Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | February 17, 2022

NCSW to challenge acquittal in Qandeel Baloch case

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished February 17, 2022 - Updated February 17, 2022 08:28am

ISLAMABAD: Reacting to the acquittal of Waseem Baloch for the murder of his sister — social media celebrity Qandeel Baloch — the National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) announced plans to appeal the verdict before the Supreme Court.

NCSW chairperson Nilofar Bakhtiar on Wednesday expressed concern over Waseem’s acquittal, saying in a statement that the “NCSW will file an appeal in the Supreme Court against Lahore High Court’s acquittal of Waseem Baloch, else it will perpetuate the heinous crime of honour killing in Pakistan”.

“Mitigating (dis)honour killings are one of the prime goals of NCSW and we will try to achieve this goal,” she added.

Published in Dawn, February 17th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
F Khan
Feb 17, 2022 08:27am
Then they ask why honor killings are on the rise? When cold blooded murderer like this gets acquitted it's a natural outcome.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Altaf Hussain’s acquittal
17 Feb, 2022

Altaf Hussain’s acquittal

THERE is a surreal disconnect between the verdict returned on Tuesday in a London court and the lived reality of the...
17 Feb, 2022

Polluted Ravi

THAT a study by a British university has found the Ravi that flows through Lahore and other cities of Punjab to be...
17 Feb, 2022

Covid restrictions

WHILE it is fortunate that there is a marked improvement in the Covid-19 situation, the NCOC has thought it fit to...
16 Feb, 2022

Proposed SOE law

WITH the IMF preparing to keep a strict eye on every dollar that it plans to give Pakistan under its recently ...
16 Feb, 2022

Border security

THE interior minister of Iran, Ahmad Vahidi, has concluded an important and timely visit to Pakistan. He held...
Waiting for Australia
16 Feb, 2022

Waiting for Australia

When Australia arrive next month, it will be a watershed moment for the revival of international cricket in the country.