4.1 magnitude earthquake jolts parts of Karachi

A 4.1 magnitude earthquake struck parts of Karachi late on Wednesday.

Tremors were felt in Gulshan-i-Iqbal, Gulistan-i-Jauhar, Gulshan-i-Hadeed, Malir and Scheme-33.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre, the earthquake's epicentre was 15 km North of DHA Karachi and had a depth of 15km. It added that the quake occurred at at 17:16:04 UTC and had a longitude of 67.29 East and a latitude of 25.17 North.

Sports presenter Sawera Pasha said, "Karachi just shook like anything!"

Journalist Usman Hanif said that he also felt the tremors. "The population in Karachi is huge and in many areas the houses are not built with quality materials," he said.

In October, at least 15 people were killed while more than 150 were injured after a 5.9 magnitude earthquake struck parts of Balochistan.

The worst-affected area was the remote mountainous district of Harnai, where landslides blocked some roads, hampering rescue efforts. Harnai district, 95km northeast of Quetta, bore the brunt of the quake where casualties occurred and hundreds of mud-houses collapsed or were damaged, rendering thousands of people homeless.

The tremor struck at a shallow depth of around 20km, its epicentre was located near Harnai town and it was also felt in Chaman, Pishin, Ziarat, Mastung, Sibi, Sanjavi, Qila Saifullah, Muslim Bagh, Zhob and Duki.