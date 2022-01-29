Dawn Logo

PM Imran calls out West's 'double standards' on Xinjiang and IoK

Dawn.comPublished January 29, 2022 - Updated January 29, 2022 02:00pm
Prime Minister Imran Khan takes questions in an interview with Chinese journalists. — DawnNewsTV
Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said the "selective silence" of the West on human rights violations in Indian-occupied Kashmir (IoK) was "deafening" as he called out their "double standards" in highlighting China's alleged mistreatment of Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang.

"What we find very difficult to swallow in Pakistan is that while they talk about Uighurs, they do not talk much in the West about IoK because the worst human rights violations are taking place there by India," the premier said while taking questions during an interview with Chinese journalists in Islamabad.

"Somehow there is selective silence about human rights in IoK where around nine million people are basically living in the worst conditions — [it's] almost an open prison — by these 800,000 Indian troops. On one side they talk about Xinjiang, but on the other, there is this silence on IoK, which is deafening for us."

The prime minister said that while there was a lot of criticism from the West about the treatment of Uighurs in Xinjiang, Pakistan's ambassador to China had visited the region and found that "this is actually not true on the ground."

During a previous interview with Chinese journalists in July 2021, the premier had said that Pakistan accepted Beijing's version regarding the treatment of Uighurs due to "our extreme proximity and relationship".

Saturday's interview with Chinese media comes a few days before the premier's scheduled visit to China to attend the inaugural session of the Winter Olympics in Beijing. The visit comes amid a boycott of the event by the United States.

The prime minister expressed his eagerness to attend the Olympics, saying it would be his first time doing so and it was very "admirable" for China to go forward with the event when the pandemic had adversely affected many sporting events.

The premier also hailed and stressed the "deep relationship" between the two countries, saying it had only strengthened over time. “There is a feeling in Pakistan that China always stood with us in times of need and supported us during difficult times. Similarly, Pakistan also always stood with China," he said.

He added that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project had further linked the countries and also entered phase two of its operations, which focus on industrial development. He said Pakistan was looking forward to collaborating with China on many more fronts such as sports, information technology, agriculture, poverty alleviation, development and city planning and management.

Pakistan wanted to emulate the Chinese model of development because it was "inclusive", the prime minister explained.

He also extended his well wishes to the Chinese people for their upcoming Lunar New Year festival.

Questioned on Afghanistan, the prime minister stressed that foreign forces cannot just leave the country without thinking of its people, and warned the country could see the "worst humanitarian crisis" if everyone abandoned it.

"The international community should just think of the 40 million Afghans. Whether they like the Taliban government or not should be secondary," he said.

Ammer
Jan 29, 2022 02:00pm
ignore the issues as freakin' usual.
Reply Recommend 0
Danar
Jan 29, 2022 02:02pm
This is called self Goal
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jan 29, 2022 02:02pm
Once again, the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan is 100 percent right.
Reply Recommend 0
Erum Aziz
Jan 29, 2022 02:03pm
Since past 75 years all democratic parties from both sides are playing kashmir kashmir. Kashmiris are ruined, killed, occupied and nothing else happen.
Reply Recommend 0
charles
Jan 29, 2022 02:03pm
Time to take rest. Pack ur luggage's.
Reply Recommend 0
Rahim, Karachi
Jan 29, 2022 02:04pm
Much needed diversion. Loads of issues to deal with and answer.
Reply Recommend 0
Pathan
Jan 29, 2022 02:05pm
You shouldn’t think of throwing stones sitting in a fragile glasshouse. This is not the wisest thing to say for him when he should be avoiding questions on China.
Reply Recommend 0
Ijaz
Jan 29, 2022 02:13pm
So now he is a spokesman for the Chinese Communist party as well as the Afghan Taliban. Please Mr prime minister make the case for Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Nasir S.
Jan 29, 2022 02:16pm
So is this an admission that the two can be connected and hence human rights violations are taking place in both?
Reply Recommend 0
Zeeshan
Jan 29, 2022 02:16pm
The more he opens his mouth the more he sounds like Trump. Pathetic.
Reply Recommend 0
alli
Jan 29, 2022 02:27pm
IK is 100% absolutely right!
Reply Recommend 0
Hp
Jan 29, 2022 02:31pm
What else could he have said about Xinjiang. ‘Behind closed doors’ treatment was awaiting!
Reply Recommend 0
NoName
Jan 29, 2022 02:35pm
I agree with him on this, he is right about the West's double-standards.
Reply Recommend 0
LK
Jan 29, 2022 02:36pm
What about your deafening silence on Xinjiang. Have the guts to speak one sentence in public…??? Or scared the Chinese won’t give any more loans…??
Reply Recommend 0
Mango In Kashmir, Srinagar
Jan 29, 2022 02:39pm
@Ammer , It is freaking truth that there is selective criticism from west about humane rights when JK is ignored .
Reply Recommend 0
bann.t
Jan 29, 2022 02:39pm
Goat being prepared for sacrifice...
Reply Recommend 0
Mango In Kashmir, Srinagar
Jan 29, 2022 02:40pm
@Danar, There is no self goal ,but being humane and realistic. PM khan calls spade a spade .
Reply Recommend 0
Rehaan
Jan 29, 2022 02:44pm
Finally he has acknowledged the wrongdoing of china in Xinjiang!!
Reply Recommend 0
Eye Opener
Jan 29, 2022 02:44pm
Hypocrisy at its best! In this world, there are no morals or high ethics. Everyone plays as per their convenient.
Reply Recommend 0

