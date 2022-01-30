Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | January 30, 2022

Israeli President Isaac Herzog departs to UAE for first visit

ReutersPublished January 30, 2022 - Updated January 30, 2022 12:57pm
Israeli President Isaac Herzog arrives outside Downing Street to meet Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, in London, Britain, November 23. — Reuters
Israeli President Isaac Herzog arrives outside Downing Street to meet Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, in London, Britain, November 23. — Reuters

Israeli President Isaac Herzog left for the United Arab Emirates on Sunday on the first such visit, his office said, seeking to strengthen Gulf ties at a time of heightened regional tension as world powers try to revive a nuclear deal with Iran.

“I will be meeting the leadership of the United Arab Emirates, at the personal invitation of Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, the Crown Prince," Herzog said.

"I wish him well and I am grateful for his courage and bold leadership, carving out a peace agreement with Israel and sending a message to the entire region that peace is the only alternative for the peoples of the region."

The presidency in Israel is a largely ceremonial post. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett visited the UAE in December.

The UAE, along with Bahrain, signed US-brokered normalisation agreements with Israel, dubbed the "Abraham Accords", at the White House in 2020. The two Gulf nations and Israel share common concerns about Iran and its allied forces in the region.

Israel on January 18 offered security and intelligence support to the UAE against further drone attacks after a deadly strike by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi group, according to a letter released on Tuesday by Israel's leader.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Hawk
Jan 30, 2022 12:59pm
The second last nail in coffin of Palestine .
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Jan 30, 2022 01:20pm
Israeli President Isaac Herzog next month will depart to Turkey for first visit.
Reply Recommend 0
Factsmatter
Jan 30, 2022 01:29pm
Free Palestine.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Opposition’s hot air
Updated 30 Jan, 2022

Opposition’s hot air

Opposition does not have much to show for its aggression other than empty claims and vague hopes about establishment's neutrality.
30 Jan, 2022

LG law protests

AFTER a tense few days witnessed by Karachi in which fears mounted of a return to the ethnic violence of old, the...
30 Jan, 2022

Anti-polio efforts

PRAISE from the Unicef and the WHO for Pakistan’s efforts to eradicate polio in the country is reassuring. This,...
Renewed insurgency?
Updated 29 Jan, 2022

Renewed insurgency?

THE last few days suggest that the Baloch insurgency is far from a spent force. According to an ISPR statement, 10...
29 Jan, 2022

Local star power

THE seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League is up and running. The T20 extravaganza opened on the back of a...
29 Jan, 2022

Tax on cellular services

THE increase in the withholding tax rate on cellular services — calls and internet usage — from 10pc to 15pc...