Today's Paper | February 07, 2022

Hyundai suffers backlash in India after Pakistani partner expresses solidarity with people of IoK

ReutersPublished February 7, 2022 - Updated February 7, 2022 04:31pm
Workers assemble cars inside the Hyundai Motor India Ltd. plant at Kancheepuram district in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu on October 4, 2012. — Reuters
South Korea's Hyundai Motor faced calls on Monday for a boycott of its cars from Indians incensed over a tweet from the account of its Pakistan partner that expressed solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The row erupted on Sunday, a day after Pakistan marked the annual Kashmir Solidarity Day and the posts on behalf of Hyundai's partner Nishat Group appeared on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram commemorating the sacrifices of Kashmiris struggling for self-determination.

Hundreds of social media users in India backed calls for a boycott, saying Hyundai must apologise for being insensitive to India's claim on the decades-old issue.

Dozens of Indians posted their intention to cancel orders for Hyundai cars in order to punish the company while urging support for homegrown brands like Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra.

Responding to the furore, Hyundai's India unit said that it had a “zero tolerance policy towards insensitive communication and we strongly condemn any such view”.

“The unsolicited social media post linking Hyundai Motor India is offending our unparalleled commitment and service to this great country,” it said, adding that it stands firmly behind its “strong ethos of respecting nationalism”.

Reuters requested a comment from Hyundai's headquarters in Seoul and from Nishat Group but did not receive any immediate response.

Hyundai is India's second-largest car seller after Maruti Suzuki selling close to half a million vehicles in the country last fiscal year and exporting over a million units, making it India's largest car exporter.

Ashwani Mahajan, an official at the economic wing of the powerful Hindu nationalist Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) group with close ties to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government said Hyundai should clarify its position on IIOJK.

“While not criticising @HyundaiPakistan Indian arm of @Hyundai_Global is not even saying that Kashmir is an integral part of India. Speaks tons about their commitment to India. Doesn't this call for #BoycottHyundai?”, he said.

Indian Twitter user Ashutosh Soni said he has cancelled his booking for Hyundai's Verna sedan which was due to be delivered this month and purchased a car from rival Honda Motor.

“#BoycottHyundai, that's it!”, Soni tweeted on Sunday, along with a photograph of himself taking delivery of a new Honda car.

“Let's make them bankrupt. India is one of the biggest market for cars,” filmmaker and social activist, Ashoke Pandit said on Twitter with a screenshot of a fall in Hyundai's share price on Monday.

While Hyundai's share fell 1.25 per cent on Monday, weakening more than Seoul's benchmark index, the main factors behind the drop were concerns over record numbers of Covid-19 cases in South Korea, and ongoing worries that a global chip shortage could hit production and sales.

The trouble over the social media post highlights the risks global companies face amid rising nationalism in the region.

Twitter users in India have made similar calls in the past, seeking to boycott Chinese goods after a border clash between the two Asian giants which disrupted automobile supply chains and other industries.

Amazon has also faced social media backlash in India after its overseas website was found selling goods with faces of Hindu gods and other sacred symbols.

Kashmir Unrest
World

Comments (3)
D'Souza Michael
Feb 07, 2022 04:35pm
It was wrong of Hyundai to get involved in such issues, the risks are too high.
Haroon Malik
Feb 07, 2022 04:53pm
If Hyundai India will state that Kashmir is an integral part of India then Hyundai Pakistan has to leave Pakistan. But It is the mistake of Hyundai Pakistan that they gave such statement on behalf of a foreign company. Pakistanis has to learn to stop mixing Religion and Nationalism in a business environment like that.
Adeel
Feb 07, 2022 04:53pm
Yeah well. What would happen in Pakistan if Indian partner expressed solidarity for baloch separatist.
