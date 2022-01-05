Dawn Logo

Noor Mukadam murder: Court rejects plea to form medical board on Zahir Jaffer's mental state

Tahir NaseerPublished January 5, 2022 - Updated January 5, 2022 09:15pm
In this file photo, Zahir Jaffer, the main accused in the murder of Noor Mukadam, is seen being brought to a court in Islamabad. — DawnNewsTV/File
In this file photo, Zahir Jaffer, the main accused in the murder of Noor Mukadam, is seen being brought to a court in Islamabad. — DawnNewsTV/File

A sessions court in Islamabad dismissed on Wednesday an application filed by the legal team of Zahir Jaffer — the primary accused in the Noor Mukadam murder case — seeking the constitution of a medical board to determine his mental health.

Additional Sessions Judge Ata Rabbani announced the verdict, which the court had reserved earlier in the day after hearing arguments from both sides.

At the hearing, Advocate Shah Khawar, the counsel for Noor's family, submitted in court his written response to the defendant's petition and asked the court to dismiss the request.

"Zahir Jaffer kept on appearing before the court on various occasions for remand and trial," Khawar noted. "The application by the primary accused was submitted at the time when the trial was concluding."

Public prosecutor Hassan Abbas recalled that Zahir, during one of the hearings, had asked why Section 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) was imposed on him.

He further said that Zahir used to counsel students at a local school, adding that "all these things are on record" as he opposed the accused's application for the formation of a medical board.

Zahir's counsel, Sikandar Zulqarnain , also presented his arguments. He said the request for a medical board was submitted only after witnessing his client's behaviour during the course of the trial.

It is pertinent to mention here that Zahir was forcefully removed from the courtroom multiple times during the trial for hurling obscenities at the judge and being disruptive during court proceedings.

Subsequently, the court reserved its verdict the formation of a medical board's formation and adjourned the case till January 15.

Earlier hearings

A trial court on October 14 had indicted Zahir along with 11 others — his parents, their three household staff including Iftikhar (watchman), Jan Muhammad (gardener) and Jameel (cook), Therapyworks CEO Tahir Zahoor and employees Amjad, Dilip Kumar, Abdul Haq, Wamiq and Samar Abbas — in the case. The murder trial formally began on Oct 20.

As the court resumed hearing the Noor Mukadam murder case witnesses were cross-examined and CCTV footage of the events leading to the murder was played in the courtroom.

On December 8, counsel for Tahir Zahoor — the owner of a counselling and psychotherapy service, Therapy Works, and an accused in the murder case — had requested the court to hold an in-camera hearing for the CCTV footage.

The CCTV footage of the incident was leaked in November, following which the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority had prohibited all satellite television channels from airing it.

The DVD of CCTV footage was de-sealed in the court today. Prior to the video being played in the court, media personnel and lawyers not related to the case were asked to leave the courtroom. Once the footage had been played, the courtroom was reopened for observers.

Meanwhile, computer operator Mudassir was cross-examined today by Zahir's counsel, who asked him questions regarding the CCTV footage's length and the memory capacity of the DVR on which the footage was recorded.

On Dec 1, the accused's counsel had filed an application seeking the constitution of a medical board to determine Zahir's mental state.

Case background

Noor, 27, was found murdered at a residence in the capital's upscale Sector F-7/4 on July 20. A first information report was registered the same day against Zahir — who was arrested from the site of the murder — under Section 302 (premeditated murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) on the complaint of the victim's father, Shaukat Ali Mukadam.

After the FIR was registered in the murder case, Zahir's parents and household staff were arrested on July 24 over allegations of "hiding evidence and being complicit in the crime". They were made a part of the investigation based on Noor's father's statement.

In his complaint, Shaukat had stated that he had gone to Rawalpindi on July 19 to buy a goat for Eidul Azha, while his wife had gone out to pick up clothes from her tailor. When he had returned home in the evening, the couple found their daughter Noor absent from their house in Islamabad.

They had found her cellphone number switched off and started a search for her. Sometime later, Noor had called her parents to inform them that she was travelling to Lahore with some friends and would return in a day or two, according to the FIR.

The complainant said he had later received a call from Zahir, whose family were the ex-diplomat's acquaintances. The suspect had informed Shaukat that Noor was not with him, the FIR said.

At around 10pm on July 20, the victim's father had received a call from Kohsar police station, informing him that Noor had been murdered.

Police had subsequently taken the complainant to Zahir's house in Sector F-7/4 where he discovered that his "daughter has been brutally murdered with a sharp-edged weapon and beheaded", according to the FIR.

Shaukat, who identified his daughter's body, has sought the maximum punishment under the law against Zahir for allegedly murdering his daughter.

Police later said that Zahir had confessed to killing Noor while his DNA test and fingerprints also showed his involvement in the murder.

Six officials of Therapy Works, including Zahoor, were also nominated in the case and were indicted with six others, including Zahir Jaffer's parents, in October.

Comments (39)
Asim Mehmood
Jan 05, 2022 01:07pm
Making a mockery of justice system, but then again, it is not new in Pakistan. Sad reality. Even a case like this is taking like forever to get verdict.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jan 05, 2022 01:16pm
Please remember the centuries old axiom, "justice delayed is akin to justice denied."
Reply Recommend 0
Yousuf
Jan 05, 2022 01:52pm
The Court shouldn't waste time and money in this case. It is beyond any doubt that he is the Murderer just award punishment and done with it.
Reply Recommend 0
Tahir Raouf
Jan 05, 2022 01:54pm
It’s all absurd questions to ask by counsels of both side, the person who did this horrible murder had already admitted and cctv footage confirmed it, what else left to argue, just minting of money by the lawyers from both side
Reply Recommend 0
Shib
Jan 05, 2022 02:21pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, justice in Pakistan...A big ask. Tou shall see how smoothly this criminal will be released ..just wait and see.. It is money and power will dictates .
Reply Recommend 0
jaredlee007
Jan 05, 2022 02:26pm
This guy is a loser, drug addict, and extremely insecure. His mental state is such that he should be kept in jail with other psychos with hard labor condition. Then his sanity will get better within a week.
Reply Recommend 0
ST
Jan 05, 2022 02:27pm
So he may be declared mental. And case dismissed? Just wow!
Reply Recommend 0
Jazib
Jan 05, 2022 02:29pm
Shame that such an animal is still alive.
Reply Recommend 0
Jazib
Jan 05, 2022 02:31pm
The defendants of this abhorrent soul are no less evil.
Reply Recommend 0
Sarfraz
Jan 05, 2022 02:42pm
Medical Reports helped MNS to run way. Why not him as well?
Reply Recommend 0
Shahid
Jan 05, 2022 03:06pm
Behavior can be most conveniently faked (as have been before) knowing well consequences of the committed crime. Have we not seen conveniences and performances of Medical commissions before? The murdered one is no more to speak and murderer is being provided unnecessary time, support, resources and means to wiggle out. Why?
Reply Recommend 0
Umair Khan
Jan 05, 2022 03:10pm
another Victory sign in process, justice system different services to rich.
Reply Recommend 0
Zalim Khan
Jan 05, 2022 03:19pm
This is becoming a "farce". Shameful mockery of justice in Pakistan. Justice delayed is justice denied.
Reply Recommend 0
Yasir
Jan 05, 2022 03:24pm
@Yousuf, The more it is delayed, more money!
Reply Recommend 0
Iqbal Aswani
Jan 05, 2022 03:30pm
When I saw the headline at a glance, "Noor Mukadam murder: Verdict reserved......", I was like, wow great. But then complete sentence, "...medical board formation to ascertain Zahir's mental state". I was like, WHAT?? How much has passed since her murder and this is the justice? But then I realized, o yes, this is our justice system. Maybe judges were busy in dams or bhang cultivation. And now they will be busy in contempt of court against me?
Reply Recommend 0
Yawar
Jan 05, 2022 03:37pm
As expected, money matters
Reply Recommend 0
Markhor
Jan 05, 2022 03:40pm
As predicted first on day of trial , this will be adjourned on the basis of Medical ground and gradually convict will be declared medical unfit for trial
Reply Recommend 0
Mansoor Qureshi
Jan 05, 2022 03:41pm
I can see where this is going. Cheap justice
Reply Recommend 0
Abdul Sattar
Jan 05, 2022 03:43pm
Zahir's counsel also presented his arguments. He said the request for a medical board was submitted only after witnessing his client's behavior during the course of the trial. So its a pre planned, means first they taught to behave abnormal in the court so that they can apply for medical commission.
Reply Recommend 0
Abbas shah
Jan 05, 2022 03:53pm
Cases a clear cut likes blue sky ,murder being dragged on ??A family s daughter murderd ,lost a child ,why not killer parents lose their (justice delayed justice denied).
Reply Recommend 0
Guzni
Jan 05, 2022 04:25pm
Money Money Money. The accused has had a valid USA Visa and was supposed to fly within hours of this event. Yet it is taking so long to prove that he was insane! Money, Money, Money
Reply Recommend 0
Bilbo
Jan 05, 2022 04:30pm
In short,the verdict is out. Mr Zakir is mentally unstable therefore can not be guilty. Noor is one more number to the statistics of repression & brutality against women in the country.
Reply Recommend 0
Bilbo
Jan 05, 2022 04:33pm
In short, The verdict is out. Noor Mukadam is guilty.
Reply Recommend 0
Ather
Jan 05, 2022 04:36pm
This is just buying time to get him out of the country. So, what will happen if the medical board says he has med problems? He will get scot free? Do they do this in all cases? Will there also be a med board inquiry on those involved in burning alive that Christian couple? That Sri Lankan guy? In the end my fellows, it’s the money that matters. You can get away with anything.
Reply Recommend 0
Jo
Jan 05, 2022 04:38pm
A red herring. This is what the killer's family wanted. The judgement will be he's mentally unfit and requires urgent treatment abroad. End of justice for Noor.
Reply Recommend 0
Asif
Jan 05, 2022 04:40pm
The same medical board that claimed MNS may not survive the night now is now going to certify mental status of this murderer. Judges, courts, law is a joke on poor. Forget India, taliban, cpec, kashmir etc no Pakistani could care less. Someone fix this judiciary mafia and corruption please!!
Reply Recommend 0
Jo
Jan 05, 2022 04:40pm
This is one time I wish he was in Afghanistan. The verdict would have been swift. End of nonsense.
Reply Recommend 0
Jo
Jan 05, 2022 04:41pm
I wonder what the going price is for medics to declare him insane!
Reply Recommend 0
Kit kit
Jan 05, 2022 04:47pm
If he gets off under mental state ,what do the parents of this waste of oxygen think he will contribute other than more violence against some house help
Reply Recommend 0
Hanna
Jan 05, 2022 05:46pm
Using mental illness as an excuse to free the rich violent criminal?not a new practice
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Jan 05, 2022 05:58pm
Justice must prevail and culprits punished based on hard evidence presented by prosecution team. Don't let the main accuser get away!
Reply Recommend 0
LAHORI KID
Jan 05, 2022 05:58pm
Can our courts, for once just give the verdict? Why would the court not ask for medical report to be present all this time?
Reply Recommend 0
Munawar lilani
Jan 05, 2022 06:23pm
It would be interesting to watch if the status quo of higher class, in Riyasat e madina, can even be prosecuted.
Reply Recommend 0
Shehzad Zafar
Jan 05, 2022 06:24pm
Accused is doing drama and taking favour of centuries old British criminal system.
Reply Recommend 0
Frontman
Jan 05, 2022 06:25pm
Money and influence kicking in. I hope justice will be served otherwise a clear case like this shouldn’t be dragged
Reply Recommend 0
Shezi
Jan 05, 2022 06:31pm
He maybe sent to US for mental treatment. As we have a precedent of a former 3 time PM.
Reply Recommend 0
Javed
Jan 05, 2022 06:32pm
Every trick in the book has been used to find him innocent, which he is not. A simple open shut case.
Reply Recommend 0
Loyal Pakistani
Jan 05, 2022 06:39pm
Convict this animal and hang him. What is the purpose of delay ??
Reply Recommend 0
Attiya
Jan 05, 2022 07:03pm
There you go; a loopewhole for a US citizen!
Reply Recommend 0

