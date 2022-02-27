Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | February 27, 2022

Over 500 Pakistanis ‘on the move’ after Russia attacks Ukraine

Baqir Sajjad SyedPublished February 27, 2022 - Updated February 27, 2022 11:39am
THIS photo from the Twitter handle of Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs @ForeignOfficePk shows a batch of 104 Pakistani students on a train that runs between Kharkiv to Lviv. They were on their way to Poland on Saturday.
THIS photo from the Twitter handle of Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs @ForeignOfficePk shows a batch of 104 Pakistani students on a train that runs between Kharkiv to Lviv. They were on their way to Poland on Saturday.

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office claimed 81 Pakistanis have been moved out of Ukraine by the end of the second day of evacuations on Saturday. The 81 evacuees included 21 family members of the embassy staff.

Previously, 35 students had been transferred to Poland by Friday night.

Meanwhile, another 510 Pakistani nationals in Ukraine are on their way to the borders with Poland, Hungary and Romania from where they would be shifted out.

The FO and the country’s mission in Ukraine highlighted their efforts for evacuation of the stranded Pakistanis and uploaded on social media recorded clips of the evacuees appreciating them.

“Please let all the people know about the work the embassy is doing despite all the difficulties… Given all these challenges you will appreciate that we have been able to remain in touch with all these students, we have been able to evacuate them, and a bulk of them are already gone and the remaining are also being evacuated,” Pakistan’s Ambassador to Ukraine retired Maj Gen Noel Israel Khokhar said in a recorded audio clip shared with journalists by the FO.

However, some messages posted on social media criticised the embassy. In one such video, a young woman can be seen saying: “It turns out that the embassy has scammed us. They got a video message from us to maintain their good reputation, and put us on a bus, which dropped us 30-40km from the border. It’s evening here and the border will be closing shortly.”

Another tweet read: “Students left Kharkiv city on their own with no help from the Pakistan embassy.”

The FO, while giving a breakdown of the Pakistanis that were being transported to the border, claimed 79 people had reached the Romanian and Polish borders. Another group of seven was at the border with Hungary. A large group of 307 people was en route to the border with Poland, while three people were headed towards the Romanian border, according to the update till the filing of this report.

Around 104 students from Kharkiv city were travelling to Lviv on a train, while a group of 20 was being moved from Kyiv to Lviv on a bus.

Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood, meanwhile, met with Ukraine’s ambassador in Islamabad.

“The foreign secretary shared Pakistan’s perspective on the situation, emphasising the importance of de-escalation, dialogue and diplomacy for a diplomatic solution. He also discussed the safety and security of Pakistanis in Ukraine and the evacuation arrangements,” according to a statement by the FO.

The foreign secretary also met with the ambassadors of Poland and Romania, and the charge d’affaires of Hungary. He thanked Ukraine’s neighbouring countries for their help in evacuation of Pakistanis and requested closer cooperation and coordination for smooth completion of the operation.

AP adds: The families of hundreds of Pakistani students stuck in Ukraine following the Russian invasion are urging their government to help bring them home.

At a media briefing late on Friday, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the Pakistani embassy had been temporarily moved from Kyiv to Ternopil on the border with Poland, to facilitate evacuations.

As per media reports, some 1,500 Pakistanis, including 500 students, have been stuck in Ukraine since the Russian invasion on Thursday.

Syed Waqar Abbas, a software engineering student in Kharkiv National University, is among the students waiting for consular help. His family in Karachi on Saturday said they remained worried about his safety.

“My son is in Kharkiv, which is being bombarded. He lives close to the border and that area is very dangerous,” said Shabana Bano Abbas, his mother. She told the Associated Press that her son had no resources to help him get out.

“He has just informed us that a station close to his area has been bombarded -- how will my son get out of that place?” she said, demanding the government help stranded children return.

Abbas’s sister Rubab blamed the Pakistani authorities for being unresponsive. He has been trying to contact the Pakistan embassy for two days but it has not responded to him yet, she alleged.

The Pakistani embassy in Ukraine said in a tweet that it was helping stranded Pakistanis to evacuate, advising them to reach Ternopil so they could be transported to Poland. The national flag carrier, PIA, said it was ready to airlift citizens home from Poland.

Published in Dawn, February 27th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (8)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Justice
Feb 27, 2022 08:10am
Too little, Too late Qureshi.
Reply Recommend 0
Kabir
Feb 27, 2022 09:10am
And Indians already evacuated thousands of their students with special planes and financial assistance.
Reply Recommend 0
Of Course
Feb 27, 2022 09:22am
Watch the Pakistanis ask for asylum in these countries.
Reply Recommend 0
Pak Patriot
Feb 27, 2022 09:29am
The Pakistan Embassy in Ukraine had advised ALL Pakistanis to exit from Ukraine, two weeks prior to the war. It is this present group of students, who refused to adhere to the advise of the Embassy. Now this young lady has the audacity to say she was scammed by the Embassy, absolute rubbish. A Mother crying for help for her irresponsible son. At this moment under dire circumstances, the Embassy is doing it's best to get these irresponsible people out.
Reply Recommend 0
hussain
Feb 27, 2022 09:45am
are the embassies full of bureaucrats and their families enjoying life at the expense of the public purse. it seems to be a tradition of liberal bureaucrats and their families leeching off the state and they have the gaul to assume their the elite.
Reply Recommend 0
Rob
Feb 27, 2022 09:57am
Please bear with the Pakistani government, they are busy preparing for the "television debate" with Modi.
Reply Recommend 0
Solangi
Feb 27, 2022 09:58am
Why wait at the 11th hour to evacuate the students..when the attack was imminent!
Reply Recommend 0
Pramod
Feb 27, 2022 10:36am
Meanwhile India has already started to bring in people via special air india flights.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Position on Ukraine
Updated 27 Feb, 2022

Position on Ukraine

Pakistan cannot afford to be bracketed in the Russian ‘camp’ at a time when global politics is once again reverting to blocs.
27 Feb, 2022

Indian media concerns

EVER SINCE he took off his lapel mike during a controversial tenure as chief minister of Gujarat, and walked away...
27 Feb, 2022

Another case against MNA

THE long-drawn-out saga of cases against Ali Wazir speaks volumes for the state’s appetite for vendetta. Mr Wazir,...
26 Feb, 2022

Highest deficit

PAKISTAN’S current account woes are going from bad to worse, with the country posting a record high monthly ...
CII on blasphemy
Updated 26 Feb, 2022

CII on blasphemy

FOR a change, the Council of Islamic Ideology has taken a position that no one with either a religious or secular...
26 Feb, 2022

Digital census

PLANNING for the country’s first-ever digital census set to be conducted in August appears to be in full swing....