'Historic achievement': NSA announces cabinet's approval of Pakistan's first National Security Policy

Dawn.comPublished December 28, 2021 - Updated December 28, 2021 03:03pm
National Security Adviser (NSA) Moeed Yusuf addresses a press conference in this file photo. — DawnNewsTV
National Security Adviser (NSA) Moeed Yusuf addresses a press conference in this file photo. — DawnNewsTV

National Security Adviser (NSA) Moeed Yusuf on Tuesday announced that the federal cabinet has given the green light to the country's first-ever National Security Policy, which was approved by the National Security Committee a day earlier.

"It is a truly historic achievement; a citizen-centric comprehensive [national security] policy with economic security at the core will now be pursued in earnest," Yusuf said in a series of tweets.

The policy, which has not been shared publicly yet, will help guide sectoral policies for the fulfillment of the country's national security objectives, the adviser said.

He thanked the civil and military leadership for their support and input, adding that the policy would "never have come to light without Prime Minister Imran Khan's constant leadership and encouragement".

"The success of the policy will lie in its implementation for which a plan has been developed," the NSA further said, adding that a public version of it will be launched by the premier in due course.

On Monday, the National Security Committee, which is the government's top-most consultative and decision-making body for coordinating issues pertaining to national security, approved the policy.

The session, presided over by Prime Minister Imran, was attended by the federal ministers for foreign affairs, defence, information and broadcasting, interior, finance and human rights, the national security adviser, services chiefs and senior officials.

The five-year policy document covering the period 2022-26 is being flaunted by the government as the first-ever strategy paper of its kind that sets out the state's national security vision and guidelines for the attainment of those goals. It will guide the government's foreign, defence and economic policies and decision-making.

It reportedly seeks to leverage the symbiotic linkages among human security, economic security and military security with safety and prosperity of citizens being at the centre of the whole-of-government approach.

It covers both traditional and non-traditional security challenges, including economy, food, water, military security, terrorism, population growth and dealings with the external world, especially major powers.

The document places special emphasis on economic diplomacy as the focus of Pakistan's foreign policy aimed at avoiding being sucked into bloc politics in a world order under transition. It has been prepared by the National Security Division.

Several rounds of feedback consultations on multiple drafts were held with all state institutions, including provincial governments and the governments of Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir. Over 600 academics, analysts, civil society members and students across Pakistan have been consulted to make the policy process inclusive.

A draft of the policy was earlier this month also shared with the Parliamentary Committee on National Security. The meeting was, however, boycotted by the opposition parties.

The National Security Policy is expected to be a dynamic document that will be reviewed each year and on the transition of government to help keep it abreast with its policy priorities in a fast-changing global environment. Work on the policy began in 2014.

Comments (10)
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Dec 28, 2021 03:05pm
Great move and excellent news.
Reply Recommend 0
Faisal Safdar
Dec 28, 2021 03:06pm
Moeed is a professional person for this role
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Dec 28, 2021 03:08pm
If the rubber-stamp federal cabinet has given the green light to the country's first-ever National Security Policy, what is the historic achievement in it?
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Dec 28, 2021 03:17pm
Moeed is American citizen. His only criteria is he is Zulfi Bukhari’s friend and got ministry
Reply Recommend 0
MG
Dec 28, 2021 03:17pm
3/4th of the century country was running without a national security policy? Ony happens in Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
khurram
Dec 28, 2021 03:27pm
Bravo......
Reply Recommend 0
Commentman
Dec 28, 2021 03:27pm
An American made the security and economic policy of Pakistan. Totally unsurprising.
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Dec 28, 2021 03:31pm
@Ali, Excellent NSA. He counters Indian propaganda and Disinformation very well. Moeed Yusuf is always logical, persuasive and convincing. A good induction in this government.
Reply Recommend 0
GK
Dec 28, 2021 03:35pm
huge huge victory for Dr.Moeen he certainly deserves a corner plot.
Reply Recommend 0
Punjabi Chronicles
Dec 28, 2021 03:49pm
Our prayers with you. Best wishes. All the best.
Reply Recommend 0

