Indian opener KL Rahul appointed vice-captain for South Africa Tests

India opener KL Rahul has been named vice-captain for the three-match Test series against South Africa after Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the tour due to injury, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said on Saturday.

The 29-year-old is returning to the Test side after missing the series win against New Zealand at home due to a muscle strain.

“The All-India Senior selection committee has named KL Rahul as vice-captain for the upcoming three-match Test series against South Africa. KL Rahul replaces Rohit Sharma as vice-captain, who was ruled out of the Test series owing to a hamstring injury,” the BCCI said in a statement.

Rohit, who replaced Virat Kohli as India’s white-ball skipper last week, picked up the injury to his left hamstring during a training session in Mumbai on Sunday.

Earlier, the BCCI had said that Priyank Panchal, who was part of the India ‘A’ side that played in a three-match unofficial Test series in South Africa earlier this month, would be added to the Test side as Sharma's replacement.

Virat Kohli-led India take on South Africa in the first Test at Centurion from December 26.