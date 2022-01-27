Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | January 27, 2022

PM Imran given briefing on his Feb 3 visit to China

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished January 27, 2022 - Updated January 27, 2022 07:21am
ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa calls on Prime Minister Imran Khan.—APP
ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa calls on Prime Minister Imran Khan.—APP

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan was briefed on Wednesday about the status of discussions with China on future cooperation projects.

The briefing was given at a preparatory session held for PM Khan’s coming trip to China from Feb 3. Mr Khan will meet Chinese leaders for an overall review of the entire gamut of bilateral ties, besides attending the inaugural session of the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

The session was attended by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar, Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, Planning Minister Asad Umar, Adviser on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, National Security Adviser Dr Moeed Yousuf, Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, Special Assistant on CPEC Khalid Mansoor and other senior officers.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said Mr Khan was updated on the ongoing talks with Chinese officials on “concrete plans for enhancing cooperation in the fields of investment, trade, information technology and exports”.

Army chief holds meeting with PM

Issues of concern to Chinese authorities, including security and pending payment of IPPs, were also discussed.

Leaders of both countries had during their exchanges last year emphasised enhancing cooperation in agriculture, digital economy and people’s livelihood, and building health, industrial, trade, digital, and green corridors.

The two sides had at the 10th JCC meeting added the Joint Working Group on Information Technology Industry, opening up the way for cooperation in this sector.

Meanwhile, the army chief also separately met Prime Minister Khan.

“Professional matters pertaining to Pakistan Army were discussed during the meeting,” the PMO said.

The meeting was made to look like a one-on-one meeting between PM Khan and Gen Bajwa. Onlookers, however, say other senior officials were also present on the occasion.

The last publicly disclosed one-on-one meeting between the two happened on Oct 26, the day Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum was notified as the new director general of Inter-Services Intelligence after weeks’ long controversy over the appointment.

Mr Khan and Gen Bajwa have, however, been meeting at other forums. The two were together at the launch of the National Security Policy on Jan 14, and were also at the ISI headquarters on Jan 12 for a briefing.

Published in Dawn, January 27th, 2022

Pak China Ties
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (7)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Jungraiz
Jan 27, 2022 07:38am
Who is briefing who?
Reply Recommend 0
AtifH
Jan 27, 2022 07:41am
Why go when Xi has not spoken with IK for almost two years?
Reply Recommend 0
Kris
Jan 27, 2022 07:54am
The image of IK looking up to COAS says it all.
Reply Recommend 0
Buddhu
Jan 27, 2022 07:59am
Might talk to them about Genocide.
Reply Recommend 0
Henchi
Jan 27, 2022 08:11am
Farewell visit to express his inabilities to achieve CPEC to fruition.
Reply Recommend 0
Uyghur Ahmadi
Jan 27, 2022 08:16am
Would they decide his fate?
Reply Recommend 0
kamal chowkidar
Jan 27, 2022 08:23am
Is Kashmir in the agenda or not?
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Corruption index
27 Jan, 2022

Corruption index

The Transparency report punches a hole in the self-righteous façade of a party that has long beaten the drum of accountability.
27 Jan, 2022

Oslo meeting

A DILEMMA continues to confront the international community where Afghanistan is concerned: whether or not to...
27 Jan, 2022

Sanitary workers’ rights

RELIGIOUS discrimination in Pakistan has many faces and one of its most troubling manifestations is the virtual...
Failure of accountability
Updated 26 Jan, 2022

Failure of accountability

THE resignation of PTI government’s accountability czar Barrister Shahzad Akbar is a blow to the party’s central...
26 Jan, 2022

New freight service

THE launch of a new railway freight service connecting the Karachi port with the industrial and commercial centres ...
26 Jan, 2022

Flying curbs

THE unexpected decision of the European Union Aviation Safety Agency to continue its ban on PIA operations to EU...