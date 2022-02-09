Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | February 09, 2022

ECP disqualifies PTI's Faisal Vawda in dual nationality case

Fahad ChaudhryPublished February 9, 2022 - Updated February 9, 2022 12:09pm
Senator Faisal Vawda addresses a press conference in Islamabad in this file photo. — Radio Pakistan

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday disqualified PTI Senator Faisal Vawda as a lawmaker over alleged concealment of his dual nationality at the time of contesting the National Assembly election on a Karachi seat in the 2018 general elections.

The ECP also directed Vawda to return within two months the salary and other benefits he had received as a minister and parliamentarian. It also withdrew the notification declaring Vawda's victory on a Senate seat in polls held last year.

The vote Vawda had cast in the Senate polls held on March 10 as a member of the National Assembly was also "invalid", according to the short order announced by the chief election commissioner.

The ECP said Vawda had submitted a "false affidavit" with his nomination papers.

The ECP had reserved its judgement on petitions seeking Vawda's disqualification on Dec 23 last year. The ECP bench had during the last hearing given Vawda the last chance to defend himself and explain his position.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed denied that the judgement was a "jolt" for the PTI, saying that Vawda would approach the Supreme Court.

"I am hopeful he (Vawda) would exercise his legal right," he added while speaking to the media in Islamabad.

Dual nationality

The News reported in January 2020 that Vawda was a dual national at the time of filing his nomination papers to the ECP to contest the 2018 general elections. Vawda submitted his nomination papers on June 11, 2018, which were approved by the election body a week later on June 18, the report said. However, the PTI MNA applied for the renunciation of his nationality with the US consulate at Karachi four days after the fact on June 22, 2018, the report revealed.

Qadir Khan Mandokhel, Mian Faisal and Mian Asif Mehmood subsequently filed petitions in the ECP on January 21, 2020, seeking Vawda's disqualification. A citizen, Dost Ali, also filed a similar petition in 2020 challenging Vawda's election as a member of the National Assembly. The petition stated that when Vawda filed his nomination papers for contesting elections, he held dual nationality as he was a US citizen as well.

A petition was also submitted to the Islamabad High Court seeking Vawda's disqualification. The court had directed the PTI leader to submit a reply.

Despite the issuance of several notices, he did not respond to the petition. In March 2021, Vawda resigned as an MNA on being elected as a senator and his lawyer contended that a dual nationality case against the lawmaker was "not valid now".

However, the IHC held him responsible for submitting a false affidavit regarding his nationality and directed the ECP to proceed against him under Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution that deals with disqualification.

In November, the senator filed a petition with the IHC seeking to stay proceedings of the ECP in his disqualification case but the court rejected the appeal.

During the last hearing, Vawda's counsel, Barrister Moeed, had submitted the senator's birth certificate to the ECP, stating that his client was born in California and was a US citizen by birth.

The ECP judgement comes at a time when political temperatures are high in the country and the opposition parties are gearing up for a decisive movement against the present set-up under the PTI, both inside and outside parliament. Political experts believe that the ECP judgement would definitely have an impact on the country's future political scenario.

Rizwan
Feb 09, 2022 10:58am
Good Decision ECP should have done is much earlier .
Reply Recommend 0
A shah
Feb 09, 2022 10:59am
Poor Rambo
Reply Recommend 0
Tariq
Feb 09, 2022 10:59am
I think cases like this should be concluded in no less than couple of months.
Reply Recommend 0
AAA
Feb 09, 2022 11:00am
No worries, as IHC or SC is their to restore them, same as all ECP efforts nullified in Ali Amin Gandapur’s brother case.
Reply Recommend 0
Saqib
Feb 09, 2022 11:02am
Will he still retain the senatorship for lying on oath?
Reply Recommend 0
Bol Ke Lab Azad Hain Tere
Feb 09, 2022 11:03am
Good riddance...!!
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Khan
Feb 09, 2022 11:03am
The first good news in three years.
Reply Recommend 0
Jameel Ahmed
Feb 09, 2022 11:04am
Too late.
Reply Recommend 0
Anand
Feb 09, 2022 11:04am
One can not be an MNA who has dual nationality but can become a Security advisor?
Reply Recommend 0
Kusmo Dar
Feb 09, 2022 11:09am
So the Sadik and Ameen PM has been involved in hiding facts, fully knowing that his best friend was lying all this time!!??
Reply Recommend 0
F Khan
Feb 09, 2022 11:09am
This is one sample of the PTI tabdili lot. These champions of lairs came to give us Naya Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Abdul aleem
Feb 09, 2022 11:09am
It only took almost four years to conclude such a simple case, i wonder what will happen to tricky cases
Reply Recommend 0
UTHMAN
Feb 09, 2022 11:09am
Great verdict. May the ruling of EC not be deferred by any Court.
Reply Recommend 0
Zahid
Feb 09, 2022 11:11am
IHC and SC will overturn the decision
Reply Recommend 0
Abha Singh
Feb 09, 2022 11:13am
Naya Pakistan?
Reply Recommend 0
Timmy
Feb 09, 2022 11:14am
Poor selection of ECP chairman by IK is hurting PTI badly
Reply Recommend 0
Jibran Khan
Feb 09, 2022 11:14am
Alhamdulillah. IK must ditch the double standards now at least.
Reply Recommend 0
Shahz
Feb 09, 2022 11:14am
Good riddance!
Reply Recommend 0
Eb Raar
Feb 09, 2022 11:17am
After disqualification, Wawda should be named Wapda chairman..
Reply Recommend 0
Softncool
Feb 09, 2022 11:19am
Drama every where. ECP disqualify and some court will reinstate.
Reply Recommend 0
Urooj
Feb 09, 2022 11:21am
Big indication that establishment is now neutral
Reply Recommend 0
iTron
Feb 09, 2022 11:21am
He should become a SAPM immediately.
Reply Recommend 0
Mohiz
Feb 09, 2022 11:23am
It looks like most Pakistani 'politicians' will have to retire from politics as most are dual national's. The assemblies will soon be empty. Hopefully this will apply to any politician with dual nationality or middle Eastern Iqama's.
Reply Recommend 0
INNOCENT
Feb 09, 2022 11:24am
so what.. he is a member of the senate hence this decision ll have not an impact on him.
Reply Recommend 0
Observer 2
Feb 09, 2022 11:25am
Yes ECP targeting only PTI.. Murad Ali Shah is also dual nationality but case is still on decided
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Feb 09, 2022 11:29am
Supreme Court will resinstates him.
Reply Recommend 0
sheryaar
Feb 09, 2022 11:29am
ECP is playing in hands of pml N... now the dual nationality of all opposition will be disclosed !!
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Feb 09, 2022 11:29am
ECP is a pro PMLN tool
Reply Recommend 0
Kamran
Feb 09, 2022 11:41am
He has powerful friends. He will be back.
Reply Recommend 0
Zia Uddin, PhD
Feb 09, 2022 11:55am
Very good decision by ECP, but should be done two years ago.
Reply Recommend 0
Cato The Younger
Feb 09, 2022 11:56am
Another one bites the dust
Reply Recommend 0

