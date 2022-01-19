Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | January 19, 2022

FM Qureshi calls for end to Houthi drone strikes

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished January 19, 2022 - Updated January 19, 2022 08:02am
A photo of Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi. — AP/File
A photo of Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi. — AP/File

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday called for an end to Houthi drone attacks, saying they posed a threat to peace and security.

Talking to his Emirati counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, FM Qureshi condemned the “heinous terrorist attack on civilian areas” of Abu Dhabi, the Foreign Office said in a statement.

Al-Nahyan had called to share details of the incident and condole the death of a Pakistani citizen in the attack.

Yemen’s Houthis claimed to have fired missiles and drones against targets in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, including Abu Dhabi Airport and a refinery in Musaffah. Three people, two Indians and a Pakistani, were killed and six others wounded when fuel tanker trucks exploded near storage facilities of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company.

Condemns attack in Abu Dhabi

The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen hit back with airstrikes on the Yemeni capital after the Houthis claimed responsibility for the drone attacks.

Houthi drones had in the past mostly targeted Saudi Arabia. It was, therefore, one of the biggest strike against the UAE since the Yemen war started in 2014.

Mr Qureshi said the Houthi attacks violated the UAE’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. “He [the foreign minister] called for immediate cessation of such attacks, which continue to pose a grave threat to regional and international peace and security,” the FO statement read.

Mr Qureshi thanked the UAE government for its support in repatriation of the mortal remains of the deceased Pakistani and treatment for the injured.

Published in Dawn, January 19th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

UAE targeted
Updated 19 Jan, 2022

UAE targeted

MONDAY’S deadly drone strikes by Yemen’s Houthi rebels targeting the UAE, and subsequent retaliatory attacks on...
19 Jan, 2022

New province debate

THE private bill introduced by a PML-N senator seeking a new province in south Punjab amounts to oversimplification...
19 Jan, 2022

Omicron in Karachi

WITH the wedding season in full swing, it is no surprise that the Covid positivity rate in Karachi has been touching...
The establishment pivot
18 Jan, 2022

The establishment pivot

It is a sad reality that the power matrix continues to revolve around the establishment.
18 Jan, 2022

Remittances growth

THE hefty growth in remittances from Pakistanis living abroad continues to defy forecasts to the contrary. New State...
18 Jan, 2022

China-Iran deal

THE China-Iran strategic deal that has recently taken effect is more than just a long-term bilateral agreement...