Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | January 17, 2022

Noor murder case: Zahir Jaffer carried to court by policemen, lawyer says mental health has 'worsened'

Tahir NaseerPublished January 17, 2022 - Updated January 17, 2022 05:37pm
Policemen carry Zahir Jaffer, who is sitting hunched over in a chair, to the courtroom. — DawnNewsTV
Policemen carry Zahir Jaffer, who is sitting hunched over in a chair, to the courtroom. — DawnNewsTV

Policemen carried Zahir Jaffer, primary accused in the Noor Mukadam murder case, on a chair to the courtroom from the bakshi khana — a temporary lockup situated in the district courts for under-trial prisoners — during the hearing in a Islamabad district and sessions court on Monday, with his lawyer contending that his mental condition had "worsened".

Junior lawyer Usman Riaz Gul was representing Zahir during today's proceedings as the accused's counsel, Advocate Sikandar Zulqarnain Saleem, did not appear before the court. He later joined the hearing through a video connection.

Prior to his joining, Gul drew the court's attention to Zahir's absence from the hearing.

"I have stated thrice that primary accused Zahir Jaffer has not been produced [before the court].”

When the judge also took notice of Zahir's absence, Akram Qureshi — counsel for Therapyworks owner Tahir Zahoor, a co-accused in the case — informed him that Zahir was not in a condition to be able to walk.

At that, Judge Rabbani remarked that he had written a letter to the jail authorities, directing them to get Zahir's medical check-up done.

Eventually, Zahir, who was seen sitting hunched over in a chair, was carried to the courtroom by policemen.

"The mental condition of the accused has worsened," said Gul, upon Zahir's arrival.

Judge Rabbani then repeated that he had written a letter to jail authorities, directing them regarding Zahir's medical check-up.

Following that, Zahir was taken back to the bakhshi khana.

Meanwhile, back in the courtroom, Gul requested the court to issue a written order regarding Zahir's medical check-up and treatment.

"I already issued a written order at the previous hearing," Judge Rabbani remarked.

The lawyer replied that the judge's directives issued at the previous hearing had not been implemented and that was why the court was being moved again on the matter.

The judge, however, did not respond to the request.

An application seeking the formation of a medical board to determine the state of Zahir's mental health has already been dismissed by the court, which observed in its written order on the matter that the plea had been raised "just to get rid of criminal liability".

The order, issued on January 6, stated that the plea was filed when the trial was nearing its end and the matter had not been raised before the court earlier.

"Facts and attending circumstances reveal that the accused is not suffering from mental illness [and] such afterthought plea has been raised just to get rid of criminal liability," the order read.

More to follow

Violence against women
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Security policy unveiled
Updated 17 Jan, 2022

Security policy unveiled

PAKISTAN’S freshly unveiled National Security Policy has broadened the traditional concept and included economic...
Bold decisions
Updated 17 Jan, 2022

Bold decisions

IT is a double blow within a matter of days. The Islamabad High Court’s order last week to demolish a navy golf...
17 Jan, 2022

Rohingya camp blaze

A HUGE blaze in a refugee camp housing members of the Rohingya community in Bangladesh last week has left up to ...
16 Jan, 2022

Omicron threat

AS Pakistan grapples with the fifth coronavirus wave fuelled by the Omicron variant, the state must take timely...
Updated 16 Jan, 2022

Grim picture

There is much the govt can do to create an environment free of repression and coercion so that democracy is strengthened.
16 Jan, 2022

Larkana jail unrest

THAT Larkana Central Prison authorities had to resort to the excuse of “cleaning the jail” to shift 13 dangerous...