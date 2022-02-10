Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | February 10, 2022

NA body condemns UN over silence on Indian-occupied Kashmir

Amir WasimPublished February 10, 2022 - Updated February 10, 2022 10:36am
A meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan in Islamabad on Wednesday. — Committees of NA Twitter
A meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan in Islamabad on Wednesday. — Committees of NA Twitter

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan on Wednesday unanimously condemned the world’s human rights organisations and the United Nations (UN) for their “intentional silence over the vicious acts” of New Delhi in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The committee, which met under its chairman Rana Shamim Ahmed Khan of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), through the resolution also condemned the Indian forces for their “brutal activities” in IIOJK and expressed solidarity with the innocent Kashmiris for their unshakable resolve of self-determination, says an official handout issued by the National Assembly Secretariat.

Generally, it has been observed that through such resolutions, which are passed routinely by the committees and both the houses of the parliament, the members usually condemn the Indian forces and instead of condemning the UN and international bodies, they only urge or appeal them to play their role in the implementation of the Security Council resolutions on Kashmir.

During the course of meeting, the Committee held that peace in the sub-continent was subject to settlement of long outstanding Kashmir dispute according to the will of the Kashmiris and Resolutions of the UN.

The committee members were of the view that the brutal activities of the Indian forces could not suppress the Kashmiris from their just demand of self-determination. The members paid tributes to the people of Kashmir for showing unshakable courage and determination over atrocities by the Indian forces.

The committee also condemned the recent terrorist attacks on security personnel in Noshki and Panjgor areas of Balochistan. The members urged the government to bring to justice the culprits at the earliest.

The committee also scrutinised the budgetary proposals relating to the Public Sector Development Programme for the financial year 2022-23 of the Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and GB. The members decided to visit AJK and GB in order to oversee the onground physical progress of the development projects.

Published in Dawn, February 10th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

10 Feb, 2022

UN report on terrorism

THE return to power last August of the Afghan Taliban was a watershed event certain to have far-reaching ...
Vawda’s disqualification
10 Feb, 2022

Vawda’s disqualification

It must be emphasised that Mr Vawda’s disqualification from contesting polls for life is a bit harsh.
10 Feb, 2022

Rape for ‘honour’

THE logic that to retrieve a misplaced sense of ‘honour’, the members of a tribe or community have to subject...
Desperate strategy
Updated 09 Feb, 2022

Desperate strategy

THE ruling PTI has decided to launch a major public relations effort using ‘Brand Imran’ to lift its sinking...
09 Feb, 2022

On the way out?

THERE are hopeful signs that we may have turned the corner. With the Covid-19 positivity rate declining, the NCOC ...
09 Feb, 2022

Ajmal Pahari’s release

IT is on occasions such as the release of Shahnawaz, better known as Ajmal Pahari, that the public’s trust in the...