Murree declared calamity hit after at least 22 died in cars stranded in snow

Imran Gabol | Sirajuddin | Naveed SiddiquiPublished January 8, 2022 - Updated January 9, 2022 12:37pm
This picture shows cars stuck in snow in Murree. — Photo provided by Naveed Siddiqui
This picture shows cars stuck in snow in Murree. — Photo provided by Naveed Siddiqui
This picture shows cars stuck in snow in Murree. — Photo provided by Naveed Siddiqui
This picture shows cars stuck in snow in Murree. — Photo provided by Naveed Siddiqui

Murree was declared calamity hit on Saturday after at least 22 people died in cars stranded in snow amid a glut of tourist influx that led to extreme traffic jams on roads leading to the hill station.

The traffic jams were exacerbated by heavy snowfall overnight, which resulted in road blockages. In some instances, the snowstorm and intense winds had also uprooted trees that had fallen on the roads and in one instance, on a couple of vehicles.

Television footage from Saturday evening showed queues of cars loaded with tourists, hours after Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar issued instructions to expedite rescue work and provide aid to those stranded.

However, in a tweet in the evening, Buzdar claimed that all those stranded had been moved to government rest houses and hotels, adding that they were being provided with food, medicines, blankets and other essentials.

Around 10:30pm, the military's media wing also confirmed that all stranded persons had been shifted from their vehicles to safety, while army engineers and troops continued working to clear snow on roads leading to Murree. It said engineers had already cleared the Murree Expressway.

Meanwhile, entry of cars into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Galiyat was banned, according to the province's chief minister.

A list issued by Rescue 1122 said 22 people died, including 10 children. The deceased include an assistant sub-inspector of Islamabad police and seven members of his family.

Army personnel remove a vehicle stuck in snow in Muree. — Photo by ISPR
Army personnel remove a vehicle stuck in snow in Muree. — Photo by ISPR

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, in a video message, said tourists had flocked to the hill station in such large numbers "for the first time in 15 to 20 years which created a big crisis".

He said Rawalpindi and Islamabad administrations, along with police, had been working to rescue those stranded, while five platoons of the Pakistan Army, as well as Rangers and Frontier Corps, were called on an emergency basis.

The minister said that around 1,000 cars were stuck on the hill station.

Ahmed said that residents of Murree provided food and blankets to stranded tourists, adding that the administration had closed all routes to the hill station and was now allowing only vehicles planning to take food and blankets.

"God willing, we will rescue 1,000 cars by evening today. We have decided to stop people [travelling] on foot as well. It is no time for [pedestrian] tourists to visit."

The Pakistan Meteorological Department had predicted heavy snowfall in Murree and Galiyat from January 6 to 9.

Murree declared calamity hit

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar declared Murree calamity hit and imposed a state of emergency in hospitals, police stations, administration offices and Rescue 1122 services.

He also directed the provincial chief secretary, inspector general of police, relief commissioner, director general Rescue 1122 and director general of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to undertake rescue work, in addition to providing his helicopter to help with aid efforts.

Army personnel carry out rescue work in Muree. — Photo by ISPR
Army personnel carry out rescue work in Muree. — Photo by ISPR

In a statement issued by his office, the chief minister said that rescuing stranded tourists was the "foremost priority", adding that all rest houses and state buildings had been opened to them.

The process to rescue the tourists has been expedited while food and essential items are also being provided, Buzdar said.

He also expressed sadness over the deaths of people stuck in the snow, saying he was with the families in their grief.

The chief minister shared the same in a tweet later in the day, saying he had issued orders to accelerate work to rescue citizens stuck in the snow and send more machinery from Rawalpindi.

More than 23,000 cars were evacuated from the area the night before and the rescue operation was going on, he shared. Buzdar appealed to people to strictly follow instructions given by the police and district administration and cooperate with them.

Pakistan Army troops were also called in to help with the rescue work. In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said army engineers reached the area to help open up the main highways.

"Heavy machinery from Murree, army engineers division and FWO are working without any pause to assist people who are struck," the ISPR said, adding: "Where machinery can’t reach, troops have been moved and they are clearing traffic and opening roads."

In the evening, the ISPR said all stranded people will be shifted to five relief camps set up by the army in Murree.

"Food, shelter will be provided to people affected by heavy snowfall. Army relief centre has been established at Army School of Technicians Barian, Military College Murree, Jhika Gali, APS Kuldana, station supply depot Sunny Bank," the ISPR statement read.

Army personnel carry out rescue work in Muree. — Photo by ISPR
Army personnel carry out rescue work in Muree. — Photo by ISPR

Meanwhile, some of the tourists who were stranded, told Geo News that the civil administration was nowhere to be seen, adding that rescue and relief work was being carried out by Pakistan Army officials only. They praised army officials for reaching out to them, giving them food items and making efforts to clear the roads.

Complete ban on entry of cars into Galiyat

In a statement, KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said he was keeping a close eye on the situation in Galiyat which has also been overcrowded with tourists in the current winter season.

The entry of cars into Galiyat has been banned completely, he said, adding that no untoward accident had occurred in the area where three feet of snow fell a day earlier.

The chief minister added that tourists who had been stranded in cars were rescued and shifted to rest houses and hotels. "Galiyat Development Authority, Rescue 1122 and local administration have been put on high alert to deal with any untoward situation," he said.

Khan also instructed all deputy commissioners to ensure that all homeless people in the province were moved to shelter homes amid the snow and rain and no one slept in the open.

PM says district admin was 'caught unprepared', orders inquiry

Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed sorrow and regret over the deaths in Murree, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill shared on Twitter.

"All agencies have been mobilised. Army, 1122, Hazara div(KP) and Pindi div (Punjab) resources are mobilised to open up [and] clear the blocked areas," he added.

Later, the prime minister tweeted himself, acknowledging that district administration was "caught unprepared" due to "unprecedented snowfall and rush of people proceeding without checking weather conditions".

"[I] have ordered an inquiry and putting in place strong regulation to ensure prevention of such tragedies."

'Where was the government?'

Meanwhile, opposition political leaders criticised the government for its handling of the influx of tourists and inadequate preparation.

Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif said he was heartbroken over the tragedy in Murree and questioned who was responsible for the deaths.

"Where was the government all the while? What arrangements did it make to deal with such an influx? Incompetence is fast turning into criminality. Prior arrangements & round the clock supervision were the normal SOPs in the past," he tweeted.

Terming the deaths heartbreaking, PPP Vice President Sherry Rehman said governments "needed to be more vigilant about the flood of tourists on the Galiyat routes".

"Instead of seeking more tourists govt should have given a warning for jammed roads. These were tragic & avoidable losses which no one intended, but no one acted in time either. Lessons need to be learnt," she added.

"The job of governments is not only to count tourists but also to make advance arrangements and security measures for them [...] These deaths are not due to snowfall, but due to government negligence," tweeted PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz.

Later, Federal Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry responded to the criticism, saying "it is unfortunate that the opposition is playing politics over the matter."

Addressing a press conference alongside Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood, he said, "The opposition's politics, however, does not hold any importance."

"They will criticise no matter what," the minister said, adding that the government was fully alert.

"We are [standing] behind our people and the situation is improving. The [Muree] Expressway is now open and more routes will be opened soon," he said.

It is pertinent to mention that Chaudhry had earlier in the week cited the arrival of around 100,000 tourist vehicles to the hill station as a sign of "increase in prosperity and income of common man".

Hotel association assails admin, offers free stay for those stranded

Raja Yasir Abbasi, the secretary general of the Hotels Association, announced free stay and food arrangements for tourists stranded in Murree.

Speaking to DawnNewsTV, he railed against the local administration for their "mismanagement", saying that the death of a police officer and his family were wholly due to "departmental and administrative laziness".

Army personnel carry out rescue work in Muree. — Photo by ISPR
Army personnel carry out rescue work in Muree. — Photo by ISPR

He also criticised the interior minister's notification of shutting down Murree, saying it had spread fear and panic among the people.

The secretary general also contested declaring the area "calamity hit", saying that such a tag was for sudden acts of God and not for situations such as this where the Met office had predicted the rough weather "10 days ago".

Fawad appeals to tourists to avoid Murree

Earlier today, Chaudhry also appealed to people to not visit the hill station.

"A large crowd [is headed towards] Murree and hilly areas. Hundreds of thousands of cars are travelling to these areas. It is impossible for the local administration to provide facilities to people in such a large number," he tweeted.

Chaudhry urged those people who were at home to delay their travel plans to those areas for some time.

A large number of people were stranded and flights faced delays as rain continued to lash the federal capital and Rawalpindi for the fourth consecutive day on Friday.

Due to continuous snowfall and traffic congestion in Murree, the district administration imposed a ban on entry of more vehicles.

Snowfall, which began on Tuesday night, continued with regular intervals, attracting thousands of tourists. However, due to the rush of visitors, many families ended up getting stranded on roads. It has been reported that over 100,000 vehicles entered the hill station.

In a statement, Chief Traffic Officer Taimoor Khan said entry of vehicles into Murree had been banned from Friday night onwards and cars were being diverted from toll plazas and other entrances.

He said since snowfall started on Monday morning, more than 155,000 vehicles had entered Murree and 135,000 had so far left.

Fastrack
Jan 08, 2022 12:17pm
Smooth roads make access easy, huge numbers turned up, but the snow was relentless this time around. I'm saddened.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jan 08, 2022 12:20pm
Worst news in a long time. My countryfolk, poor human beings, died. انا للہ وانا الیہ راجعون
Reply Recommend 0
Kaleem ullah
Jan 08, 2022 12:20pm
Murree can be accessed by 4 roads only. Two from Islamabad, one from KP and one from Kashmir. PTI has govts in all of them. Could the administration not planned before this tragedy? Now they are putting in on tourists. Did they inform tourists about this potential tragedy?
Reply Recommend 0
Reality
Jan 08, 2022 12:23pm
Why these people go to murree in wintertime?? They take their families with them children too.
Reply Recommend 0
Asad
Jan 08, 2022 12:24pm
Unbelievable! In this day and age. Where was the administration and the minister at night?????
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Jan 08, 2022 12:24pm
People are so ignorant here. Its record breaking snow falling in hilly stations yet daily thousands of people are flocking.
Reply Recommend 0
Miqbal ramgoobwala
Jan 08, 2022 12:25pm
Very sad to know in 70 years we have no sysrem
Reply Recommend 0
Saleem
Jan 08, 2022 12:28pm
Why didn’t the Met Department give and post adequate warnings on the roads prior to the storm? They could have closed the roadways at least.
Reply Recommend 0
AAR
Jan 08, 2022 12:36pm
this is what IK should concentrate on - put pressure on provinces to deliver on promises made, economic developments instead, he is concentrating on other things
Reply Recommend 0
Abrar
Jan 08, 2022 12:41pm
Now govt: ministers will see an opportunity to put blame on past 70 years
Reply Recommend 0
Alpha Ch
Jan 08, 2022 12:42pm
Local administrations and the federal government are responsible
Reply Recommend 0
Observer 2
Jan 08, 2022 12:52pm
@Fastrack, road is improved..but due to increase in population.more people are rushing to Murree ..and moneyed people are not travelling outside the country due to Covid and restrictions
Reply Recommend 0
Daud
Jan 08, 2022 12:55pm
@Kaleem ullah, Don't blame the government only. When will our people realize their civic responsibility??
Reply Recommend 0
MK
Jan 08, 2022 12:58pm
Was there no communication between highway police and interior ministry to timely update about unprecedented traffic inflow? This delayed decision of barring vehicles from going towards hills was too late…. Heads must roll…..
Reply Recommend 0
Basharat
Jan 08, 2022 12:58pm
The cause is population growth. Please control the population. The country is not huge enough to accommodate 220 million people. Pakistan needs to enforce 2 child policy like China. 3 child policy maximum.
Reply Recommend 0
Khawaja
Jan 08, 2022 01:01pm
Imran khan talks about tourism all the time — Pakistan cannot even handle domestic tourism, forget attracting international tourists Pathetic administration and hopeless governance by Pakistani government
Reply Recommend 0
Always Pokhtoon
Jan 08, 2022 01:01pm
Very pathetic!
Reply Recommend 0
Idris
Jan 08, 2022 01:01pm
RIP
Reply Recommend 0
asad
Jan 08, 2022 01:04pm
PTI government is not less than calamity, they have failed on every aspects.
Reply Recommend 0
AB
Jan 08, 2022 01:07pm
Why blame government on stupidity of people.
Reply Recommend 0
Nasir S.
Jan 08, 2022 01:24pm
Sadly the blame for this has to be on the local government and administration. They should have known the forecast and managed the situation beforehand before the snowfall began. It's a reaction again and rather too late. No one seems to have any forecast of how much rain or snow is coming.
Reply Recommend 0
Shahid Mahmood
Jan 08, 2022 01:34pm
The government knew it all as thousands of cars were stuck on the snowy roads. They knew that people will run out of fuel and would die, but they did not move to rescue for the last two days. Now that tens of the tourists are already dead, the interior minister has started making statements.
Reply Recommend 0
Novoice
Jan 08, 2022 01:36pm
Same Fawad Ch tweeted that rush in Murree due to strong economy and credit to PTI. Now who is responsible for these deaths Fawad? 1 hour from Islamabad and you were all sleeping? Shameless and criminal negligence
Reply Recommend 0
Jy
Jan 08, 2022 01:37pm
Why did they let travelers go there in the first place ? Sleeping administration.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Abbas (UK)
Jan 08, 2022 01:39pm
This is senseless and stupid. Sheer ignorance of people who flood the roads in this catastrophic weather and think it's fun. Where the heck do they think they will stay. Jissay dekhain mun utha murree and galiyaat.. with no protection for bad weather and even the vehicles are not prepared to deal with snow. And everyone will blame government for their own stupidity as well
Reply Recommend 0
FAZ
Jan 08, 2022 01:40pm
Government advises to stay home. The ultra genius take it as opposite. From Karachi to Khyber all are same. Then blame the government to not making good roads!
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Abbas (UK)
Jan 08, 2022 01:41pm
@Kaleem ullah, Govt cannot plan for entertaining hooligans every day. People need to grow up and think themselves that this is not the weather to go to Murree. Look at pictures and videos of crowded malls. Who the heck even wants to go and mix in that rowdy crowd
Reply Recommend 0
Mansoor
Jan 08, 2022 01:41pm
The picture paints a tragedy. If the total dead is less than 100 it would be a blessing.
Reply Recommend 0
furqan
Jan 08, 2022 01:41pm
poor management every year . every year they allow vehicles to enter muree even when capacity of murree is full.
Reply Recommend 0
Erum Aziz
Jan 08, 2022 01:42pm
@Kaleem ullah, yes if Pakistani tourists would listen to federal government.
Reply Recommend 0
Mansoor
Jan 08, 2022 01:43pm
@Kaleem ullah, I know it for 3 days that administration is discouraging tourists to travel, check the extreme weather and make your decisions. We, as a nation do not want to follow advice though.
Reply Recommend 0
furqan
Jan 08, 2022 01:43pm
@Saleem, They issued warning of severe weather
Reply Recommend 0
Erum Aziz
Jan 08, 2022 01:44pm
Stop doing fake politics over tourists dead. Pakistanis would never ever listen to the Governments warning. They would do the same mistake next year too.
Reply Recommend 0
Solomon
Jan 08, 2022 01:45pm
@Daud, People everywhere are same, difference is government. Who stopped government to put a cap on number of vehicles crossing islamabad Murree Toll plazas??
Reply Recommend 0
Erum Aziz
Jan 08, 2022 01:47pm
@Khawaja, they are Pakistanis as if they would listen to their governments warnings. Who ask 1 million cars to rush toward Murry? Who begged them? Self adventures sometimes takes towards the destruction.
Reply Recommend 0
Daska
Jan 08, 2022 01:48pm
Will we see someone taking responsibility and resign? Probably NO!
Reply Recommend 0
HTS
Jan 08, 2022 01:52pm
At least administration made a good fortune on toll tax, now they will make more money on removal of vehicles. People do not freeze to death, it is buildup of CO and CO2 which causes these sleeping deaths.
Reply Recommend 0
Khalid Kundi
Jan 08, 2022 01:53pm
@Kaleem ullah, This is not the time to play the blame game. This can happen anywhere in the world. This must be an eye opener for the public.
Reply Recommend 0
KhanRA
Jan 08, 2022 01:58pm
@Kaleem ullah, This isn’t a political tragedy.
Reply Recommend 0
Fragile State
Jan 08, 2022 02:00pm
The problem goes back to the fact that is really enforced for the right reasons, the roads should have been closed.
Reply Recommend 0
SkyHawk
Jan 08, 2022 02:04pm
Carelessness, Mismanagement and incompetence. How can the administration allow people to come here in such big numbers? The weather is worst and roads are blocked and there is no arrangements for anything. I hope those responsible will get punished soon.
Reply Recommend 0
F Khan
Jan 08, 2022 02:07pm
Just yesterday champion fawad choudhry was saying 1 lakh cars have entered murree.Let's see whats the new logic spin masters of pti will bring for this debacle.probably its the fault of sharifs why did they built so good roads to make the place so easily assessible.
Reply Recommend 0
Zafar
Jan 08, 2022 02:08pm
PTI should take responsibility, why was there no warnings or alerts and restrictions, stupid pathetic management and incompetent people in crucial roles, further more how were so many people allowed to freeze to death, late response to an emergency is the reason…now they going to rescue the cars because the people are either dead or safe now no thanks to the gov officials.. locals helped the needy no doubt.
Reply Recommend 0
Guest
Jan 08, 2022 02:33pm
So, so sad. This government's incompetence takes lives every day. Didn't they know this could happen?
Reply Recommend 0
shahzad
Jan 08, 2022 02:35pm
the administration to be blamed for management !
Reply Recommend 0
Mona
Jan 08, 2022 02:40pm
This government is a calamity! Shouldn't they have anticipated this? This is unforgivable.
Reply Recommend 0
Saad
Jan 08, 2022 02:41pm
There should be a barrier placed on highway and barrier shut off access when certain threshold of vehicles is reached.
Reply Recommend 0
Dean
Jan 08, 2022 02:48pm
Please just make sure this does not happen again. You always learn from a tragedy no if and buts Whichever Government is in charge around the world. A proper investigation needs to be carried out with the right recommendations made going forward.
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistan First
Jan 08, 2022 02:50pm
SSP Police, and Deputy commissioner concerned should be dismissed from service whose junior officer could have stopped people from approaching congested areas and roads. certainly avoidable deaths. failure of presentation and mitigation measures taken by the district administration.
Reply Recommend 0
Oneliner
Jan 08, 2022 02:54pm
Opposition should not play politics at the time of calamity
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jan 08, 2022 02:58pm
What a grave, gruesome, gigantic, grim, gross and great tragedy? Inna Lilla Hay Waa Inna Illehey Rajayoon.
Reply Recommend 0
Abrar
Jan 08, 2022 02:59pm
PTI is good for nothing. Shouldn't the roads have been closed earlier?
Reply Recommend 0
Ramil
Jan 08, 2022 03:54pm
Please do not claim that they "freeze to death". That does not happen in cars protected from the outside winds. It is far more likely that the cause of death was asphyxiation due to carbon monoxide from the exhaust fumes being blocked with snow. However till it is accurately determined, please hold off on declaring without facts.
Reply Recommend 0
Khabboo
Jan 08, 2022 04:05pm
@Abrar, maybe if you look at the tweets, you will see previous govts trying to point score.
Reply Recommend 0
HTS
Jan 08, 2022 04:10pm
Please do this or else we will not have tourism future, reduce number of hotels, raise their standards, set controlled commercial activities, for each destination add rescue service capable for managing the location Capacity, introduce slot booking system with fixed slots for each spot. Each spot must have clear entry and exit gates, each booking must have equal parking spaces, and so many more things we can do, we cannot stop poulation as we already are 220mil strong
Reply Recommend 0
Farooq
Jan 08, 2022 04:12pm
Do not blame government for every thing….use your brain and follow weather alert before going to such adventures…
Reply Recommend 0
Henchi
Jan 08, 2022 04:15pm
Need better meteorologist system to track the weather.
Reply Recommend 0
HRC
Jan 08, 2022 04:32pm
They didn’t freeze to death it was carbon monoxide poisoning. Pakistan’s major newspaper shouldn’t be making these sort of errors. Correct your headline.
Reply Recommend 0
Despatcher
Jan 08, 2022 04:38pm
Dawn they died due to lack of oxygen as they kept there engines running and windows closed, u don’t freeze to death in murree
Reply Recommend 0
Aamir
Jan 08, 2022 04:38pm
We know our civil administration setup has totally collapsed, but where were the locals? Why they didn’t come out for help when this was happening?
Reply Recommend 0
AinOther
Jan 08, 2022 04:38pm
If your administration isn't prepared for such influx of tourists stop promoting tourism ad nauseam
Reply Recommend 0
Zeeshan Ahmed Khan
Jan 08, 2022 04:40pm
Everything blame of government. We hear snow. We get mad. Everyone went to see. Every one is responsible.
Reply Recommend 0
AinOther
Jan 08, 2022 04:41pm
That's horrific; kindly let the people know the risks they are incurring by venturing out to see the BEAUTY of their homeland.
Reply Recommend 0
AinOther
Jan 08, 2022 04:43pm
@Salman, "People are so ignorant here. Its record breaking snow falling in hilly stations yet daily thousands of people are flocking." Thank you for your kind words Mr know-it-all
Reply Recommend 0
AJ
Jan 08, 2022 04:45pm
We are never prepared!
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Qureshi USA
Jan 08, 2022 04:48pm
Inept governance, everything is after thought and no plans except empty promises.
Reply Recommend 0
MR. NASIR GULZAR
Jan 08, 2022 04:51pm
great mismanagement of the administration. Why did not the administration stopped them from entering after they knew that there is already a huge influx of people. All onus is on the government and the administration.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jan 08, 2022 04:51pm
Why are we discussing this? There is genocide in IIOJK.
Reply Recommend 0
Salman Ahmed
Jan 08, 2022 04:57pm
If nature is Good beautiful then sometimes it resorts to holocaust, and despite knowing everything we seek to go out for repartee and witty to play with nature. May they all rest in peace very saddened
Reply Recommend 0
MONIER
Jan 08, 2022 05:05pm
Opposition idiots trying to convert a natural calamity and tragedy into political scoring rounds. Unprecedented, unexpected heavy snow fall is a world wide phenomena this year.
Reply Recommend 0
Ghaznavi
Jan 08, 2022 05:06pm
The frantic rush to Murre after every snow fall must be controlled. There must be a visitor count kept at the checkpoints.
Reply Recommend 0
Raka
Jan 08, 2022 05:13pm
@Saleem, why would met department close the roads it’s not their job. They only predict weather and not manage it.
Reply Recommend 0
Truth
Jan 08, 2022 05:13pm
Our NayaPakistan ill-prepared for any calamity as usual but we need Jammu and Kashmir.
Reply Recommend 0
Mera Watan
Jan 08, 2022 05:14pm
Needless to mention about proactive approach of any government and bureaucracy, but the most horrific thing is people "Kutch nahi hoga" complacent attitude .
Reply Recommend 0
Shahid Mahmood
Jan 08, 2022 05:16pm
@Mansoor, How would someone planning to go up there know that 150.000 vehicles have already entered Murree while the capacity for parking is only 30.000? The news of 5 times more cars came only after it had already happened. The administration knew it already when the town was getting filled up and there were long queues of cars stucked on the road to Murree but they did not stop them to enter. Lastly, People got stuck 3 days ago, why did the government not move earlier?
Reply Recommend 0
Maarkhor
Jan 08, 2022 05:30pm
Surprisingly Fawad Ch was aware there were over 150k cars in Murree, he knew anything could go wrong but he took this as good performance by PTI Govt as income increase.
Reply Recommend 0
tipu
Jan 08, 2022 05:33pm
Very sad news, why army helicopters were not used to rescue people?
Reply Recommend 0
Hamid
Jan 08, 2022 05:37pm
@Fastrack, typical 5th world country. Welcome to IKs Naya Pakistan! Only talks, without action!! Appreciate Dawn News for accurate information.
Reply Recommend 0
Hamid
Jan 08, 2022 05:39pm
@Fastrack, people dying of freeze and cold on roadside is excusable. IK should accept responsibility.
Reply Recommend 0
Najeeb Ahmed
Jan 08, 2022 05:41pm
difficult to believe that this because of hypothermia. This is almost certainly Carbon monoxide poisoning. Engine running idle and the exhaust obstructed due to accumulating snow. very unfortunate and a terrible tragedy. people need to be educated how to remain safe in these challenging circumstances.
Reply Recommend 0
israr
Jan 08, 2022 05:42pm
I was almost planning to visit Murree with my family kids. But i got lazy and planned to spend the weekend at home. Who knew SNOW could be this lethal, where was Govt. road clearing vehicles and other administration. Why does it always take couple of deaths to declare an area calamity hit. When would we start to question our leaders. When would we wake up as a nation.
Reply Recommend 0
Bushra Yasmin
Jan 08, 2022 05:42pm
Its not about politics. Its the reality. PTI led government has failed to deliver actually.
Reply Recommend 0
Asif
Jan 08, 2022 05:43pm
however incompetent the govt, this is not the time for blame game. What happened, how could it avoided and who is to blame should be investigated later. In misery of few, some find opportunity of own agenda. Can we just grief a moment without involving politics?!
Reply Recommend 0
Nauman Chauhan
Jan 08, 2022 05:43pm
This things happen but people should plan journeys winter snow was relentless and travelling in europe in such condituons is the zame and very risky teav should be avoided although emergebcy response should have have saved theze people
Reply Recommend 0
Zeeshan
Jan 08, 2022 05:46pm
People in Pakistan get crazy when they see snow. Everyone is rushing to murree, which in my view is highly overrated place full of chichoras.
Reply Recommend 0
momtaz
Jan 08, 2022 05:49pm
@Kaleem ullah, I didn't know you are so dumb!
Reply Recommend 0
Sami Khan USA
Jan 08, 2022 05:52pm
The toll plaza staff, knowing that that snowfall was heavy, should not have allowed any entry of cars towards Murree. RIP for all the precious human life lost.
Reply Recommend 0
Jamil Soomro, New York City
Jan 08, 2022 05:58pm
So many deaths happened due to the incompetent PTI Punjab Govt. Condolences to the families.
Reply Recommend 0
Msajjad
Jan 08, 2022 05:58pm
The Met should have forewarned, and all roads to Murree should have been closed. What a failed system we are living in very very sad loss of 21 innocent lives
Reply Recommend 0
Iftikhar Khan
Jan 08, 2022 06:06pm
Zero marks for PTI government when it comes to preparing for impending crisis situations. This tragedy only adds to the list of sugar, wheat, gasoline, LNG shortages.
Reply Recommend 0
Tahir Raouf
Jan 08, 2022 06:11pm
Sheer failure of government. Why did they allow so many vehicles in a place where max capacity is 4000.
Reply Recommend 0
n.burki
Jan 08, 2022 06:53pm
@Kaleem ullah, This tragedy can never be blamed on PTI, and to gain political leverage as the opposition is has started doing. Instead of being helpful, they are standing on the sidelines and unjustly blaming the government for this natural calamity.
Reply Recommend 0
Javed
Jan 08, 2022 06:53pm
This is 100% on the govt. I am certain there must have been multiple calls to Rescue. But to no avail.
Reply Recommend 0
Multani
Jan 08, 2022 06:56pm
Very sad, why did the meteorologists not predict the heavy snowfall and the administration should have been prepared better
Reply Recommend 0
LAHORI KID
Jan 08, 2022 07:05pm
@Kaleem ullah, Yeah, instead of solutions, or volunteering, why don’t you just play the blame the government, this is a natural disaster. If the government had tried to slow down it stop the tourists, you would find a way to blame the government for that. This happens all over the world, no matter me can “Plan” to avoid it.
Reply Recommend 0
Javed
Jan 08, 2022 07:11pm
Can you imagine the administration sleeping in their warm beds while people were dying one by one.
Reply Recommend 0
sidc
Jan 08, 2022 07:11pm
@Daud, before everyone blame government now it’s citizens irresponsible. Everything change in three years . Democracy is the good teacher.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr.Malaria, Amir Ahmed
Jan 08, 2022 07:13pm
The other day Fawad Chaudhary claimed that he huge crowds in Murree was due to PTI. Now what ?
Reply Recommend 0
Waseem
Jan 08, 2022 07:14pm
It's the mistake of the local police, Murree administration, meteorology department. Their negligence, unpreparedness, lack of tackling and managing tourists placed people's lives at stake. Families should file a case against all of them. They need to be punished for this.
Reply Recommend 0
Hamid
Jan 08, 2022 07:15pm
Army helicopters meant for politicians and military and their children. Not for tax payers. They should have helicopters rescue.
Reply Recommend 0
Azhar Khalid
Jan 08, 2022 07:15pm
How about starting firing tourism ministers and as per your example of quoting offer of resigning South Korean president , you resign IKN
Reply Recommend 0
Javaid
Jan 08, 2022 07:18pm
Dawn headline is misleading . People did not “ freeze to death”. As professor of Medicine I can tell that hypothermia do not kill people young people sitting inside a car wearing warm clothes . Most likely cause of death of these people were Carbon Monoxide poisioning . Car engine and heater on and people sitting inside with windows closed . Car exhaust getting blocked by snow and resulting in death of these young people .
Reply Recommend 0
Tahir Saeed
Jan 08, 2022 07:19pm
I live in Canada, and we see these sort of snow storms almost every year, but never have such a disaster, because people plan before they leave home, and check the forecast. I understand that people in Pakistan are not used to this, but they were going to Murree, they should have at least taken some heavy jackets with them, not sure what people were thinking. At the end of the day, this was their taqdeer, but we should all learn form this event.
Reply Recommend 0
Shahid
Jan 08, 2022 07:30pm
It is really tragic. Bigger tragedy is ill times miss-a-not opportunist monolithic sloganeering of the so called 'opposition'. In fact, it is grossly irresponsible and pathetic.
Reply Recommend 0
Ss
Jan 08, 2022 07:32pm
What a fiasco and waste of lives.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jan 08, 2022 07:34pm
What a grave, grisly, grim, gross and great tragedy? Inna Lilla Hay Waa Inna Illehey Rajayoon.
Reply Recommend 0
Kash
Jan 08, 2022 07:35pm
Opposition is playing politics. Where was shebaz sharif when India released water and mangla dam was not able to cope. Where was the contingency then.
Reply Recommend 0
Zaman
Jan 08, 2022 07:38pm
It is imperative to be properly equipped to travel at the extremes of temperature. For driving in the snow and ice, one will require; 1. AWD or FWD vehicles. RWD will not offer the required traction. 2. Must have spare jackets and blankets. 3. Shovels to clear the surrounding snow, especially to clear the exhausts to prevent CO poisoning. 4. Emergency equipment in the car including flares, charged cell phones, food and medical supplies. 5. Do not leave the house in hazardous conditions.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jan 08, 2022 07:39pm
United we stand, divided we fall.
Reply Recommend 0
Pak Pashtun
Jan 08, 2022 07:46pm
Buzdar should resign, I have seen social media pictures of frozen families, it's heart breaking. Why was salt not spread when weather reports knew of a huge snowstorm? Why was snow clearing machinery not in operation day and night during snowfall? This is a tragedy that could have been avoided. Why were parents irresponsible to not bring warm clothing, water, emergency rations with them, and should have avoided this area. May HE have mercy on them
Reply Recommend 0
AFRIDI
Jan 08, 2022 07:49pm
Naya Pakistan of PTI with complete mismanagement in every walk of life.
Reply Recommend 0
Pak Pashtun
Jan 08, 2022 07:51pm
@Syed Abbas (UK), many of these are simple people there's no need to blame them they've already paid with their lives the blame is also on the government for not teaching the people, for not managing the roads, for not making people aware with signs and news media warnings etc
Reply Recommend 0
zorro
Jan 08, 2022 07:52pm
same old perverse and idiotic opposition blaming the govt. Where is the common sense of the masses, which you have created over the years? There is no sense of self preservation in this nation of ours. All the opposition can do is loot and then preserve themselves in dubai and london. Govt does bear some responsibility, should have closed the roads earlier, but then that's not good for popularity? is it?
Reply Recommend 0
Paul Gill
Jan 08, 2022 08:53pm
So sad!
Reply Recommend 0
Indian
Jan 08, 2022 09:21pm
Sad news.may there souls rest in peace
Reply Recommend 0
MONIER
Jan 08, 2022 09:46pm
Thanks to Pakistan Army for carrying out the rescue work
Reply Recommend 0
Aziz Alam
Jan 08, 2022 09:47pm
Another tragedy under the government of Tehreek e Nay- Insaaf !
Reply Recommend 0
Aziz Alam
Jan 08, 2022 09:49pm
In any civilized society this blunder falls on the shoulder of the government ! Do we have any responsible government ?
Reply Recommend 0
NK
Jan 08, 2022 10:03pm
They may not have frozen to death but may have become a victim of gas poisoning. If you keep the car heaters on with a lot of people inside and go to sleep Carbon Dioxide build up can happen leading to death. Another scenario is the car engine or exhaust gas, Carbon Monoxide, leaking into your car compartment from holes from the dashboard or other places in the car. This also causes a slow death.
Reply Recommend 0
Sanjeev
Jan 08, 2022 10:04pm
This is terrible.
Reply Recommend 0
NK
Jan 08, 2022 10:13pm
I think no one except people from outside Pakistan is thinking that this is a simple case of car gas Carbon Monoxide poisoning due to engines running to use the car heaters.
Reply Recommend 0
AFRIDI
Jan 08, 2022 10:15pm
This is a manmade calamity because of shear mismanagement and incompetence of civil administration. Can't even handle domestic tourism.
Reply Recommend 0
NK
Jan 08, 2022 10:23pm
As usual the Shehbaz Sharif's blame game starts.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Tarik
Jan 08, 2022 10:26pm
Don’t blame authorities but blame yourself. Use your head before embarking on a dangerous trip.
Reply Recommend 0
Walia
Jan 08, 2022 10:29pm
Unfortunate indeed. Exhaust pipes of cars, if blocked (with snow) can fill the car with carbon monoxide very quickly. CO has no smell, and a large quantity of CO can kill in minutes. Unfortunately, Pakistani media is reporting it as death due to freezing temperatures. Pls educate friend and family about dangers of CO
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Jan 08, 2022 10:31pm
Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif said he was heartbroken over the tragedy in Murree and questioned who was responsible for the deaths. Sharifs have a huge mansion in murree, why was it not used for public welfare.
Reply Recommend 0
Nostalgia
Jan 08, 2022 10:31pm
Another feather in the cap of PTI. Whose job it is to clean the snow and control traffic??
Reply Recommend 0
Onlooker
Jan 08, 2022 10:50pm
As usual poor people pay the price while rich and powerful blame someone . RIP
Reply Recommend 0
MD PhD
Jan 08, 2022 10:52pm
Imran's tweet is pathetic i.e. blaming the victims. No one in Pakistan checks the weather since it doesn't change every hour like that of the Chicago/Toronto. Administration knew about the amount of snowfall and weather. They should've known that people will flock and needed to limit the numbers. PMIK, these are Pakistanis heading to Murree that we are talking out, we are not talking about people who live in Siberia and are heading out in a blizzard without checking the weather app.
Reply Recommend 0
MD PhD
Jan 08, 2022 10:53pm
@Basharat, how many siblings do you have?
Reply Recommend 0
Citizen
Jan 08, 2022 10:57pm
No inquiry needed in such situation but be alert and vigilant that such incidents do not repeat
Reply Recommend 0
MD PhD
Jan 08, 2022 10:57pm
@Tahir Saeed, oh so you live in Canada. Thank you. How often in Pakistan a weather system like this develops? Why couldn't the local administration in Murree and on the roads to Murree realize the huge influx of people and not restrict traffic. After having seen them stuck why couldn't the administration provide them with gasoline at the least to keep engines running? There are so many questions. Yes people were stupid but admin was lazy and possibly only work online like the entire PTI.
Reply Recommend 0
Pindite uk
Jan 08, 2022 10:59pm
Heads should roll
Reply Recommend 0
Pindite uk
Jan 08, 2022 10:59pm
Tragedy
Reply Recommend 0
Harpreet Singh
Jan 08, 2022 11:12pm
Well wishes from India. Very tragic how fragile life is.
Reply Recommend 0
Common Man
Jan 08, 2022 11:14pm
Where does NDMA stand in all this? They are the Disaster Managers, after all.
Reply Recommend 0
Harpreet Singh
Jan 08, 2022 11:14pm
IK too focused on Taliban and India instead of his own country. And he blames local authorities instead
Reply Recommend 0
Realistic
Jan 08, 2022 11:14pm
People should watch and check weather before they go anywhere. Stop blaming others for your faults
Reply Recommend 0
tipu
Jan 08, 2022 11:14pm
Pakistanis and Pakistan government wake up for few minutes after each disaster created by them and then sleep again
Reply Recommend 0
Gulshan Omar
Jan 08, 2022 11:19pm
Extremely sad situation. Rest In Peace the deceased.
Reply Recommend 0
Wiseman
Jan 08, 2022 11:41pm
Money should be spent on roads and traffic rather than on training camps
Reply Recommend 0
VIR
Jan 08, 2022 11:58pm
Very sad news. .. our prayers and thoughts for the victims of this tragedy
Reply Recommend 0
Abbas shah
Jan 08, 2022 11:59pm
@Fastrack, Is it the first time heavy snow fall or ineptness of the government??
Reply Recommend 0
Ramay
Jan 09, 2022 12:02am
So what did the nation learn,snowfall kills,CO kills,untrained pilots kill,fake licinced drivers kill,illitrate train operators kill,corrupt police kills,imposed rulers ignore current affairs.
Reply Recommend 0
Abbas shah
Jan 09, 2022 12:03am
@Reality , Don’t blame the citizens,it’s failure of government not making necessary arrangements before hand to save the citizens like in Europe even in Turkey/Iran.
Reply Recommend 0
V for Vendetta
Jan 09, 2022 12:08am
@ Zaman, RWD will not give traction? What are you saying?
Reply Recommend 0
Abbas shah
Jan 09, 2022 12:13am
@Daud, The ministers/pm were encouraging tourists give boost to tourism.The reality is its
Reply Recommend 0
Hi
Jan 09, 2022 12:18am
Stay home stay safe has many shades of meanings. So sorry for the loss…as someone famously said “there is no place like home …there is no place like home!”
Reply Recommend 0
Imran
Jan 09, 2022 12:27am
such a tragedy, there should have been a stop of cars once muree roads were full this is administration negligence
Reply Recommend 0
Qaisar Mustafa Khan
Jan 09, 2022 12:32am
Lately so much touting for domestic tourism and yet so unprepared.
Reply Recommend 0
Amit Jha
Jan 09, 2022 12:42am
Shocking. Nature is sometimes too cruel. My heart goes out to the families of the victims.
Reply Recommend 0
Baseer Pirzada
Jan 09, 2022 12:45am
They died of carbon monoxide poisoning from car heaters. Please educate the folks.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali da Malanga
Jan 09, 2022 01:09am
A very sad incident. It is the responsibility of the Murree administration and the government to educate tourists who want to see the snowfall. Small cars should not enter the area without installing tire chains otherwise they will get stranded even in a few inches of snow. Tourists should always keep extra layers of warm clothing and patrol in their vehicles to survive situations like this.
Reply Recommend 0
MD PhD
Jan 09, 2022 01:12am
@ Zaman, for Pakistan?
Reply Recommend 0
Khalid
Jan 09, 2022 01:15am
IK is quick enough to put the entire blame on people and administration.
Reply Recommend 0
TimeToMovveOn
Jan 09, 2022 01:24am
This place is 28 miles from Islamabad, the Capital. Seriously how do you promote tourisim with no prepardness. This is is the reason, pakistan cannot become switzerland
Reply Recommend 0
vivek wani
Jan 09, 2022 01:26am
Very sad news. RIP
Reply Recommend 0
Azhar Khalid
Jan 09, 2022 01:30am
Who owns this one?
Reply Recommend 0
Attiya
Jan 09, 2022 01:44am
Can PTI manage anything? I have seen worst snow storms while living in Canada, but never experienced any mismanagement or mishaps aggravated by incompetent government!
Reply Recommend 0
Attiya
Jan 09, 2022 01:45am
PM has been lobbying tourists to come to Pakistan, really? Who would want to risk their lives with a supreme incompetent government!
Reply Recommend 0
Sam
Jan 09, 2022 01:46am
What a sorry state of affairs? No emergency preparedness!
Reply Recommend 0
Usman Umar
Jan 09, 2022 01:57am
This is the worst Government in the history of Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Sean
Jan 09, 2022 02:08am
They did not freeze to death they died or Carbon Monoxide gas inside their vehicles due to engines running. Nobody body freezes to death in these conditions inside their cars wearing watm cloths.
Reply Recommend 0
Vijeth
Jan 09, 2022 02:09am
Prayers for the departed Soul
Reply Recommend 0
Haris
Jan 09, 2022 02:17am
Its fairly easy and simple to blame the Govt. and Civili administration. But what about people? Seriously guys dont they check the weather forecast before driving up?
Reply Recommend 0
Waqar (UK)
Jan 09, 2022 02:20am
@ Zaman, Yours is one of the more sane comments on here. Kudos!
Reply Recommend 0
R
Jan 09, 2022 02:38am
For such emergencies govt shd construct wooden shelter houses every five to ten km along islamabad murree highway as distance is hardly 63 km.
Reply Recommend 0
MButt
Jan 09, 2022 02:38am
No risk management done, how competent government officials are, we all can see. Times for Pakistan to awake up now.
Reply Recommend 0
Azhar Khalid
Jan 09, 2022 02:56am
No respect for dead bodies. Why people are sharing photos of deceased people online? Please don't forward the videos of dead people.Show some respect.
Reply Recommend 0
Sam
Jan 09, 2022 02:58am
What else can be expected from the doings of the corrupt elite!
Reply Recommend 0
A Shah
Jan 09, 2022 03:04am
Very sad to read. RIP
Reply Recommend 0
Maxx
Jan 09, 2022 03:13am
Incompetence from top to bottom! Buldozed by buzdar effect!
Reply Recommend 0
Abdullah Ali
Jan 09, 2022 03:25am
@Kaleem ullah, people like you are useless ones to our society, anytime something bad happens from people making bad choices, you blame it on the government.
Reply Recommend 0
Noor m
Jan 09, 2022 03:25am
Why were armed forces helicopters not pressed in rescue?
Reply Recommend 0
Z khan
Jan 09, 2022 03:30am
PTI supporters are so dumb still think govt has no responsibility for this tragedy, WOW why do we pay tax why we have police ane met office and ministers for ?
Reply Recommend 0
Z khan
Jan 09, 2022 03:30am
Buzdar must be punished for this with IK next
Reply Recommend 0
Farrukh Munir
Jan 09, 2022 03:36am
We have something called “National Disaster Management Aurhority”. Can someone tell me what they do?
Reply Recommend 0
Pak Pashtun
Jan 09, 2022 03:45am
Prime Minister Imran Khan has personally promoted tourism to the area. A few days ago, Fawad Chaudhry, the Pakistani information minister, praised the heavy inflow of tourists, saying 100,000 vehicles had entered Murree. There's blame to go around but I'm disgusted at opposition trying to take advantage instead of helping, this is what our enemies do....
Reply Recommend 0
Youshay
Jan 09, 2022 04:17am
@Abrar, As usual they will quickly find someone else to blame. The people must demand the truth. If the people do not DEMAND JUSTICE then we deserve NOTHING and will get NOTHING.
Reply Recommend 0
Youshay
Jan 09, 2022 04:18am
@Miqbal ramgoobwala, And 70 years from now it would be the same unless this is resolved correctly with justice.
Reply Recommend 0
Youshay
Jan 09, 2022 04:23am
@Khawaja, 100% on the mark. Can build JSF-17 but can not clear a road. It’s not lack of but absence of managers with merit.
Reply Recommend 0
Reality
Jan 09, 2022 04:25am
Sack the government for this disaster.
Reply Recommend 0
AM
Jan 09, 2022 05:18am
the district admin is infested with noon’s and abbasi’s
Reply Recommend 0
Miqbal ramgoobwala
Jan 09, 2022 05:58am
I don't understand why the army not take over the failed govt of pakistan and rule the nation, we are not fix to be governed by the corrupt and failure govt and PARLIMENT, like AYUB ZIA OR MUSHARAF needed
Reply Recommend 0
Omar
Jan 09, 2022 06:10am
@Khawaja, What does that have to do with people creating CO inside car cabin and not knowing basic science. In the US there are traffic storms, blizzards, accidents, which sometimes halts freeways for miles. NO ONE blames the President for pile up or bad weather.
Reply Recommend 0
Bilal Shaukat
Jan 09, 2022 06:13am
People of Muree are the most inhospitable people in Pakistan.. Some stranded are telling that locals are demanding 5x rents for cheap hotels... boycott muree
Reply Recommend 0
Truth does hurt
Jan 09, 2022 06:19am
Poor govt data , no forecast for tourists
Reply Recommend 0
Warid Rhmen
Jan 09, 2022 06:20am
Incompetency of the administration, stupidity of the tourists, cruelty of nature. When it snows heavily get off the road instead of trying challenge the nature.
Reply Recommend 0
Outspoken
Jan 09, 2022 06:21am
Needless to say it was an administration failure. The govt must enhance its regulations e.g blocking of roads ahead, weather warnings, Amber alerts on cells where everyone has it, and robust rescue services preparedness to deal with calamities.
Reply Recommend 0
Anwa4
Jan 09, 2022 06:22am
Why didn't the stranded people go to the Sharif palaces in Muree?
Reply Recommend 0
Zia Uddin, PhD
Jan 09, 2022 06:22am
Who had advised to go to Murree during covid pandemic and >6 inches of snow?
Reply Recommend 0
Tamza
Jan 09, 2022 06:23am
@Kaleem ullah, Tourists are SUPPOSED to check conditions BEFORE going there,I cancelled my visit plans on Wednesday!
Reply Recommend 0
Tamza
Jan 09, 2022 06:24am
@Reality , look at snow fall -- it is quite beautiful if you can get in there and be safely housed,
Reply Recommend 0
Tamza
Jan 09, 2022 06:26am
@Asad, This is NOT the government role to protect people from themselves. Govt agencies, such as the met office did their part by forecasting HEAVY SNOW.
Reply Recommend 0
Reality
Jan 09, 2022 06:43am
The local people of murree should be arrested because they caused this by blocking road and charging woolens 50,000 rupees to spend night in hotel. I hope police take strict action Against the corrupted local people of murree!! Shame on them for causing such a disaster. Children And women have died because of their greet. Shame on them.
Reply Recommend 0
P. Nag
Jan 09, 2022 07:00am
Heart breaking news.
Reply Recommend 0
Azhar Khalid
Jan 09, 2022 07:08am
@ Zaman, flares ...this is Pakistan...
Reply Recommend 0
Henchi
Jan 09, 2022 07:27am
Lack of education. Drivers should be taught not to keep the engine on, especially when the exhaust pipe is covered with snow, thus building up carbon monoxide, the silent killer back in the vents.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Ahmed
Jan 09, 2022 07:27am
@Fastrack, they gave warning ⛔️ after warning ⚠️ people didn’t listen to the Authorities is biggest problem in our nation, is people fault here not aa sitting I live aa aboard told my family but still went get stuck
Reply Recommend 0
N_Saq
Jan 09, 2022 07:32am
It is not the fault of the authorities instead it is sheer stupidity on the part of the people. I live in New England USA and when it snows here we stay inside, so that admin can do their job of clearing roads etc. we only drive if there is an emergency. This was not a snowfall, it was a blizzard where you stock up and stay inside and wait it out until given clearance by the authorities because during blizzard trees fall, power lines rupture plus the snow itself can kill. So we stay indoors.
Reply Recommend 0
A Khan
Jan 09, 2022 07:33am
Sad about the loss of life but people need to own responsibility for their actions. I never go to Murree around holidays or when it snows, knowing that there will be a huge crush of people and vehicles, with the accompanying traffic jams and delays.The snow exacerbated an already bad situation given that the road around Murree were never designed to handle so much traffic. Neither does the local administration have the capability or capacity to clear rapidly clear the snow and de-ice the roads.
Reply Recommend 0
Neil
Jan 09, 2022 07:37am
Saddened to hear about this terrible tragedy. Hope the local adminstration will learn from this and take safety measures to avoid this from happening ever again.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed, Mississauga, Canada
Jan 09, 2022 07:38am
No matters what happens including natural disastrous or human being errors but opposition does not appreciate all available sources challenging work supporting people instead bad language blames goes to PTI since years. Now public ignores all statements from corrupts.
Reply Recommend 0
rsheikh
Jan 09, 2022 07:40am
Total mismanagement and failure of the Government
Reply Recommend 0
Rami
Jan 09, 2022 07:57am
RIP to victims, use this incident as a educational, turning point! Pakistani public needs to be educated, lack of awareness to be proactive is tremendously lacking. Many news stories, families drowning in boats, to going to watch the storm at Clifton! These sadly is limited awareness and lack of education, the news media must do educational shows!
Reply Recommend 0
LAHORI KID
Jan 09, 2022 08:04am
Hey Sherry Rehman, fix the issue of flooding in Karachi every year it rains, it floods and kills people from electrocution. Go fix that before you go on school I g the current government
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Jan 09, 2022 08:07am
This doesn't paint a good picture and safety of all kinds is a biggest concern.
Reply Recommend 0
syed Haque
Jan 09, 2022 09:18am
Shame on the people who were charging Rs. 25000/50000 per night. Forget about if they are Muslims, they are not even human being.
Reply Recommend 0
Raj
Jan 09, 2022 09:24am
Tragic.RIP.Condolences from India.
Reply Recommend 0

