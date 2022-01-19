Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | January 19, 2022

Israel offers UAE security, intelligence support after deadly Houthi attack

ReutersPublished January 19, 2022 - Updated January 19, 2022 02:56pm
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett chairs the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem, Israel, December 12. — Reuters
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett chairs the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem, Israel, December 12. — Reuters

Israel has offered security and intelligence support to the United Arab Emirates against further drone attacks after a deadly strike by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi group, according to a letter released on Tuesday by Israel's leader.

Three people were killed and six wounded on Monday when three tanker trucks exploded in Abu Dhabi, the UAE capital. A Houthi military spokesman said the group fired "a large number" of drones and five ballistic missiles in the attack.

On Twitter, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett condemned what he described as a "terrorist drone attack".

His spokesman attached a copy of a condolence letter he sent on Monday to the UAE's de facto leader, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan.

"We stand ready to offer you security and intelligence support in order to help you protect your citizens from similar attacks," Bennett wrote. "I have ordered the Israeli security establishment to provide their counterparts in the UAE with any assistance, should you be interested."

The UAE, along with Bahrain, signed US-brokered normalisation agreements with Israel at the White House in 2020. The two Gulf nations and Israel share common concerns about Iran and its allied forces in the region.

"Israel is committed to working closely with you in the ongoing battle against extremist forces in the region, and we will continue to partner with you to defeat our common enemies," Bennett said in his message to Sheikh Mohammed.

Bennett and Sheikh Mohammed held talks in Abu Dhabi in December last year, the first ever public meeting between the two men.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (7)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
athar
Jan 19, 2022 03:06pm
badalta haay rang asman kaysay kaysay
Reply Recommend 0
Gamer
Jan 19, 2022 03:06pm
This is going to be fun to watch from pak angle
Reply Recommend 0
Azad Balu
Jan 19, 2022 03:14pm
Good gesture by Israel, UAE will be safer.
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Jan 19, 2022 03:20pm
Will UAE accept the Israel's offer and provoke Houthis further?
Reply Recommend 0
Zelfour ali
Jan 19, 2022 03:41pm
Its probably Israel who is behind this attack..same old same old
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption
Jan 19, 2022 03:41pm
Now that explains who might the real perpetrators be.
Reply Recommend 0
Zelfour ali
Jan 19, 2022 03:42pm
@Azad Balu , weak UAE leaders who can't even defend themselves
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

UAE targeted
Updated 19 Jan, 2022

UAE targeted

MONDAY’S deadly drone strikes by Yemen’s Houthi rebels targeting the UAE, and subsequent retaliatory attacks on...
19 Jan, 2022

New province debate

THE private bill introduced by a PML-N senator seeking a new province in south Punjab amounts to oversimplification...
19 Jan, 2022

Omicron in Karachi

WITH the wedding season in full swing, it is no surprise that the Covid positivity rate in Karachi has been touching...
The establishment pivot
18 Jan, 2022

The establishment pivot

It is a sad reality that the power matrix continues to revolve around the establishment.
18 Jan, 2022

Remittances growth

THE hefty growth in remittances from Pakistanis living abroad continues to defy forecasts to the contrary. New State...
18 Jan, 2022

China-Iran deal

THE China-Iran strategic deal that has recently taken effect is more than just a long-term bilateral agreement...