PM Imran pays tribute to security forces for fending off terrorist attacks in Panjgur, Naushki

Dawn.comPublished February 3, 2022 - Updated February 3, 2022 12:42pm
A photo of Prime Minister Imran Khan. — Photo courtesy Imran Khan Instagram/File

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday paid tribute to the "brave" security forces for repulsing terrorist attacks in Balochistan the previous night as he acknowledged their "great sacrifices".

Terrorists had attempted to attack security forces' camps in Balochistan's Panjgur and Naushki in two separate attacks late on Wednesday evening, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). The attacks had been "successfully repulsed" while dealing heavy damage to the terrorists, although one soldier was martyred in the Panjgur incident, the military's media wing had reported.

Taking to Twitter today, the prime minister said: "We salute our brave security forces who repulsed terrorist attacks against security forces' camps in Panjgur & Naushki, Balochistan. The nation stands united behind our security forces who continue to give great sacrifices to protect us."

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid provided an update on the number of terrorists killed and the soldiers martyred. In a video message on Twitter, he said nine terrorists were killed and four soldiers martyred in Naushki, whereas six terrorists died in the Panjgur attack.

"The terrorists were repulsed from both places and the Pakistan Army kept its tradition [of defeating terrorism] alive. A few — four to five people — are surrounded by them (the army) in Panjgur which the Pakistan Army will defeat. This is a great success that the Pakistan Army has achieved against terrorism."

The interior minister paid tribute to the security forces and said they were fully capable of fighting against any kind of terrorism.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo also praised security forces for thwarting the attacks, saying: "Terrorists cannot intimidate our brave security forces with cowardly attacks. Our security forces are making history."

"Terrorists should remember that their competition is with the best army in the world which will defeat them on all fronts," the chief minister said, adding that their sacrifices were a source of pride for the nation, which stood beside them.

He also extended his condolences and sympathies to the family of the martyred soldier.

Last night's attacks were claimed by the banned Baloch Liberation Army. The incidents are the latest in a string of attacks in Balochistan and come a week after ten soldiers were martyred in a terrorist attack on a security forces' checkpost in the province's Kech district.

According to the ISPR, the "fire raid" by terrorists in Kech had occurred on the night of Jan 25-26.

"During intense exchange of fire, one terrorist was killed and several injured. While repulsing terrorists' fire raid, 10 soldiers embraced martyrdom," the statement had said.

Two days after the attack, three Levies Force personnel along with a Bugti clan elder were martyred and eight others injured in twin bomb blasts in the Sui area of Dera Bugti.

On Jan 30, 17 people, including two policemen, were injured in a grenade attack in Dera Allahyar town of Jaffarabad district.

Additional reporting by Ghalib Nihad.

sfomann
Feb 03, 2022 12:04pm
India must be taught a lesson for spreading terrorism inside our country
Reply Recommend 0
Handsome PM
Feb 03, 2022 12:15pm
RIP to the brave sons of the soil. Time to introspect now that the taste of one's own medicine is bitter.
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Feb 03, 2022 12:17pm
These attacks are predictable whenever top Pakistani govt officials are visiting China or top Chinese officials visiting Pakistan such attacks start happening to cast overshadow of the visit.
Reply Recommend 0
Anonymouseee
Feb 03, 2022 12:26pm
Salute to the brave armed forces of Pakistan for defeating these Indian backed terrorists. United we stand.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Feb 03, 2022 12:36pm
Pak Army; Zindabaad, Land of the Pure and its 230 million patriotic people: Paeendabaad.
Reply Recommend 0

