December 09, 2021

Pakistan Navy conducts live firing of surface-to-air missiles

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished December 9, 2021 - Updated December 9, 2021 08:15am
KARACHI: Demonstration of surface-to-air missiles firing by Pakistan Navy.—INP
KARACHI: Demonstration of surface-to-air missiles firing by Pakistan Navy.—INP

KARACHI: Pakistan Navy conducted successful live weapons firing during a ceremony on Wednesday.

The units of Pakistan Navy demonstrated combat readiness and war fighting potential through Ground-Based Air Defence (GBAD) live firing of surface-to-air missiles (SAMs) at Karachi.

The Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Mohammed Amjad Khan Niazi, was chief guest on the occasion.

He was briefed on Pakistan Navy’s operational capabilities and ongoing developments to augment security through the induction of SAMs.

Admiral Niazi expressed complete satisfaction over the operational readiness of Pakistan Navy and commended officers and men for their commitment and professionalism.

Later, he visited the SEAL Battalion Headquar­ters where Special Services Groups of Navy SSG(N) demonstrated fire power display with various tactical drills.

Earlier, the navy chief visited the creeks area to review the operational readiness of troops deployed there.

He was briefed there on combat readiness for defence of creeks areas. While interacting with officers and men, he motivated the troops for the best job done to safeguard the maritime frontiers of Pakistan.

The naval chief reassured that Pakistan Navy was fully prepared and ready to thwart any nefarious plans against the country.

Published in Dawn, December 9th, 2021

