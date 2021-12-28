Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | December 28, 2021

Met office rules out chances of further rain in Karachi

Qazi HassanPublished December 28, 2021 - Updated December 28, 2021 02:32pm
Vehicles move on a road during rainfall in Karachi, Pakistan on Monday, December 27, 2021. — Photo: — Reuters
Vehicles move on a road during rainfall in Karachi, Pakistan on Monday, December 27, 2021. — Photo: — Reuters

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Tuesday ruled out chances of further rain in Karachi, predicting only isolated drizzle in the metropolis for the remainder of the day.

The city experienced its first spell of winter showers on Monday, with various areas receiving light and moderate showers throughout the day.

Dr Sardar Sarfaraz, chief meteorologist at the Met department, told Dawn.com today that their observatory recorded 27 millimetres of rain at PAF Base Masroor, followed by 26 mm at PAF Base Faisal, 22mm at Gulshan-e-Hadeed, 18.2 at Nazimabad and 12.6mm at Surjani Town, Keamari and Orangi.

The rain spell brought with it a wave of cold weather to Karachi. Safaraz said cold winds could affect the provincial capital for the next three days, as chilly winds from Balochistan were expected to reach speeds of up to 30km/h.

He said a new westerly system will enter the country through Balochistan from Dec 31. However, it is not expected to impact Karachi as of now, he added.

Meanwhile, a 35-year-old man was electrocuted in Saddar area after the rain on Monday. A rescue official identified him as Ghulam Hussain who died near Frere Market.

The KE, in its statement, had challenged the claim and called it a natural death on the basis of its own investigation.

“KE teams also proactively investigated reports of an unfortunate death incident which was reported from Frere Market Area of Saddar. Findings suggested that the death occurred because of natural causes and was not the result of electrocution,” it added.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Dec 28, 2021 02:35pm
Let there be light, hope, aspiration, brightness and inspiration at the end of the tunnel.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

28 Dec 2021

Flight of the dollar

THE Pakistani rupee is expected to end a turbulent year on a depressing note as one of the world’s ...
IHK ‘encounters’
Updated 28 Dec 2021

IHK ‘encounters’

The international community must let India know that the fundamental rights of the Kashmiris cannot be ignored.
28 Dec 2021

Corporal punishment

IT is deplorable that the practice of disciplining the young in the country should be guided by antiquated notions ...
Updated 27 Dec 2021

Climate of bigotry

IT is a conversation that must take place if extremism is not to consume Pakistani society from within, but is the...
27 Dec 2021

PTI reorganisation

PRIME Minister Imran Khan’s decision to dissolve his party’s organisational structure across the country after...
27 Dec 2021

Stinking seas

THE inability of Karachi — read: successive provincial governments or municipal bodies — to clean up its own...