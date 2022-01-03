PM Imran launches Pak-China Business Investment Forum

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday launched the Pak-China Business Investment Forum aimed at enhancing information exchange and promoting communication between businesses of the two countries, thereby opening up new avenues of cooperation.

According to Radio Pakistan, the forum consists of 18 Chinese and 19 Pakistani companies and its objective is to promote sustainable investment, export industry and development of modern technology in Pakistan.

The forum has been formed with the collaboration of the Board of Investment Pakistan and All Pakistan Chinese Enterprises.

Addressing its launching ceremony in Islamabad, the prime minister rued that smaller countries were faring much better than Pakistan in exports. "It is very painful for us. How can a country progress when it was not into exports?

He stressed that a country cannot progress until it sells goods to the world.

The prime minister said he was often given feedback from foreign investors about the cumbersome process of investment materialisation in Pakistan. "It takes a lot of time from an agreement to its implementation here, and the time is money for investors. He will turn away if no measures are taken for his facilitation."

PM Imran noted that planning was afoot with the Board of Investment to address the problem.

He informed that the government was now focused to undertake industrialisation and increase its exports.

Pakistan must learn urban planning from China

The premier said that Pakistan must learn urban planning from China to tackle disparity in resource management arising out of rapid population growth.

"Our cities are expanding so rapidly, which will eventually lead to food crisis and a gradual decrease in green areas. China switched to vertical development and saved their land for food development," he pointed out.

He said that he was scheduled to visit China next week, adding "however, the plan is tentative at the moment due to the Covid-19 situation,"

The prime minister said the trip, if it happens, would also focus on urban planning.