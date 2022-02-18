Dawn Logo

Israeli navy joins US-led exercise with Saudi Arabia, Pakistan

Anwar IqbalPublished February 18, 2022 - Updated February 18, 2022 08:35am
Participating nations conduct helicopter insertion and extraction training in the Arabian Gulf, on Feb 15, during International Maritime Exercise/Cutlass Express 2022. — Photo courtesy US Navy Twitter
WASHINGTON: The Israeli navy confirmed on Thursday that it has participated in a US-led exercise with Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and some other countries that do not have diplomatic ties with the Jewish state.

The US Navy said in a statement that more than 9,000 people from 60 militaries took part in the International Maritime Exercise (IMX), which kicked off on Jan 31.

The participants included Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Comoros, Djibouti, Somalia and Yemen who do not have diplomatic ties with Israel.

Several countries with which Israel recently normalised relations — such as the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain — also participated. Bahrain is a close US ally and hosts the 5th Fleet of the US Navy.

The biennial drill was launched in 2012 and has become “the largest multinational naval exercise in the Middle East,” the US Navy said.

The Israeli media reported that this was Israel’s first participation in a military exercise with countries that do not have diplomatic ties with the state.

Israeli Navy chief David Salama said in a statement that their participation in the American exercise “demonstrates the strengthening connection between our fleets, based on power, mutual learning, and strategic partnership”.

The Israeli Navy, he said, was “working together with our American partners to prevent terror in the maritime arena and to strengthen the security of the region’s waters”.

The head of the US 5th Fleet, Admiral Brad Cooper, who over the past month has met with Mr Salama, Defence Minister Benny Gantz and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, also hailed the growing ties between the two navies.

“This joint exercise demonstrates our determination to protect international law and order. This is a special opportunity to expand our interoperability as we strengthen our naval ties,” Mr Cooper said.

In November, the Israeli Navy participated in a 5th Fleet-led exercise in the Red Sea, alongside the UAE and Bahrain in what Israeli officials said was “meant to serve as a response to recent attacks by Iran against Israeli naval assets,” the Israeli media reported.

Published in Dawn, February 18th, 2022

Punjabi Chronicles
Feb 18, 2022 08:47am
It’s in regional interest. Diplomatic relations are not compulsory in such exercises.
Reply Recommend 0
Monsoer A Khan
Feb 18, 2022 08:51am
So once again the ‘absolutely not’ that never was! Every day new revelations and more lies get exposed
Reply Recommend 0
A. Din
Feb 18, 2022 08:52am
How can Pakistan have any meaningful naval exercise with countries that have been trying to destabilize Pakistan ?
Reply Recommend 0
pak
Feb 18, 2022 09:01am
What a letdown
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Feb 18, 2022 09:02am
Absolutely not!!..?
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Feb 18, 2022 09:05am
How come Pakistan did this? What about Pakistan's concern for Palestinians?
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Feb 18, 2022 09:06am
What next? Will IK make friends with Israel and ditch Palestine brothers and sisters?
Reply Recommend 0
Always Pokhtoon
Feb 18, 2022 09:07am
So, Maulana Fazl Ur Rehman got the reason to blame PM and Co for being pro-Jewish.
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani
Feb 18, 2022 09:32am
Didn’t know Israel had Navy.
Reply Recommend 0
Sayyar Khan
Feb 18, 2022 09:35am
What’s wrong in naval exercises. I don’t see an issue
Reply Recommend 0
Shaun
Feb 18, 2022 09:35am
Do has the the American says or no more dollars.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Tarik
Feb 18, 2022 09:40am
Why Pakistan in exercising where there are Israelis?
Reply Recommend 0

