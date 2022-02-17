NCSW to challenge acquittal in Qandeel Baloch case

ISLAMABAD: Reacting to the acquittal of Waseem Baloch for the murder of his sister — social media celebrity Qandeel Baloch — the National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) announced plans to appeal the verdict before the Supreme Court.

NCSW chairperson Nilofar Bakhtiar on Wednesday expressed concern over Waseem’s acquittal, saying in a statement that the “NCSW will file an appeal in the Supreme Court against Lahore High Court’s acquittal of Waseem Baloch, else it will perpetuate the heinous crime of honour killing in Pakistan”.

“Mitigating (dis)honour killings are one of the prime goals of NCSW and we will try to achieve this goal,” she added.

Published in Dawn, February 17th, 2022