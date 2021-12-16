West Indies postpone Pakistan ODI series after new Covid-19 cases emerge

The One-day International (ODI) series between West Indies and Pakistan, that was scheduled to begin in Karachi on December 18 (Saturday), has been postponed and rescheduled for early June 2022 after more members of the touring party tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday.

Five more people from the West Indies team, including three players, tested positive for Covid-19, the Caribbean cricket board announced today. Last week, a non-coaching member of the West Indies staff and three cricketers had tested positive.

Following the emergence of the Covid-19 cases, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Cricket West Indies (CWI) issued a joint statement as the two teams played the third and final T20I at Karachi's National Stadium.

"On Thursday morning and as part of the PCB's Covid-19 Protocols, rapid antigen tests were conducted on the remaining 15 West Indies players and six player support personnel. All 21 members of the West Indies touring party returned negative test results. As such, Thursday’s T20I proceeded as planned," the statement said.

“However, taking into consideration both teams’ welfare, as well as the limited resources in the West Indies side for the ODIs, it has been agreed that the series [...] will be postponed and rescheduled for early June 2022," the statement said.

“This will provide West Indies with an equal opportunity to field their best available players for the World Cup qualification matches," it added.

The statement said that the members of the touring team, who had tested negative after Wednesday's PCR and Thursday's rapid antigen tests, would depart from Pakistan after the Karachi T20I.

"Those who have tested positive will complete their isolation in Karachi before their travel arrangements are finalised to allow them to rejoin their families in time for Christmas celebrations," the statement said.

The statement added that members of the Pakistan team, who had all tested negative after Wednesday's tests, would also leave the "managed event environment" after the third T20I.

“The CWI would like to thank the PCB for its excellent series arrangements and appreciates its support in rescheduling the ODI series in June 2022," the statement concluded.