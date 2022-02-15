Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | February 15, 2022

Taliban call on Biden to reverse move to halve frozen Afghan funds

ReutersPublished February 15, 2022 - Updated February 15, 2022 12:52pm
A Taliban fighter walks on a street, in Kabul, Afghanistan, in this Feb 6 file photo. — AP
A Taliban fighter walks on a street, in Kabul, Afghanistan, in this Feb 6 file photo. — AP

The Taliban on Monday warned that it would reconsider its policy towards the United States if President Joe Biden did not reverse his "unjustified" decision to return only half of Afghanistan's $7 billion deposited on US soil.

The United States will free up half of the $7 billion in frozen Afghan central bank assets on US soil to help Afghans struggling with a humanitarian crisis and hold the rest to possibly satisfy terrorism-related lawsuits against the Taliban.

"If the United States does not deviate from its position and continues its provocative actions, the Islamic Emirate will also be forced to reconsider its policy towards the country," said a statement from the Taliban released by its spokesman on Monday.

"The Islamic Emirate strongly rejects Biden's unjustified actions as a violation of the rights of all Afghans," it added.

Biden's plan calls for half of the funds to remain in the United States subject to ongoing litigation by US victims of terrorism, including relatives of those who died in the Sept 11, 2001, hijacking attacks.

"The 9/11 attacks had nothing to do with Afghans," the Taliban statement said.

Read: Afghans protest US order to give $3.5bn to 9/11 victims, central banks demands reversal of decision

While none of the Sept 11, 2001, hijackers were Afghan, the mastermind of the attacks, Al Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden, was given refuge by the then Taliban government.

The statement said the United States will face "international blame" and damage its relations with Afghans if the decision was not reversed.

Separately, in an interview to the Afghan state media RTA, Mullah Yaqoob — the acting Afghan defence minister and the son of Taliban founder Mullah Omar — also termed the decision "cruel".

"No Afghan was involved in that incident (9/11) at all," said Yaqoob, whose father was the Taliban's supreme leader at the time of the attacks and refused to hand over bin Laden, following which the United States sent in its military to Afghanistan.

The invasion started a 20-year war that ended only last year after the United States and other international militaries pulled out of Afghanistan, leaving the Taliban to take over once again.

Afghan War
World

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Qadir
Feb 15, 2022 01:32pm
Biden is shaking in his boots. What is your policy towards US?
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

15 Feb, 2022

Political games

THE political scene is heating up fast. With a flurry of important meetings happening in Islamabad and Lahore, and...
What have we become?
Updated 15 Feb, 2022

What have we become?

IS there really no end to our days of shame? The savagery that we witnessed just two months ago in Sialkot erupted...
15 Feb, 2022

PTM dharna

LEADERS and supporters of the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement are once again on the roads, this time camping out in front...
14 Feb, 2022

Right to travel

THE Lahore High Court has done well to strike down para 51 of the Passport and Visa Manual 2006 which the federal...
14 Feb, 2022

Few transplants

THE factors that together give sustenance to illegal organ transplantation exist here in plenty — greed, abject...
Circular railway funds
Updated 14 Feb, 2022

Circular railway funds

Whatever the reasons for the delay, the centre and province should resolve them at the earliest.