Bilawal dares PM Imran to dissolve NA to test public support for govt

Imran GabolPublished February 10, 2022 - Updated February 10, 2022 10:01am
PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari addresses party workers in Multan on Wednesday. — PPP Twitter
LAHORE: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday dared Prime Minister Imran Khan to dissolve the National Assembly and announce a fresh election if he believed the public was still on his side.

“Imran is a coward and is running away from elections,” the PPP chairman roared while addressing party workers in Multan. He said Imran Khan would not dissolve the assembly because he did not have any public support.

Commenting on the disqualification of Senator Faisal Vawda by Election Commission, Mr Bilawal used cricket jargon and said the “wickets of Kaptan” had started falling and the process would be expedited when the party would start its long march on Islamabad.

He said the central executive committee (CEC) of the party had decided to start the march against incompetent and selected government from Karachi on Feb 27.

Bilawal said the PPP had declared a war on the “selected” government of Imran and exposed him on the very first day in the National Assembly by calling him ‘selected’, and the party again exposed it at the time of the budget.

He said “friends” in the opposition parties wanted to give Imran a free hand in the by-elections, but the PPP announced it would contest the polls.

“The world witnessed how Imran lost all by-elections from Karachi to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.”

He said Imran ran away from a by-election in Lahore and again tried to run away from the election of the mayor in Dera Ismail Khan, where the PPP’s Faisal Karim Kundi is candidate.

Bilawal appreciated the ECP and the judiciary for not postponing the second phase of the local elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said it was an irony that Imran kept repeating “corruption mantra” over the last three years, but his own government had been declared as “the most corrupt government” in Pakistan’s history by the Transparency International.

On the occasion, a former UC chairman from NA-157, Rana Sajjad Hussain, announced joining the party. He is said to be a relative of a PML-N senator.

According to our Muzaffargarh correspondent, Bilawal will address a party convention at the Gilani House in Multan on Thursday (today).

He is expected to visit Khar Gharbi, the residence of former MNA late Malik Noor Rabbani Khar, who died recently.

Published in Dawn, February 10th, 2022

Comments (9)
500 characters
FAZ
Feb 10, 2022 10:03am
Lol Why not you all resign and dissolve the parliament?
Reply Recommend 0
Khalid
Feb 10, 2022 10:07am
Bilwal is absolutely right.
Reply Recommend 0
SamQ
Feb 10, 2022 10:20am
Maybe you should start with leaving the assembly in Sindh
Reply Recommend 0
Qamar Ahmed
Feb 10, 2022 10:32am
Which public you are talking. If you have the support of civil and security administration otherwise you are nobody.
Reply Recommend 0
gul
Feb 10, 2022 10:44am
Bilawal for PM
Reply Recommend 0
Fragile State
Feb 10, 2022 10:44am
Someone should dare Bilawal to clean up Karachi and make the city liveable.
Reply Recommend 0
Observer 2
Feb 10, 2022 10:47am
What you are nothing, PPP wins in Sindh by rigging..Accept EVM and test the sea how deep it is ..Mr. Bilawal Zardari
Reply Recommend 0
CuriousKhan
Feb 10, 2022 10:52am
Why does he say things that others haven't said yet?
Reply Recommend 0
AW
Feb 10, 2022 10:55am
Bilawal should look at what PPP has done to Sindh before calling names. The PPP, PMLN and other have repeatedly failed, therefore no body wants them back. They shout not because they have any solutions but simply because they are unemployed. Inflation is due to their deeds and not Imran khan’s doing. Imran khan remains the best option
Reply Recommend 0

