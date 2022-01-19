Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | January 19, 2022

UK police asked to probe Indian officials’ alleged war crimes in occupied Kashmir

APPublished January 19, 2022 - Updated January 19, 2022 12:10pm
A combination photo of Indian Home Affairs Minister Amit Shah and Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane (R). — Reuters/Wikimedia Commons-Indian defence ministry
A combination photo of Indian Home Affairs Minister Amit Shah and Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane (R). — Reuters/Wikimedia Commons-Indian defence ministry

A London-based law firm filed an application with British police on Tuesday seeking the arrest of India’s army chief and a senior Indian government official over their alleged roles in war crimes in Indian-occupied Kashmir (IoK).

Law firm Stoke White said it submitted extensive evidence to the Metropolitan Police’s War Crimes Unit documenting how Indian forces headed by Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane and Home Affairs Minister Amit Shah were responsible for the torture, kidnapping and killing of activists, journalists and civilians.

The law firm’s report was based on over 2,000 testimonies taken between 2020 and 2021. It also accused eight unnamed senior Indian military officials of direct involvement in war crimes and torture in IoK.

Read more: Indian troops killed 210 Kashmiris during 2021: report

India’s Foreign Ministry said it was not aware of the report and refused to comment. The Ministry of Home Affairs also did not comment.

“There is strong reason to believe that Indian authorities are conducting war crimes and other violence against civilians in Jammu and Kashmir,” the report states, referring to territory that is part of the Himalayan region.

The request to London police was made under the principle of “universal jurisdiction” which gives countries the authority to prosecute individuals accused of crimes against humanity committed anywhere in the world.

The international law firm in London said it believes its application is the first time that legal action has been taken abroad against Indian authorities over alleged war crimes in IoK.

Hakan Camuz, director of international law at Stoke White, said he hoped the report would convince British police to open an investigation and ultimately arrest the officials when they set foot in the UK. Some of the Indian officials have financial assets and other links to Britain.

“We are asking the UK government to do their duty and investigate and arrest them for what they did based on the evidence we supplied to them. We want them to be held accountable,” Camuz said.

The police application was made on behalf of the family of Zia Mustafa, a jailed Pakistani freedom fighter whom Camuz said was the victim of an extrajudicial killing by Indian authorities in 2021, and on the behalf of human rights campaigner Muhammad Ahsan Untoo, who was allegedly tortured before his arrest last week.

Kashmiris and international rights groups have long accused Indian troops of carrying out systematic abuse and arrests of those who oppose rule from New Delhi. Rights groups have also criticised the conduct of freedom groups, accusing them of carrying out human rights violations against civilians.

In 2018, the UN human rights chief called for an independent international investigation into reports of rights violations in Kashmir, alleging “chronic impunity for violations committed by security forces”.

India’s government has denied the alleged rights violations and claims such claims are "separatist propaganda" meant to demonise Indian troops in the region.

The law firm’s investigation suggested that the abuse has worsened during the coronavirus pandemic.

Its report also included details about the arrest of Khurram Parvez, the region’s most prominent rights activist, by India’s counterterrorism authorities last year.

Parvez, 42, worked for the Jammu and Kashmir Coalition of Civil Society, which has written extensive reports about Indian troops’ use of violence and torture.

Other accounts in the report discuss journalist Sajad Gul, who was arrested earlier this month after he posted a video of family members and relatives protesting the killing of a freedom commander.

Human rights lawyers have increasingly used the universal jurisdiction principle to seek justice for people who were unable to file criminal complaints in their home countries or with the International Criminal Court, located in The Hague.

Last week, a German court convicted a former Syrian secret police officer of crimes against humanity for overseeing the abuse of thousands of detainees at a jail near Damascus a decade ago.

Camuz said he hoped the request to British police seeking the arrest of Indian officials will be followed by other legal actions also focusing on IoK.

“We are sure this is not going to be the last one, there will probably be many more applications,” he said.

Kashmir Unrest
World

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (9)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Aruj
Jan 19, 2022 12:13pm
This takes the cake.
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Jan 19, 2022 12:14pm
This is bizarre. How can British police take actions against India's army chief and Home Minister Amit Shah?
Reply Recommend 0
Aruj
Jan 19, 2022 12:15pm
What next? Outsourcing governance too?
Reply Recommend 0
Nilo
Jan 19, 2022 12:22pm
Nobody cares
Reply Recommend 0
Observer 2
Jan 19, 2022 12:23pm
Well done....Will the police investigate? Lots of expatriates of Indian Origin are part of present government
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani1
Jan 19, 2022 12:26pm
About time some one asked international authorities to take notice of these activities!
Reply Recommend 0
waqar
Jan 19, 2022 12:28pm
public should check. Millions of pounds would have changed hands for this meaningless exercise
Reply Recommend 0
Anonymouseee
Jan 19, 2022 12:29pm
Excellent work by the law firm Stoke White. The whole is slowly waking up to the attrocities, killings and torture committed by Indian troops in Indian occupied Kashmir. Soon justice will prevail.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jan 19, 2022 12:31pm
Great move and excellent news. As you sow, so shall you reap.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

UAE targeted
Updated 19 Jan, 2022

UAE targeted

MONDAY’S deadly drone strikes by Yemen’s Houthi rebels targeting the UAE, and subsequent retaliatory attacks on...
19 Jan, 2022

New province debate

THE private bill introduced by a PML-N senator seeking a new province in south Punjab amounts to oversimplification...
19 Jan, 2022

Omicron in Karachi

WITH the wedding season in full swing, it is no surprise that the Covid positivity rate in Karachi has been touching...
The establishment pivot
18 Jan, 2022

The establishment pivot

It is a sad reality that the power matrix continues to revolve around the establishment.
18 Jan, 2022

Remittances growth

THE hefty growth in remittances from Pakistanis living abroad continues to defy forecasts to the contrary. New State...
18 Jan, 2022

China-Iran deal

THE China-Iran strategic deal that has recently taken effect is more than just a long-term bilateral agreement...