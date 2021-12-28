Met office rules out chances of further rain in Karachi

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Tuesday ruled out chances of further rain in Karachi, predicting only isolated drizzle in the metropolis for the remainder of the day.

The city experienced its first spell of winter showers on Monday, with various areas receiving light and moderate showers throughout the day.

Dr Sardar Sarfaraz, chief meteorologist at the Met department, told Dawn.com today that their observatory recorded 27 millimetres of rain at PAF Base Masroor, followed by 26 mm at PAF Base Faisal, 22mm at Gulshan-e-Hadeed, 18.2 at Nazimabad and 12.6mm at Surjani Town, Keamari and Orangi.

The rain spell brought with it a wave of cold weather to Karachi. Safaraz said cold winds could affect the provincial capital for the next three days, as chilly winds from Balochistan were expected to reach speeds of up to 30km/h.

He said a new westerly system will enter the country through Balochistan from Dec 31. However, it is not expected to impact Karachi as of now, he added.

Meanwhile, a 35-year-old man was electrocuted in Saddar area after the rain on Monday. A rescue official identified him as Ghulam Hussain who died near Frere Market.

The KE, in its statement, had challenged the claim and called it a natural death on the basis of its own investigation.

“KE teams also proactively investigated reports of an unfortunate death incident which was reported from Frere Market Area of Saddar. Findings suggested that the death occurred because of natural causes and was not the result of electrocution,” it added.