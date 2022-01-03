Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | January 03, 2022

PM Imran launches Pak-China Business Investment Forum

Dawn.comPublished January 3, 2022 - Updated January 3, 2022 01:27pm
A glimpse of the launching ceremony of Pak-China Business Investment Forum in Islamabad on Monday. — YouTube screengrab
A glimpse of the launching ceremony of Pak-China Business Investment Forum in Islamabad on Monday. — YouTube screengrab

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday launched the Pak-China Business Investment Forum aimed at enhancing information exchange and promoting communication between businesses of the two countries, thereby opening up new avenues of cooperation.

According to Radio Pakistan, the forum consists of 18 Chinese and 19 Pakistani companies and its objective is to promote sustainable investment, export industry and development of modern technology in Pakistan.

The forum has been formed with the collaboration of the Board of Investment Pakistan and All Pakistan Chinese Enterprises.

Addressing its launching ceremony in Islamabad, the prime minister rued that smaller countries were faring much better than Pakistan in exports. "It is very painful for us. How can a country progress when it was not into exports?

He stressed that a country cannot progress until it sells goods to the world.

The prime minister said he was often given feedback from foreign investors about the cumbersome process of investment materialisation in Pakistan. "It takes a lot of time from an agreement to its implementation here, and the time is money for investors. He will turn away if no measures are taken for his facilitation."

PM Imran noted that planning was afoot with the Board of Investment to address the problem.

He informed that the government was now focused to undertake industrialisation and increase its exports.

Pakistan must learn urban planning from China

The premier said that Pakistan must learn urban planning from China to tackle disparity in resource management arising out of rapid population growth.

"Our cities are expanding so rapidly, which will eventually lead to food crisis and a gradual decrease in green areas. China switched to vertical development and saved their land for food development," he pointed out.

He said that he was scheduled to visit China next week, adding "however, the plan is tentative at the moment due to the Covid-19 situation,"

The prime minister said the trip, if it happens, would also focus on urban planning.

Comments (6)
Srini
Jan 03, 2022 01:31pm
Good luck.
Aly
Jan 03, 2022 01:32pm
These forums are good but poor awam needs opportunities investment in education and jobs to improve their lives
Chirag
Jan 03, 2022 01:36pm
World means China and Turkey. Turkey all ready to way same aa Pakistan's way
bhaRAT©
Jan 03, 2022 01:40pm
Good step. Now wait how insecure cross-border trolls swarm in!
bhaRAT©
Jan 03, 2022 01:42pm
"He stressed that a country cannot progress until it sells goods to the world." This is what the corrupt rulers never did, and the state we are in now.
Sane Mind1st
Jan 03, 2022 01:54pm
PMIK wants to learn urban planning, Strange? Does he know planning needs education, and education is not SNC what the PTI government wants to impose. He will just go to China, have a nice trip, some photo op with Chinese and he will than come back, And tell to awam that Pakistan is on threshold of Madina.
