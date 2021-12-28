Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | December 28, 2021

Security policy sees economy as pivotal to stability

Baqir Sajjad SyedPublished December 28, 2021 - Updated December 28, 2021 07:31am
PRIME Minister Imran Khan chairs the National Security Committee meeting on Monday.—PPI
ISLAMABAD: The National Security Committee (NSC) on Monday approved the National Security Policy that puts economic stability at the core of a comprehensive national security.

Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a meeting of the NSC, which is the government’s top most consultative and decision-making body for coordinating issues pertaining to national security. The session was attended by the federal ministers for foreign affairs, defence, information and broadcasting, interior, finance and human rights, the national security adviser, services chiefs and senior officials.

The five-year policy document covering the period 2022-26 is being flaunted by the government as the first-ever strategy paper of its kind that sets out the state’s national security vision and guidelines for attainment of those goals. It will guide government’s foreign, defence and economic policies and decision-making.

The document would now be presented before the federal cabinet for approval in what appears to be a mere formality after the nod by the powerful NSC.

Although the policy will be shared publicly at a later stage, it reportedly seeks to leverage the symbiotic linkages among human security, economic security and military security with safety and prosperity of citizens being at the centre of the whole-of-government approach.

It covers both traditional and non-traditional security challenges, including economy, food, water, military security, terrorism, population growth and dealings with the external world, especially major powers.

The document places special emphasis on economic diplomacy as the focus of Pakistan’s foreign policy aimed at avoiding being sucked into bloc politics in a world order under transition.

Prime Minister Khan hailed the preparation and approval of the National Security Policy as a historic step. He directed the various government agencies to make a coordinated strategy for effective implementation of the policy and asked National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf to submit a monthly report on the progress made towards putting it in practice.

The NSC was briefed on broader contours of the policy that has been prepared by the National Security Division.

Several rounds of feedback consultations on multiple drafts were held with all state institutions, including provincial governments and the governments of Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir. Over 600 academics, analysts, civil society members and students across Pakistan have been consulted to make the policy process inclusive.

A draft of the policy was earlier this month also shared with the Parliamentary Committee on National Security. The meeting was, however, boycotted by the opposition parties.

The National Security Policy is expected to be a dynamic document which will be reviewed each year and on the transition of government to help keep it abreast with its policy priorities in a fast changing global environment. Work on the policy began in 2014.

Published in Dawn, December 28th, 2021

F Khan
Dec 28, 2021 07:36am
All of you there look the other side.The main person responsible for the economic meltdown is sitting at the top of the table, on the other side.
Reply Recommend 0
F Khan
Dec 28, 2021 07:40am
Such a critical policy after more than 3 years in government?
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Sabir
Dec 28, 2021 07:43am
... What percentage of the Pakistan population is allowed to participate in the economy?
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Dec 28, 2021 07:48am
The National Security Committee (NSC) of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan is 100 percent right.
Reply Recommend 0
Akbari
Dec 28, 2021 07:50am
In the light of changes in the geo-political system in the region, responsible governments engage in such discussions and that was the current government is doing. It is important of course to be transparent in such matters and gain the public trust.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Dec 28, 2021 07:54am
A very good step.
Reply Recommend 0
Hamid
Dec 28, 2021 08:01am
40% of the total spending going to the defense. Where is the money for development? Having a good relationship with neighbors especially India is very important attract foreign investment.
Reply Recommend 0
syd usa
Dec 28, 2021 08:19am
After decades of PMLN and PPP government someone has risen to challenge the status quo. While world continues to reel through Covid challenge the real test is to to wake this sleepy nation .
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Dalaria
Dec 28, 2021 08:32am
Give all the businesses to Fauji Foundation
Reply Recommend 0

