Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | December 21, 2021

Casualties in Afghanistan, Iraq much higher than US admitted: NYT

Anwar IqbalPublished December 21, 2021 - Updated December 21, 2021 08:22am
Soldiers from the 4th Battalion, 31st Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team of the 10th Mountain Division, walk together after returning home from deployment in Afghanistan, at Fort Drum, New York, US. — Reuters/File
Soldiers from the 4th Battalion, 31st Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team of the 10th Mountain Division, walk together after returning home from deployment in Afghanistan, at Fort Drum, New York, US. — Reuters/File

WASHINGTON: Data collected after years of litigation and months of investigation persuaded The New York Times to conclude that civilian casualties in Iraq and Afghanistan were much higher than the United States ever acknowledged.

Summing up its efforts to probe the US wars in the greater Middle East region, the newspaper wrote: “The promise was a war waged by all-seeing drones and precision bombs.” But the documents NYT obtained showed “flawed intelligence, faulty targeting, years of civilian deaths — and scant accountability”.

The newspaper got access to the Pentagon documents about the war through Freedom of Information requests beginning in March 2017 and lawsuits filed against the US Defence Department and the Central Command.

NYT reporters also visited more than 100 casualty sites and interviewed scores of surviving residents and current and former American officials. The findings, published this week in a two-part report, revealed that the US air war was “deeply flawed” and the number of civilian deaths had been “drastically undercounted”, by at least several hundreds, NYT reported.

The document contradicted the Pentagon’s claim that the drone technology made it possible to destroy a part of a house filled with enemy fighters while leaving the rest of the structure standing. The NYT report revealed that over a five-year period, US forces executed more than 50,000 airstrikes in Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria, with much less than the advertised precision.

Noting that before launching airstrikes the military must navigate elaborate protocols to estimate and minimise civilian deaths, the report acknowledged that often available intelligence “can mislead, fall short, or at times lead to disastrous errors”.

The newspaper pointed out that sometimes videos shot from the air did not show people in buildings, under foliage or under tarpaulins or aluminum covers. Besides, “available data can be misinterpreted, as when people running to a fresh bombing site are assumed to be militants, not would-be rescuers”, the report added.

“Sometimes men on motorcycles moving ‘in formation’, displaying the ‘signature’ of an imminent attack, were just men on motorcycles,” the report observed.

NYT cited three specific reports to prove this point. One such case was a July 19, 2016 bombing by US special forces of three presumed Islamic State militant group’s staging areas in northern Syria. Initial reports were of 85 fighters killed. Instead, the dead were 120 farmers and other villagers.

Another example was a November 2015 attack in Ramadi, Iraq, caused by a man seen dragging “an unknown heavy object” into an Islamic State position. The “object”, a review found, was a child, who died in the strike.

Published in Dawn, December 21st, 2021

Afghan War
Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Aid for Afghanistan
Updated 21 Dec 2021

Aid for Afghanistan

THE OIC meeting in Islamabad has produced some results but not as much as was hoped. The 57-member body held an...
21 Dec 2021

Sugar reforms

THE sugar sector reforms suggested by a ministerial panel last week can be a major leap towards deregulation of the...
21 Dec 2021

Dysfunctional HEC

IN many ways, the crisis within the Higher Education Commission reflects what is wrong with higher education itself...
20 Dec 2021

Restoring sacked workers

IN a major decision that has impacted hundreds of families, the Supreme Court has reinstated sacked government...
Karachi explosion
Updated 20 Dec 2021

Karachi explosion

‘Fixing’ Karachi is a gargantuan task, as the city has been left to its own devices by successive federal, provincial govts.
20 Dec 2021

No quick fix

MORE than once this season, Lahore has had the dubious distinction of topping the daily ranking of the city with the...