Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | December 18, 2021

Indian opener KL Rahul appointed vice-captain for South Africa Tests

ReutersPublished December 18, 2021 - Updated December 18, 2021 06:48pm
Indian's KL Rahul walks after losing his wicket in a Test match between India and England at Oval on September 4, 2021.
Indian's KL Rahul walks after losing his wicket in a Test match between India and England at Oval on September 4, 2021.

India opener KL Rahul has been named vice-captain for the three-match Test series against South Africa after Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the tour due to injury, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said on Saturday.

The 29-year-old is returning to the Test side after missing the series win against New Zealand at home due to a muscle strain.

“The All-India Senior selection committee has named KL Rahul as vice-captain for the upcoming three-match Test series against South Africa. KL Rahul replaces Rohit Sharma as vice-captain, who was ruled out of the Test series owing to a hamstring injury,” the BCCI said in a statement.

Rohit, who replaced Virat Kohli as India’s white-ball skipper last week, picked up the injury to his left hamstring during a training session in Mumbai on Sunday.

Earlier, the BCCI had said that Priyank Panchal, who was part of the India ‘A’ side that played in a three-match unofficial Test series in South Africa earlier this month, would be added to the Test side as Sharma's replacement.

Virat Kohli-led India take on South Africa in the first Test at Centurion from December 26.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Aam Aadmi
Dec 18, 2021 07:25pm
Further warning bells for Virat Kohli. KLR is in form. If VK fails again with the bat, there are plenty talented players sitting in bench to take VK’s place.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated 18 Dec 2021

Promises to keep

CALM has once again descended on Gwadar city, which has been roiled by massive, month-long protests by citizens for...
18 Dec 2021

Suffocating the press

THE World Press Freedom Index Report 2021 compiled by Reporters Sans Frontières this week paints a dark and...
18 Dec 2021

Cricket and Covid

FOR Pakistan cricket and its fans, the joy of winning yet another series was tempered by the postponement of ...
Updated 17 Dec 2021

Monetary tightening

THE T-bill auction results on Wednesday underscore that the State Bank’s credibility is at its lowest point at the...
17 Dec 2021

Islamophobia envoy

OVER the past two decades, in the aftermath of 9/11 and the ensuing spread of transnational terrorism in the name of...
17 Dec 2021

Access to justice

MUCH has been said about Pakistanis’ lack of access to justice — and rightly so. From the convoluted workings of...