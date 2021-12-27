ITI freight train leaves for Iran

TAFTAN: The Islamabad-Tehran-Istanbul (ITI) freight train left Taftan for Iran on Sunday. It had arrived at the border town the previous day.

According to Pakistan Railways, eight carriages of the train were loaded with pink salt. Representatives of the Iranian government, Pakistan’s consulate in Zahedan and Pakistan Railways saw off the train when it left for the Iranian city.

The consignments booked for Istanbul will be loaded onto another train at Zahedan for transportation to Istanbul.

According to sources in Pakistan Railways, workers carried out repairs on the track between Nushki and Taftan as it had been in a dilapidated condition for a long time.

