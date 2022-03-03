Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | March 03, 2022

Four media bodies challenge Peca in IHC

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished March 3, 2022 - Updated March 3, 2022 10:07am

ISLAMABAD: A number of bodies representing electronic and print media organisations filed petitions with the Islamabad High Court challenging the amen­dments in the Prevention of Elect­ronic Crimes Act (Peca) on Wednesday.

The Pakistan Broadcasters Association, All Pakistan Newspapers Society, Association of Electronic Media Editors and News Directors, and the Council of Pakistan Newspapers Editors requested the court to declare as unconstitutional the presidential ordinance issued last month to toughen the anti-media law.

The petition stated that the amendments in sections 2 and 3 of Peca would kill freedom of expression because “the fear of being dragged into criminal proceedings by the investigating agency on the complaint of any member of the public for alleged defamation of public officials are bound to chill free speech and fair comment”.

The Islamabad High Court, after hearing a petition filed by a faction of the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ), had on Feb 23 stopped the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) from making any arrest under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (Peca).

Chief Justice Athar Minallah of the IHC recalled that the FIA had already submitted standard operating procedures (SOPs) regarding the mode of exercising powers in relation to complaints under section 20.

According to the SOPs, a person is not to be arrested without giving the individual a reasonable opportunity to explain his point of view.

Published in Dawn, March 3rd, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
A. ALI
Mar 03, 2022 11:45am
So the fight continues, what a pity our media want to keep the licence for giving fake false and fabricated news, yet want to remain free. Why ? Media and judiciary need most corrective measures to the country among respectable countries.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

03 Mar, 2022

Indefensible stance

PRIME MINISTER Imran Khan’s defence of the amendments to the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016, is...
03 Mar, 2022

Industrialisation goals

THE package of tax incentives announced by the prime minister to push industrialisation in the country trumps past...
Blatant injustice
Updated 03 Mar, 2022

Blatant injustice

The tragic case of retired Brig Asad Munir highlights the flaws in NAB’s system of accountability.
Scrambling for support?
Updated 02 Mar, 2022

Scrambling for support?

THE ‘relief’ in energy prices announced by a beleaguered Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday is simply a ...
02 Mar, 2022

Ukraine dilemma

AS the Ukraine conflict drags on, with no immediate solution to the crisis on the horizon, members of the...
02 Mar, 2022

Unliveable future

THE United Nation’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has released a report — its second in eight months...