Today's Paper | December 06, 2021

India beat New Zealand by record 372 runs to win Test series 1-0

ReutersPublished December 6, 2021 - Updated December 6, 2021 10:28am
India's cricketers celebrate after winning the fourth day of the second Test cricket match between India and New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday. — AFP
India's cricketers celebrate after winning the fourth day of the second Test cricket match between India and New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday. — AFP

India's spinners wasted little time in removing New Zealand's remaining batters on Monday to thrash the tourists by a record 372 runs in the second test at the Wankhede Stadium and secure the series 1-0.

It was the biggest margin of victory by runs for India in a home match, eclipsing their 337-run win against South Africa in a Delhi test in 2015.

Spin-bowling all-rounder Jayant Yadav did most of the damage on the fourth morning, picking up 4-49 to cut through New Zealand's middle and lower order.

Ravichandran Ashwin took the final wicket to finish with 4-34 as New Zealand were all out for 167 in their second innings, chasing 540 for victory.

It took India just 43 minutes in the first session to wrap up the win after New Zealand had resumed on 140-5.

The first Test in Kanpur ended in a draw.

