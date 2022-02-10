Dawn Logo

15pc disparity allowance for govt employees

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished February 10, 2022 - Updated February 10, 2022 08:04am

ISLAMABAD: A day before a sit-in planned by the representative bodies of federal government employees in Islamabad, the government on Wednesday decided to give 15 per cent disparity allowance on running basic pay to the underprivileged employees from BS-1 to BS-19 from March 1.

The package has also been recommended to the provinces for adoption from their own funds, says a finance ministry handout.

Further, it says, a summary for timescale promotion has been initiated by the finance division to mitigate the hardship being faced by the employees stuck in the same grade for a long time.

It says that the merger of ad hoc relief/allowances into pay will be decided on the report of Pay and Pension Commission.

The representative bodies of federal government employees had given a call for a sit-in on Thursday (today) in Islamabad in protest against the government’s failure to provide them with a special allowance, which was earlier promised to them.

Published in Dawn, February 10th, 2022

