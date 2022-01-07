Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | January 07, 2022

Omicron forces FM Qureshi to put off US visit

Anwar IqbalPublished January 7, 2022 - Updated January 7, 2022 09:13am
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi briefs the media at the Foreign Office on Monday. — PID
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi briefs the media at the Foreign Office on Monday. — PID

WASHINGTON: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi planned to visit New York and Washington next week, but the Omicron virus forced him to postpone the trip, official sources in the US capital told Dawn.

Sources in New York said that the virus has also affected President UN General Assembly (UNGA) Abdulla Shahid and senior members of the UN Secretary General’s staff, including his spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric.

This week, the United States registered more than a million Omicron cases, causing school closures and reinforced social-distancing and stirring talks of yet another shutdown.

Mr. Qureshi was expected in New York on Jan. 13 to attend a meeting of the Group of 77, scheduled to start on Jan. 14. He also planned to visit Washington for consultations with senior US officials and lawmakers.

In a letter to UN missions in New York, UNGA President Abdullah Shahid wrote that “the sudden spike in the number of COVID-19 cases around the world and in New York city” forced him to postpone a high-level thematic debate scheduled on Jan. 13, a day before the G-77 meeting. The G-77 meeting has also been postponed. Mr Shahid wrote that he took this decision to “mitigate the risk of spreading the virus.”

In another letter to UN missions, Chef de Cabinet to the Secretary-General Maria Luiza Ribeiro Viotti informed them that the world body was allowing its employees in New York to work remotely.

“This decision was made as a precautionary measure based on a surge of positive COVID-19 cases both in New York City and amongst United Nations personnel,” she wrote. “Of even more concern is a trend (of) essential UN workers testing positive, which may soon impact our ability to support the work of member states on our premises.”

Published in Dawn, January 7th, 2022

Pak US Ties , Coronavirus
Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Border with Afghanistan
Updated 07 Jan 2022

Border with Afghanistan

If some ways can be found to address the concerns of Kabul then Pakistan should make that attempt with a positive attitude.
07 Jan 2022

Importing urea

THE government’s decision to import urea from China should help curb market volatility at a time when wheat ...
07 Jan 2022

Taxing renewable energy

THE imposition of 17pc sales tax on solar energy equipment, as proposed in the Finance Supplementary Bill, 2021, ...
Report on PTI funds
06 Jan 2022

Report on PTI funds

THE report compiled by the Election Commission of Pakistan’s scrutiny committee on the ruling PTI’s funding has...
06 Jan 2022

Online ‘auction’

FOR scores of Muslim women in India, the new year once again brought home the bone-chilling realisation that they ...
Another leaked audio
Updated 06 Jan 2022

Another leaked audio

Phone-tapping is illegal to the extent that it infringes upon individuals’ rights to privacy, free expression, liberty and life.