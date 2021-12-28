Dawn Logo

Former India cricket captain Sourav Ganguly hospitalised with Covid-19

AFPPublished December 28, 2021 - Updated December 28, 2021 04:23pm
In this file photo taken on October 23, former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly, newly-elected president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), speaks during a press conference at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai. — AFP
In this file photo taken on October 23, former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly, newly-elected president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), speaks during a press conference at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai. — AFP

Former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly has been admitted to hospital after testing positive for Covid-19, a senior doctor said on Tuesday.

Ganguly, who underwent minor heart surgery in January, was admitted on Monday suffering from a mild fever, a senior doctor of the Woodlands Hospital in Kolkata said.

“His condition is stable. There is no cause for alarm at the moment,” the medic told AFP on condition of anonymity.

“Ganguly has been advised by a team of medical experts of the hospital because of some pre-existing health condition.”

The India Today news website reported that his samples had been sent for genome sequencing to confirm whether he had contracted the Omicron variant or not.

The 49-year-old, one of India's most popular players ever and who now heads the country's cricket board, was admitted to hospital twice in early 2021 with chest pain and underwent an angioplasty.

India, which suffered a devastating Covid-19 wave in April, has so far confirmed around 650 Omicron infections and several states have imposed restrictions on gatherings.

