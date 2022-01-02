'Widespread rains, thunderstorms' expected in Karachi, other areas of Sindh from Jan 4: Met office

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted "widespread rain and thunderstorms" in Karachi and other parts of Sindh between Jan 4 (Tuesday) and 7 (Friday) under a new weather system expected to enter the country through Balochistan by Monday.

The PMD had on Dec 30 said it expected Karachi to receive a second spell of winter rain in the first week of January. The first spell of winter showers were seen in the last week of December.

In its latest advisory issued today, the Met office said a strong westerly wave will enter north Balochistan from Monday (tomorrow), which is likely to gradually spread over central and upper Sindh and then almost the whole country.

Under the influence of this weather system, the Met office said, widespread thunderstorms and isolated heavy rainfall are expected in Karachi, Hyderabad, Sanghar, Badin, Thatta, Mirpurkhas, Tando Allayar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Umerkot and Tharparkar.

Likewise, heavy falls are also likely to occur in districts of Dadu, Jamshoro, Shaheed Benazirabad, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Sukkur, Larkana and Qambar Shahdadkot districts during the same period, it added.

Several areas of Karachi had received light to heavy rain during its first winter spell of rain in the last week of December.

During the rain, a 35-year-old man was electrocuted in Saddar area after the rain in the last week of December. A rescue official had identified him as Ghulam Hussain who died near Frere Market.

The KE, in its statement, had challenged the claim and called it a natural death on the basis of its own investigation.

“KE teams also proactively investigated reports of an unfortunate death incident which was reported from Frere Market Area of Saddar. Findings suggested that the death occurred because of natural causes and was not the result of electrocution,” it added.