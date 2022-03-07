Sardar Rind calls on Zardari

Quetta: Sardar Yar Mohammad Rind, the parliamentary leader of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf in Balochistan Assembly, met Pakistan Peoples Party leader Asif Ali Zardari in Islamabad on Sunday.

A spokesman for Mr Rind said the two leaders discussed the political situation against the backdrop of the PPP’s long march on the federal capital. The meeting lasted over two hours.

Mr Rind said after the meeting that he had “personal relations” with Asif Zardari and now “these meetings will continue”.

In reply to a question, the PTI leader, who recently resigned as special assistant to the prime minister, said: “We discussed different issues, including the political situation. Whenever politicians meet they talk politics and many other affairs.”

The PTI leader told Dawn that he inquired after the health of Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari, who got injured when a drone camera hit her near Multan two days ago.

“We will hold more meetings in coming days,” he said.

Former prime minister Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani was also present on the occasion.

Published in Dawn, March 7th, 2022