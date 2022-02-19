Dawn Logo

James Faulkner pulls out of PSL, alleges PCB not 'honouring' contractual payments

Dawn.comPublished February 19, 2022 - Updated February 19, 2022 05:46pm
This file photo shows James Faulkner on the field during a Pakistan Super League match between Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United. — Photo courtesy PSL
Australian all-rounder James Faulkner, who is part of Quetta Gladiators in the ongoing edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL), announced on Saturday his premature withdrawal from the tournament, alleging that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has failed to honour his contractual agreement with respect to payments.

"I apologise to Pakistan Cricket fans. But unfortunately, I've had to withdraw from the last two matches and leave the @thePSLt20 due to @TheRealPCB not honouring my contractual agreement/payments," he said on Twitter.

"I’ve been here the whole duration and they (the PCB) have continued to lie to me," he said.

In a subsequent tweet, he added that "it hurts to leave as I wanted to help to get international cricket back in Pakistan, as there is so much young talent and the fans are amazing."

"But the treatment I have received has been a disgrace from the @TheRealPCB and @thePSLt20," he said, expressing the hope that "you all understand my position".

Not long after Faulkner's announcement, the PCB dismissed the allegations levelled against the board as "false and misleading".

"The PCB and Quetta Gladiators have regretfully taken note of Mr James Faulkner's false and misleading accusations and will shortly be releasing a detailed statement on the matter," said a tweet by the board.

Separately, the Quetta Gladiators spokesperson said in a statement that the PCB was looking into the matter and the franchise would not react on the development.

Super Dehati
Feb 19, 2022 05:51pm
PCB should apply for a loan from the IMF to honor its commitments.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali (CA)
Feb 19, 2022 05:52pm
Possible
Reply Recommend 0
Rehana
Feb 19, 2022 05:54pm
We might need some loan to fund this balance of payment aswell.
Reply Recommend 0

