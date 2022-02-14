Dawn Logo

LHC acquits Qandeel Baloch's brother for her murder

Imran GabolPublished February 14, 2022 - Updated February 14, 2022 10:13pm
Police officers escort Mohammad Waseem, brother of Qandeel Baloch, at a court in Multan on September 27, 2019. — AP
The brother of social media star Qandeel Baloch, murdered in the name of "honour" in 2016, was acquitted by the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday after serving less than six years in prison, his lawyer said.

Before her death in 2016, Baloch, 26, became famous for her posts that were deemed suggestive and immoral by many in the country.

Her brother Muhammad Waseem was arrested and later sentenced to life in prison by a trial court for strangling her, brazenly telling the press he had no remorse for the slaying because her behaviour was “intolerable”.

Sardar Mahboob, Waseem's layer, confirmed to Dawn that his client had been acquitted.

He said that the trial court had "wrongly exercised its power" and sentenced Waseem under the Pakistan Penal Code's Section 311, dealing with fasad-fil-arz (mischief on earth), even though he had been pardoned by the deceased's heirs.

Section 311 is usually invoked after a person has been pardoned by the victim/complainant.

Mahboob went on to say that the trial court had convicted Waseem on the basis of his confession. He added that all the prosecution witnesses were police officials which was not admissible under the law.

The court order has yet to be made public.

The case became the most high profile “honour killing” of recent years — where women are dealt lethal punishment by male relatives for purportedly bringing “shame” to the reputation of a family.

Under a recent law change, perpetrators are no longer able to seek forgiveness from the victim's family — sometimes their own family — and to have their sentences commuted.

However, whether or not a murder is defined as a crime of honour is left to the judge's discretion, meaning killers can theoretically claim a different motive and still be pardoned.

In Baloch's case, her parents initially insisted their son would be given no absolution. But they later changed their minds and said they wanted him to be forgiven. But the trial court had disregarded this and went ahead with the sentence.

Three months after Baloch's murder, parliament passed new legislation mandating life imprisonment for honour killings.

With input from AFP.

V
Feb 14, 2022 09:25pm
Only country where murders can walk free .
Reply Recommend 0
Novoice
Feb 14, 2022 09:29pm
There can be NO justice in this version of Pakistan. This is not Jinnah's Pakistan. But Pakistan of feudals, mullahs and khakis to do as they please.
Reply Recommend 0
Umar
Feb 14, 2022 09:32pm
Kill innocent and get away like a Hero, Justice is really Blind.
Reply Recommend 0
Umar
Feb 14, 2022 09:34pm
Kill, kill & kill , seems like pass time of honourables.
Reply Recommend 0
Novoice
Feb 14, 2022 09:35pm
Sick sick sick society, laws and culture. Convicted murderer can go free. Alleged blasphemer lynched within minutes of accusation by 100s of people.
Reply Recommend 0
A Bostonian
Feb 14, 2022 09:35pm
You call this justice? Amazing.
Reply Recommend 0
FARJAD ZAIDI
Feb 14, 2022 09:37pm
Is anyone surprised? No wonder our judicial system is rated one of the worst in the world.
Reply Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Feb 14, 2022 09:38pm
Only in Pakistan, useless judiciary.
Reply Recommend 0
UHD
Feb 14, 2022 09:39pm
A cold blooded murderer is freed. Mockery of the justice !
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Malaria Amir Ahmed
Feb 14, 2022 09:41pm
Banana Republic indeed
Reply Recommend 0
Slowtrack
Feb 14, 2022 09:42pm
Naya Pakistan. Clutching onto old beliefs of family honour and izzat is very important to ensure Pakistan does not go the Western way.
Reply Recommend 0
Hanif
Feb 14, 2022 09:43pm
why no one get convicted, what the heck wrong with Justice system, looks like accusers have way more rights than victims, no one get punished. serious questions about our justice system, then you complain why we have so much crime
Reply Recommend 0
some guy
Feb 14, 2022 09:43pm
So he served his sentence according to the law. Liberals and white wannabees need to k ow law goes both ways. Cant have just the people.you like get " humane" sentences.
Reply Recommend 0
Aftab
Feb 14, 2022 09:45pm
Such HC orders will encourage lynching in the society
Reply Recommend 0
Zoot
Feb 14, 2022 09:48pm
Nobody killer her? She strangled herself to death? And some trees fell over…
Reply Recommend 0
Constantine
Feb 14, 2022 09:49pm
This is an extremely shameless country full of extremists
Reply Recommend 0
malik
Feb 14, 2022 09:49pm
Valentine day gift to the nation from the justice
Reply Recommend 0
MANGOK
Feb 14, 2022 09:49pm
Sad state..
Reply Recommend 0
iTron
Feb 14, 2022 09:50pm
Excellent decision by judiciary in land of pure.
Reply Recommend 0
T-man
Feb 14, 2022 09:50pm
Is this the Justice Imran Khan promised to the nation? Then we don't want it.
Reply Recommend 0
Constantine
Feb 14, 2022 09:50pm
Freed? Just like that? A nation of extremists that are glorified by a disheveled and poor society
Reply Recommend 0
Hayder
Feb 14, 2022 09:52pm
Pakistan is on the right path.
Reply Recommend 0
Gowher Bhat
Feb 14, 2022 09:52pm
Incredible
Reply Recommend 0
Fragile State
Feb 14, 2022 09:52pm
Sometimes I think politics, the law and behavior of justice is part of one big fictional book that gives the average person nightmares.
Reply Recommend 0
Shaking sweating
Feb 14, 2022 09:53pm
This was known that he will get acquitted. Chilling murder of justice system.
Reply Recommend 0
St. Mercury
Feb 14, 2022 09:54pm
There is no justice in that society. There is no love in their hearts. Killing your own sister and having no remorse is unimaginable.
Reply Recommend 0
Sy
Feb 14, 2022 09:55pm
Wow- incredible- this is the 'Islamic Republic'- this society is worse than animals
Reply Recommend 0
Rehaan
Feb 14, 2022 09:55pm
Well done Pakistani judiciary
Reply Recommend 0
Urooj
Feb 14, 2022 09:55pm
Positive image of Pakistan. Congratulations everyone. Honour killer acquitted.
Reply Recommend 0
Sal Matrix
Feb 14, 2022 09:55pm
What a shame for Judiciary
Reply Recommend 0
Uyghur Ahmadi
Feb 14, 2022 09:58pm
Shining naya Pakistan. Honor killing and mob lynching of blasphemy suspects is legal. Now let’s focus on telling all non Islamic countries how they should treat their Muslims.
Reply Recommend 0
Just Saying
Feb 14, 2022 09:59pm
Very good decision. He was only doing what he was taught.
Reply Recommend 0
n.burki
Feb 14, 2022 10:00pm
One needs well connected, influential and rich lawyers to convince the "honorable" judiciary or the "law abiding" justice enforcing authorities.
Reply Recommend 0
AK
Feb 14, 2022 10:00pm
Very sickening news
Reply Recommend 0
Javed
Feb 14, 2022 10:01pm
LHC as always sets a bad precedent. I hope this does not declare an open season on honor killings.
Reply Recommend 0
Asif
Feb 14, 2022 10:01pm
This country is going nowhere.
Reply Recommend 0
Sam
Feb 14, 2022 10:03pm
Does any killer ever get caught? What is the point of having police and lawyers and judges if they cant get the job done? save the money and send them all home.
Reply Recommend 0
suren sukhtankar:.....Troy, MI. USA
Feb 14, 2022 10:08pm
Very shameful!
Reply Recommend 0

