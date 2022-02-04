Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | February 04, 2022

PM Imran lands in Beijing on four-day official visit

AgenciesPublished February 4, 2022 - Updated February 4, 2022 07:42am
BEIJING: China’s Assistant Foreign Minister Wu Jianghao welcomes Prime Minister Imran Khan at Beijing Capital International Airport on Thursday.—PPI
BEIJING: China’s Assistant Foreign Minister Wu Jianghao welcomes Prime Minister Imran Khan at Beijing Capital International Airport on Thursday.—PPI

BEIJING: Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived here on Thursday on a four-day official visit during which he will join other world leaders attending the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics scheduled to be held on Friday (today).

Accompanied by a high-level delegation, including federal cabinet members, the prime minister will also meet the Chinese leadership.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin, Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, National Security Adviser Dr Moeed Yusuf, Adviser on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Khalid Mansoor are part of the delegation.

On his arrival at Beijing Capital International Airport, the prime minister was received by Assistant Foreign Minister of China Wu Jianghao. Pakistan’s Ambassador in Beijing Moeenul Haq and senior embassy officials were also present.

Besides attending the ceremony of Beijing Winter Olympics, PM Khan will also meet President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang. During the meeting, they will discuss the ways of further promoting bilateral trade and economic cooperation, particularly under the CPEC framework, besides regional and international affairs.

Besides virtual interactions with prominent Chinese business leaders, top think tanks, intellectuals and media, other bilateral meetings are also on the prime minister’s agenda of the visit.

The government hopes that PM Khan’s visit will reinvigorate the CPEC project. “Twenty-one different sectors have been identified to be discussed with the Chinese leadership,” Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry had told Dawn on Wednesday after attending a series of meetings chaired by Imran Khan at the Prime Minister House.

The sectors to be discussed during the PM’s visit relate to special economic zones created under CPEC, trade, information technology, agriculture and the relocation of massive Chinese industries to Pakistan.

This is the prime minister’s fourth trip to China as he paid the last visit in October 2019. Prior to his visit, Prime Minister Khan ordered removal of red tape hindering the Chinese investment in Pakistan, besides doing away with 37 regulations to ensure one-window operation for foreign investors.

Pakistan and China supported each other in their fight against the Covid-19 pandemic and pushed forward high-quality development of CPEC. Beijing had invested over $25 billion in Pakistan on CPEC projects generating 80,000 jobs, producing 5500MW of electricity and building over 500km of roads.

Pakistan-China cooperation against the Covid-19 pandemic has remained exemplary. President Dr Arif Alvi visited China in March 2020 to express solidarity with the Chinese people.

Pakistan is one of the earliest supporters and participants of President Xi Jinping’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). As BRI’s flagship project, CPEC complements the Pakistan government’s vision of economic sovereignty.

China’s non-financial direct investment in countries under the BRI reached $17.99bn from January to November 2021, up 12.7 per cent year-on-year despite the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and gloomy global investment environment.

CPEC is a transformational project. Among 70 early-harvest projects, 46 have been launched or completed with a total investment of $ 25.4bn, creating 80,000 local jobs.

Published in Dawn, February 4th, 2022

Pak China Ties
Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (13)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Habib
Feb 04, 2022 07:51am
Sri Lanka is almost bankrupt after taking Chinese loans and investment. Chinese demanding handover of ports and shipyards. Be careful getting loans and investment. Chinese only wants make profit.
Reply Recommend 0
Jalal
Feb 04, 2022 07:58am
On his arrival at Beijing Capital International Airport, the prime minister was received by Assistant Foreign Minister of China . So much for the entourage .
Reply Recommend 0
Rems
Feb 04, 2022 08:03am
Received by assistant foreign minister that says all
Reply Recommend 0
Chacha Jee
Feb 04, 2022 08:11am
China is never Going to get its money back. China understands now and no need to show off. Assistant Foreign Minister receiving Prime Minister of their closest ally. Do you think if Modi arrives in China, China will send a Babbu or low level official to receive him?
Reply Recommend 0
Aaks
Feb 04, 2022 08:19am
Received by the 'Assistant Foreign Minister'. I dont know what embarrasses Pakistan anymore.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Feb 04, 2022 08:20am
Any bilateral meeting with Putin ?
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Feb 04, 2022 08:29am
Pakistan should teach cricket to the Chinese.
Reply Recommend 0
Allama
Feb 04, 2022 08:43am
I am OK with the assistant foreign minister receiving our PM but he seems too casual and that's not a good sign.
Reply Recommend 0
Crackpott
Feb 04, 2022 08:44am
Hope to get a big package.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Feb 04, 2022 08:44am
CPEC created 80,000 local jobs. That’s news! So PMIK has gone there to thank China?
Reply Recommend 0
Shahid
Feb 04, 2022 08:47am
Not even the foreign minister came to receive him.
Reply Recommend 0
Greece it up
Feb 04, 2022 09:01am
Time to greece it up IK and take the challenge like a real Pakistani. You know what Xi wants, give it to him, and just make a deal with him. Only way to tame India is to bring more business to Pakistan and grow Pakistan into an economic powerhouse in South Asia.
Reply Recommend 0
Stable Genius
Feb 04, 2022 09:15am
China's foreign minister was busy watching olympics, so he sent his assistant
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

More attacks
Updated 04 Feb, 2022

More attacks

THE uptick in terrorism in Balochistan is shocking to say the least. On Wednesday evening, Baloch insurgents ...
04 Feb, 2022

Tough IMF demands

THE resumption of the $6bn IMF funding programme, which paves the way for the disbursement of another tranche of...
04 Feb, 2022

Israeli apartheid

FOR the Palestinians dispossessed by Israel in 1948 and subsequent waves of violence and state-sponsored brutality,...
CJP’s remarks
Updated 03 Feb, 2022

CJP’s remarks

CONTEXT is everything. On Tuesday, a day before being sworn in as the country’s top judge, Justice Umar Ata ...
03 Feb, 2022

Saving PIA

HERE we go again; yet another business plan is ready to fix PIA, our troubled national flag carrier. This time the...
03 Feb, 2022

Supreme Court on LGs

THOSE quarters that believe that the PPP has concentrated far too many powers that are supposed to belong to the...