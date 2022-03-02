3 policemen martyred, 25 injured in blast on Quetta's Fatima Jinnah Road

Three policemen were martyred while 25 people were injured in a blast near a police van at Quetta's Fatima Jinnah Road, officials said on Wednesday.

Quetta Civil Hospital Spokesperson Dr Waseem Baig confirmed the casualties, adding that the injured were being transported to the hospital for medical treatment.

TV footage showed rescue workers dousing tall flames at the site of the blast. The nature of the blast has not yet been ascertained.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo, in a statement, strongly condemned the incident. He also directed hospitals to impose an emergency and for all doctors and paramedical staff to ensure their presence.

"Cowardly terrorists targeted innocent citizens in a terrorist attack," he said. "Efforts are being made to disrupt peace in Quetta and the province under a planned and well-thought-out conspiracy."

The chief minister said terrorists and their sponsors were receiving "external support", directing the IG to submit a detailed report of the incident.

"All resources should be utilised to bring those responsible for the incident to justice," the chief minister said in his directives, also telling officials to make security arrangements in the city more effective.

Meanwhile, Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab prayed for those killed and injured in the incident. "Terrible news coming from Quetta," he said on Twitter.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources, such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.