations with political rivals, tweeted today: "At the beginning of the new year 2022, I think we need to reduce bitterness. The government and the opposition should talk on elections, economy, political and judicial reforms.

"Pakistan is a great country. We need to understand our responsibilities. It diminishes the prestige of politicians. Ruckus in the parliament lowers the repute of politicians in the eyes of the common man."

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jan 01, 2022 04:45pm
Have they forgotten their time and tenure in the office at Islamabad, Islamic Republic of Pakistan wherein, these types of "mini-budgets" and overnight price increases were order of the day?
Reply Recommend 0
Ali quli mirza
Jan 01, 2022 04:53pm
For prices to be decreased as per international prices, they first need to be at that level. IKN is trying to do that.
Reply Recommend 0
Zakir
Jan 01, 2022 04:53pm
PmIk has to resign
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated 01 Jan 2022

A year of uncertainty lies ahead

A NEW year always gives hope for better things. For Pakistan, nothing could be truer. Having braved 2021 through the...
31 Dec 2021

New variant

THE new year approaches on a grim note. Covid-19 numbers are skyrocketing globally, with close to an unprecedented...
Updated 31 Dec 2021

Gas shortage

THE government seems to have finally woken up to the adverse impact of the growing energy shortages on the economy,...
31 Dec 2021

Decriminalising suicide

THE arguments in the Senate which led to the deferment of a bill aiming to decriminalise attempted suicide earlier...
Revisiting Reko Diq
30 Dec 2021

Revisiting Reko Diq

Pakistan continues to suffer the adverse consequences of poor governance, bureaucratic incompetence and judicial overreach.