DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 26, 2024

Shares at PSX climb 400 points in intraday trade

Dawn.com Published April 26, 2024 Updated April 26, 2024 12:44pm
This image shows activity on the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Friday. — Screenshot via PSX data portal
This image shows activity on the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Friday. — Screenshot via PSX data portal

Bulls returned to the trading floor at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) as the benchmark KSE-100 index climbed more than 400 points during intraday trade on Friday, continuing to stay above the record-high of 72,000 points.

The benchmark KSE-100 index gained 474.42 points, or 0.66 per cent, to stand at 72,445.82 points at 12:29pm from the previous close of 71,971.40.

Yousuf M Farooq, director of research at Chase Securities, said the market “ is building in expectations of a rate cut“.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP)’s monetary policy committee (MPC) will meet on April 29 to take a decision regarding the key interest rate policy. Last month, the committee had chosen to maintain the status quo by upholding the key policy rate at 22 per cent for the sixth policy meeting in a row.

A Topline Securities survey from last week stated that 51pc of participants expect the policy rate will remain unchanged at 22pc, while the remaining 49pc anticipate a policy rate cut.

“We believe that the SBP will maintain cautious approach despite the above encouraging trends and adopt a ‘watch and see’ approach until the inflation trend maintain its fall,” the brokerage firm said.

Speaking to Dawn.com, Farooq noted that the sensitive price index was down 1.1 per cent this week while most analysts were expecting inflation to clock in between 17-18pc.

“Lower interest rates translate into higher stock prices,” he said.

More to follow

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Business concerns
Updated 26 Apr, 2024

Business concerns

There is no doubt that these issues are impeding a positive business clime, which is required to boost private investment and economic growth.
Musical chairs
26 Apr, 2024

Musical chairs

THE petitioners are quite helpless. Yet again, they are being expected to wait while the bench supposed to hear...
Global arms race
26 Apr, 2024

Global arms race

THE figure is staggering. According to the annual report of Sweden-based think tank Stockholm International Peace...
Digital growth
Updated 25 Apr, 2024

Digital growth

Democratising digital development will catalyse a rapid, if not immediate, improvement in human development indicators for the underserved segments of the Pakistani citizenry.
Nikah rights
25 Apr, 2024

Nikah rights

THE Supreme Court recently delivered a judgement championing the rights of women within a marriage. The ruling...
Campus crackdowns
25 Apr, 2024

Campus crackdowns

WHILE most Western governments have either been gladly facilitating Israel’s genocidal war in Gaza, or meekly...