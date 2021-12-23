Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | December 23, 2021

Taliban stop Pakistani troops from fencing border

ReutersPublished December 23, 2021 - Updated December 23, 2021 07:21am
A soldier stands guard along the border fence outside the Kitton outpost on the border with Afghanistan in North Waziristan, October 18, 2017. — Reuters/File
A soldier stands guard along the border fence outside the Kitton outpost on the border with Afghanistan in North Waziristan, October 18, 2017. — Reuters/File

KABUL: Taliban soldiers in Afghanistan disrupted the erecting of a security fence by the Pakistani military along the border between the two countries, Afghan officials said on Wednesday.

Pakistan has fenced most of the 2,600km border des­pite protestations from Kabul, which has contested the British-era boundary demarcation that splits families and tribes on either side.

Afghan defence ministry spokesman Enayatullah Khwarazmi said Taliban forces stopped the Pakistani military from erecting what he called an “illegal” border fence along the eastern province of Nangarhar on Sunday.

He played down the incident, saying everything was now normal. The Pakistan army did not respond to a request for comment.

A video circulated on social media showed Taliban soldiers had seized spools of barbed wire and one senior official asking Pakistani soldiers stationed in security posts in the distance not to try to fence the border again.

Reuters could not verify the video independently.

Taliban spokesman Bilal Karimi said they were investigating the incident.

Taliban and Pakistani forces came face-to-face over the border incident, two Taliban officials said on condition of anonymity, and the situation was tense.

They added that following the incident there was cross-border mortar fire from Pakistani territory further north along the frontier into Afghanistan’s Kunar province on Wednesday.

It was unclear if the incidents are linked. The officials said Afghan military helicopters could be seen patrolling the area.

The fencing was a main reason behind the souring of relations between previous US-backed Afghan governments and Islamabad. The current standoff indicates the issue remains a contentious matter for the Taliban, despite its close ties to Islamabad.

Foreign governments have long alleged that Pakistan supported the insurgent movement as it fought the US-backed government and Western troops — a charge Islamabad denies.

The lawless mountainous border was historically fluid before Pakistan began erecting a metal fence four years ago, of which it has completed 90 per cent.

The border incident happened the day foreign delegates from around the world gathered in Islamabad for a summit of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation to discuss the unfolding humanitarian disaster in Afghanistan.

Published in Dawn, December 23rd, 2021

Pak Afghan Ties
Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (35)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
V for Vendetta
Dec 23, 2021 07:24am
Breaking the chains of slavery i guess.
Reply Recommend 0
V for Vendetta
Dec 23, 2021 07:24am
Taliban showing true colours now.
Reply Recommend 0
Fawad bhai
Dec 23, 2021 07:24am
So why does Afghanistan not want a fence? Is the border incorrect? Can we get more information on what the issue is?
Reply Recommend 0
Uncle Sam
Dec 23, 2021 07:25am
Why does one country always end with border disputes with its neighbors?
Reply Recommend 0
V for Vendetta
Dec 23, 2021 07:25am
Taliban + TTP = breaking the chains of slavery.
Reply Recommend 0
Asif
Dec 23, 2021 07:27am
“YEAH TOO HOGA”.Translation, “This will happen”. Good it happened a lot earlier. I hope this tells us where we stand in the eyes of our “brothers”.
Reply Recommend 0
Uncle Sam
Dec 23, 2021 07:27am
Motto is "Let the mouth do the talking on conferences and hand do the grabbing"
Reply Recommend 0
Uncle Sam
Dec 23, 2021 07:30am
IK and his policies of antagonizing neighborhood. So much show off on conference is waste of time and taxpayer's money if it all ends in land dispute with Afghanistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Bakhtawer Bilal
Dec 23, 2021 07:30am
At the moment, Taliban are at their weakest. They have no recognition, they have no money. Pakistan is the only country begging to the world on their behalf. Under these circumstances, they are still giving us trouble at the border. They have refused to control the TTP. Are we still happy to call them our brothers, although their senior members have denounced our system as non Islamic. May be because our girls can go to University.
Reply Recommend 0
Lord Ickenham
Dec 23, 2021 07:30am
Hillary Clinton’s comments on keeping snakes in your backyard ringing true
Reply Recommend 0
Lostrack
Dec 23, 2021 07:31am
Irony is an illegal government is making statements to the press and so called harbinger of truth and peace are hiding in a corner..
Reply Recommend 0
UHD
Dec 23, 2021 07:32am
Many more things to come !
Reply Recommend 0
Selected demo
Dec 23, 2021 07:33am
Rearing a snake certainly gives a bite.
Reply Recommend 0
UHD
Dec 23, 2021 07:33am
Not a faithful friend !
Reply Recommend 0
Atta
Dec 23, 2021 07:34am
So Pakistani troops are afraid of Taliban
Reply Recommend 0
Observer 2
Dec 23, 2021 07:37am
Never believe Afghanistan
Reply Recommend 0
Akil Akhtar
Dec 23, 2021 07:37am
Afghans are irrational at the best...this is our land, our border who are they to call it illegal. Do they think we need their permission....Time to teach the Taliban a lesson also, they are going to fail soon in Afghanistan when it collapses.
Reply Recommend 0
Akil Akhtar
Dec 23, 2021 07:38am
Worst neighbour anyone can have along with India....
Reply Recommend 0
HWH
Dec 23, 2021 07:38am
This is one amongst other issues what IK was anticipating as the problem with Afghans. And that's why he became the FM of talibans. But couldn't stop this.
Reply Recommend 0
Hari-Common India
Dec 23, 2021 07:39am
More the thinks change, more they remain the same.
Reply Recommend 0
Ajo
Dec 23, 2021 07:40am
They are weak, feed them and make them stronger, they will bite you before attacking others. World consider them your pets and you will be held accountable for their actions
Reply Recommend 0
Omar
Dec 23, 2021 07:40am
Double fence it and lay down mines so these degenerate Taliban do not enter our border. Time has come to expel these “perpetual refugees” out of the country.
Reply Recommend 0
Nomad
Dec 23, 2021 07:40am
Beginning of a new kind of relationship?
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Ahmad - Melbourne
Dec 23, 2021 07:40am
Sip sip tea at Kabul airport and “everything will be ok”; and now look what Talibans are offering in return.
Reply Recommend 0
Hamid
Dec 23, 2021 07:41am
Afghan army is stronger than Pakistan, they have US made weapons in their hands. Trouble starting soon.
Reply Recommend 0
Sunny
Dec 23, 2021 07:50am
And we stopped?
Reply Recommend 0
Jamil Soomro, New York City
Dec 23, 2021 07:55am
Our obsession with Afghanistan will finally cease now.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Ahmad - Melbourne
Dec 23, 2021 07:58am
Big difference between DHA and fencing afghan border; lets see what security forces do now.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Ahmad - Melbourne
Dec 23, 2021 08:00am
Not a good sign for Pakistan. Islamic brothers stealing fence hire and making fun jokes……
Reply Recommend 0
Cavalier
Dec 23, 2021 08:01am
Message is very clear, Pakistan can not draw its own borders. Durand line was drawn by British on Afghanistan territory.
Reply Recommend 0
Janab
Dec 23, 2021 08:02am
Taliban is boss
Reply Recommend 0
Jeet
Dec 23, 2021 08:04am
Taliban is looking for strategic depth towards its East.
Reply Recommend 0
Jeet
Dec 23, 2021 08:06am
@Fawad bhai, - Heard of Durand line?
Reply Recommend 0
Rehman
Dec 23, 2021 08:09am
@Fawad bhai, a) we don’t accept that as border. B) Pakistan hasn’t even respected Durand line and fencing well inside Afg.
Reply Recommend 0
Aftab
Dec 23, 2021 08:12am
Taliban is taking action against us since we couldn't garner enough help for Afghanistan through OIC.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

23 Dec 2021

Industry’s gas woes

BONA FIDE textile and clothing exporters have started suffering production losses as the row between the industry ...
Flawed wars
Updated 23 Dec 2021

Flawed wars

THE destructive US interventions and regime-change missions, particularly in the Muslim world, over the last few...
Updated 23 Dec 2021

Acquittal falsely obtained

THE trial of the accused in the Sahiwal incident never met the ends of justice. That fact was as clear as the broad...
22 Dec 2021

Rude shock for PTI

The PTI that ruled KP for nearly eight and half years has ended up getting a bloody nose from no less a rival than the JUI-F.
PM on education
Updated 22 Dec 2021

PM on education

When it comes to women’s rights, there have been too many instances when he has taken a position that is controversial.
22 Dec 2021

Nato-Russia tensions

WHILE the Sino-US confrontation has revived memories of the Cold War, the tense stand-off between Nato and Russia is...