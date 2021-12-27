Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | December 27, 2021

ITI freight train leaves for Iran

Ali Raza RindPublished December 27, 2021 - Updated December 27, 2021 08:10am
The Islamabad-Tehran-Istanbul freight train at the Mirjaveh border. — Pakistan Embassy Iran Twitter
TAFTAN: The Islamabad-Tehran-Istanbul (ITI) freight train left Taftan for Iran on Sunday. It had arrived at the border town the previous day.

According to Pakistan Railways, eight carriages of the train were loaded with pink salt. Representatives of the Iranian government, Pakistan’s consulate in Zahedan and Pakistan Railways saw off the train when it left for the Iranian city.

The consignments booked for Istanbul will be loaded onto another train at Zahedan for transportation to Istanbul.

According to sources in Pakistan Railways, workers carried out repairs on the track between Nushki and Taftan as it had been in a dilapidated condition for a long time.

Published in Dawn, December 27th, 2021

Comments
Embryo
Dec 27, 2021 08:46am
Wow biggest commercial city ignored again
Reply Recommend 0
Oracle
Dec 27, 2021 09:02am
Train load of salt ? Highly processed and value added product, indeed !
Reply Recommend 0
Aruj
Dec 27, 2021 09:03am
Nice to see a diesel train in 2021. Retro. LOL.
Reply Recommend 0

