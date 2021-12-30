Karachi set for another spell of winter showers in first week of Jan: Met official

Karachi is expected to receive a second spell of winter rain in the first week of January, according to an official of the Pakistan Meteorological Department on Thursday.

Dr Sardar Sarfaraz, chief meteorologist at the Met department, told Dawn.com that Karachi was likely to receive rain on Jan 5 and 6. He said moderate to heavy rainfall was expected with thunder and lightning due to a new westerly system.

"Drizzling and showers are expected in the city from Jan 4 under the system," Sarfaraz said, adding that the new system — more powerful than the previous — would enter the country via Balochistan on December 31.

"The system of wind and rain will more heavily impact the districts of Balochistan. The system can also cause rain in the northern parts of the country," he said.

The meteorologist said cold winds in Karachi could continue till Jan 3 and that it was likely to remain clear in the day and cold at night during this period. "The temperature is expected to remain at a minimum of 10 to 12 degrees Celsius," he added.

Sarfaraz had previously mentioned the new westerly system but at that time it was not expected to impact Karachi.

The city experienced its first spell of winter showers on Monday, with various areas receiving light and moderate showers throughout the day. The rain spell brought with it a wave of cold weather to Karachi.

A 35-year-old man was also electrocuted in Saddar area after the rain. A rescue official had identified him as Ghulam Hussain who died near Frere Market.

K-Electric had challenged the claim and called it a natural death on the basis of its own investigation.