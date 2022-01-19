Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | January 19, 2022

Rawalpindi court sentences woman to death for sending blasphemous content on WhatsApp

AFP | Tahir NaseerPublished January 19, 2022 - Updated January 19, 2022 11:34pm

A Muslim woman was sentenced to death by a Rawalpindi court on Wednesday after being convicted of sending blasphemous content via WhatsApp.

The 26-year-old woman was arrested in May 2020 and charged with posting “blasphemous material” as her WhatsApp status, according to a summary issued by a sessions court. When a friend urged her to change it, she instead forwarded the material to him, it said.

The court ordered that the woman be “hanged by her neck till she is dead” along with a 20-year jail sentence and a fine of Rs200,000.

Up to 80 people are known to be jailed in Pakistan on blasphemy charges — half of whom face life in prison or the death penalty — according to the US Commission on International Religious Freedom.

While many cases involve Muslims accusing fellow Muslims, rights activists have warned that religious minorities — particularly Christians — are often caught in the crossfire, with blasphemy charges used to settle personal scores.

In December, a Sri Lankan factory manager working in Sialkot was beaten to death and set ablaze by a mob after being accused of blasphemy.

Blasphemy
Pakistan

Comments (7) Closed
Shubs
Jan 19, 2022 11:11pm
Death for a whatsapp message, this is as per written laws - what a lovely country! Tourists, please come.
Recommend 0
Gold_Leaf
Jan 19, 2022 11:13pm
The incident should be properly handled. Aasia bibi was also wrongly sentenced by district and high court until apex court took the matter thoroughly and acquit her.
Recommend 0
Ifti Malik
Jan 19, 2022 11:15pm
Very strange . No details of the case or what type of blasphemous material was shared etc.
Recommend 0
Khuram Khan
Jan 19, 2022 11:19pm
So, death for whatsapp message and no punishment for beheading another person. This is Pakistan.
Recommend 0
SAM
Jan 19, 2022 11:22pm
Death for a post?
Recommend 0
GreenAura
Jan 19, 2022 11:23pm
Hope PM Khan has something to say on this instead of his usual whining about islamophobia.
Recommend 0
Mir
Jan 19, 2022 11:24pm
Say what?
Recommend 0

