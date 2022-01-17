Noor murder case: Zahir Jaffer carried to court by policemen, lawyer says mental health has 'worsened'

Policemen carried Zahir Jaffer, primary accused in the Noor Mukadam murder case, on a chair to the courtroom from the bakshi khana — a temporary lockup situated in the district courts for under-trial prisoners — during the hearing in a Islamabad district and sessions court on Monday, with his lawyer contending that his mental condition had "worsened".

Junior lawyer Usman Riaz Gul was representing Zahir during today's proceedings as the accused's counsel, Advocate Sikandar Zulqarnain Saleem, did not appear before the court. He later joined the hearing through a video connection.

Prior to his joining, Gul drew the court's attention to Zahir's absence from the hearing.

"I have stated thrice that primary accused Zahir Jaffer has not been produced [before the court].”

When the judge also took notice of Zahir's absence, Akram Qureshi — counsel for Therapyworks owner Tahir Zahoor, a co-accused in the case — informed him that Zahir was not in a condition to be able to walk.

At that, Judge Rabbani remarked that he had written a letter to the jail authorities, directing them to get Zahir's medical check-up done.

Eventually, Zahir, who was seen sitting hunched over in a chair, was carried to the courtroom by policemen.

"The mental condition of the accused has worsened," said Gul, upon Zahir's arrival.

Judge Rabbani then repeated that he had written a letter to jail authorities, directing them regarding Zahir's medical check-up.

Following that, Zahir was taken back to the bakhshi khana.

Meanwhile, back in the courtroom, Gul requested the court to issue a written order regarding Zahir's medical check-up and treatment.

"I already issued a written order at the previous hearing," Judge Rabbani remarked.

The lawyer replied that the judge's directives issued at the previous hearing had not been implemented and that was why the court was being moved again on the matter.

The judge, however, did not respond to the request.

An application seeking the formation of a medical board to determine the state of Zahir's mental health has already been dismissed by the court, which observed in its written order on the matter that the plea had been raised "just to get rid of criminal liability".

The order, issued on January 6, stated that the plea was filed when the trial was nearing its end and the matter had not been raised before the court earlier.

"Facts and attending circumstances reveal that the accused is not suffering from mental illness [and] such afterthought plea has been raised just to get rid of criminal liability," the order read.

